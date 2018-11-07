Don't Give Up On Verastem

Almost anyone following Verastem (VSTM) knows they recently had their drug, COPIKTRA, approved by the FDA for treatment of CLL/SLL/FLL in a 3rd line setting. Due to COPIKTRA filling a unique niche of being an oral, monotherapy treatment in the CLL/SLL/FLL space, I believe they will get a healthy portion of market share in this 3rd line setting. I have owned shares of VSTM since early 2017 and while I thought a pullback was possible, I now want to reiterate what a Strong Buy VSTM is going forward. First Let's take a look at what has led to the steep price decline.

3 Reasons for the Price Decline

1) Irrationally Exuberant Valuations

During the weeks leading up to the FDA decision date, there were a number of articles and comments in those articles that were getting out of hand with the valuations, in my opinion. I don't mean to criticize just for the sake of it, but rather to temper expectations and help investors realize a pullback after what a great 2018 VSTM was having is normal. I mostly want to convey that shares in VSTM are at an extremely low valuation now and to remind shareholders to stay patient.

One way I think some people went a little overboard is valuation based on first-year numbers. I saw one article valuing VSTM between $6.3B and $14B based on the author's expected first-year sales numbers and the expected P/S multiple from other oncology companies. I commented on the article and while I loved the recap of VSTM, which the author did great with, I had issues with the valuation. Basically, my arguments came down to estimating the first year of revenue for a small biotech is tough enough. Multiplying this estimate by an even larger range of historical P/S data from other oncology companies is just way too many factors in my opinion. P/S is already going to vary a lot just based on a known peak sales. It's going to differ even more with different pipelines for each of these companies and different adoption rates depending on what part of the market, the drug falls into.

I prefer to use information from VSTM presentations to estimate peak revenues for COPIKTRA and come up with a valuation from those. About a year ago, I wrote an article predicting VSTM would be worth $10-15 when the stock was priced at $5. Now with FDA approval already under their belt and the price back to around $5, I see the same reward, but much less risk.

Another way I've seen some valuations get a little extreme is by using an unreasonably high addressable market. I've seen 350,000 used as the possible number of people to treat and that number is on page 16 of VSTM's corporate presentation in their Investor Kit. I've seen some valuations using "just 5%" of this number as an addressable market for COPIKTRA. The problem is that "just 5%" of this number makes it seem like that's a conservative estimate, when I think that is still too high. Here's the picture of the slide from VSTM, so you understand why this number was getting used:

So while the US prevalence for CLL/SLL/FL adds up to ~350,000 people, you'll also notice that only ~36,000 people are 1st line treatable patients/year. I don't know why the number in 1st line treatable is so much less than the prevalence, but I do know COPIKTRA will be addressing even fewer than the 36,000 people that have already gone through 1st line treatment. I believe we should view the addressable market as closer to the number of 3rd line patients in the following slide:

Now granted this presentation was released in 2017, so the data probably needs to be updated some. But I think using the number treated for 3rd line in CLL gives us a good starting point for COPIKTRA. Now one reason we should use more than 4,380 is that this slide was only looking at CLL, but COPIKTRA eventually got approved for CLL/SLL/FL. Because of the extra 2 indications, I'll use 10,000 as an addressable market. Even with this larger addressable market, it still means peak sales of $1.4B if they captured the entire addressable market and got full list price:

$11,800 monthly * 12 months * 10,000 patients annually = $1.4B

Now even if the addressable market really is as big as 10,000, with other competition out there, there's no way COPIKTRA would be used by 100% of that market. Also, there is no way full list price would be paid all the time; I would say on average half would be reasonable. And finally, I don't see the total addressable market using it for 12 months each, partially due to lack of adherence for some and unfortunately due to death for others being that they are on the 3rd line treatment for a fatal diagnosis. I think the below projections are much more reasonable:

$5,900 monthly * 8 months * 5,000 patients annually = $236M

2) Pullback Was Due

Outside of valuations/optimism getting a little out of hand, I personally just see the pullback in VSTM as due. The stock had run up from $3 all the way to $10 in less than 6 months:

I did actually predict a pullback was possible and was trying to be a voice of reason in comments of another article (shortened for relevance):

But in all honesty, I assumed the pullback would take longer (6 months) after FDA approval as people got tired of waiting for sales to ramp up. I also did not think it would be such a steep drop; I would have thought shares would only have dropped back down to the $7-8 range. I guess it goes to show that when there is a drug that will almost certainly be approved, a lot of people buy in for that run-up.

3) Most Small Biotechs Dropped Over Last Month

Lastly, VSTM has been a victim of the market dropping, especially more risky stocks such as small biotech (IBB) that have fallen more quickly than most:

The timing of this drop of the market in general and especially in small biotech was probably compounded by the fact that VSTM was already falling. Some may have been sitting on gains and wanted to sell before they lost those as VSTM and the market as a whole started to drop. Some others may have even just determined that their initial investing premise was shot and decided to sell before they lost more.

I know up until this point, I've been a real buzz kill, critiquing others projections and focusing on all the reasons VSTM's stock price has plummeted. Now for the fun part of the article where I finally get to talk about all the reasons I see VSTM as a Strong Buy, so long as you are willing to hold for at least 2-3 years.

3 Reasons VSTM is a Strong Buy

1) Valuation

So using my peak revenue projection above of $236M, I would say VSTM would be worth 3-5x this amount in a P/S valuation for this indication alone or $708M-1.18B. With a market cap currently ~$380M, this would mean about 2-3x the company's current market cap.

Now I'm making several assumptions here. One is of course that COPIKTRA can reach peak revenues of $236M, but I think I showed above to be fairly conservative. I've also seen much, much larger P/S multiples used before, but in my opinion those should normally be reserved for companies that aren't at peak revenues yet or have a pipeline that is worth way more than what is currently on the market. VSTM does have a decent pipeline, but it doesn't look like there are any billion dollar indications in it.

Lastly, I'm typically not a fan of P/S, P/E, or P/FFO valuations due to the fact that market cap doesn't take into account the cash and debt that you also take on when you buy shares in a company. I almost used VSTM's EV of ~$240M, but in reality the extra cash they have on hand will be largely depleted during the ramp-up of sales over the next couple years and since I'm trying to figure valuation off of peak sales, I should probably assume their EV will equal their market cap by the time peak sales look within reach. In valuations where current earnings or EBITDA is being used, I almost always think EV is a much better representation of what you're paying for.

Now I've been trying to be conservative at every part of the valuation and I'm still coming up with VSTM being worth nearly 2-3x their current market cap. This also doesn't even add in the other indications for duvelisib that are being advanced or for Defactinib that VSTM also has in several clinical trials. If a few of those trials go well, VSTM could continue to ramp up sales past just those possible with the current indications for COPIKTRA.

2) Balance Sheet

Management has been proactive with shoring up cash during the run-up during the last 12-18 months. Most of the times they announced they were selling more shares, I was slightly disappointed as it usually meant it stalled whatever rally VSTM had going at the time. In hindsight though, management knew they would have to gather cash for the coming release of COPIKTRA.

Almost every time they had good news- release of Phase 3 results, announcing the FDA was giving them a priority review for duvelisib, and selling the rights to duvelisib in Japan, VSTM either offered more shares on the open market or sold directly to larger, institutional buyers. They gathered the necessary capital when it was available through selling extra shares and a few weeks ago they took on $150M in senior debt. I see this move as extremely positive for shareholders as they both got a very favorable rate for a small biotech of 5% and I see it as the last cash they need to raise.

What does all this work management put in to shore up the cash reserves add up to? At the end of Q2 2018, they had $170M in current assets, $22M in current liabilities, and $23M in debt, which would add up to $125M in net cash. They also filed for $200M mixed shelf stock offering and the before mentioned $150M in debt after Q2. The stock offering would of course add even more cash runway to their coffers, but would also increase the market cap and thus negatively affect how much room there is in the valuation by an equal amount. Furthermore, I cannot be sure how much of this stock offering they took advantage of until we get more details during their Q3 update. But the point of all that is that there is a very big cash runway to ensure VSTM can make it to profitability with COPIKTRA.

3) Management

In my article I wrote about VSTM a little over a year ago, I was slightly disappointed by management's guidance for how long it would take to both file for FDA approval and until the FDA decision date. At that time, they were guiding for duvelisib to be approved by the FDA in the first half of 2019. They weren't even saying Q1 2019, but were being especially conservative and just saying the first half, which when it comes to self-imposed deadlines, you can usually assume it to mean at the end of that period.

But then management went and executed perfectly. They filed for their NDA in February, which was ahead of their schedule. Then the FDA accepted their application and gave it a priority review, which is why the PDUFA was set for October 2018, well ahead of management's original schedule.

I've been following VSTM since the start of 2017 when I first bought shares. Basically, every time I've been disappointed by them selling more shares or when they announced their original timeline for FDA approval, they surprise me. They are one of the few management teams I have followed that seems to consistently under-promise and over-deliver and they have always seemed to make well-timed financial moves. At this point, I've started trusting that they always know better than me and I am happy they are guiding the ship. Here is another slide that shows just how broad management's experience is with all the different drug launches they've been a part of:

Risks

With the stock having already fallen about 50% in the last 2 months and COPIKTRA gaining FDA approval during that time, I see much less risk than before. One big risk with my analysis is that it is based on numbers that could still swing a lot. If I overestimated the addressable market by a factor of two or if the average time people take it for is only 4 months, then my valuation falls in half in either of those scenarios instantly. In the short term, I would say if initial sales underwhelm during the first couple quarters and it looks more like peak revenues will be in the $50M-100M range, the stock could certainly go lower.

In the medium and long term, the biggest risk remains competition. There are a lot of other products in this market and I assume several more in clinical trials. It seems VSTM has carved out an important niche as another oral, easy adherence mono-therapy treatment behind IMBRUVICA, but there are no sure things in this industry. For more information on all the competition in this field, I recommend reading George Crist's article. It's a very well written and extremely thorough rundown of all the other products in the market.

Conclusion

Sure, some people got overly hyped going into FDA approval, but if you bought shares at the top, don't let that make you lose faith. I too was surprised by just how big the pullback was after FDA approval. Now that all the traders looking for a quick run-up are gone, it is just the true investors left. I can't say for certain if the stock will start gaining traction again in the next few months or if it will take a couple years while sales grow, but if you're willing to wait 2-3 years, I see great value in VSTM at this point. To be more specific, I see them being worth 2-3x the current market cap from the current indications for COPIKTRA alone. The reason I say you may have to wait 2-3 years is that I think it could take that long for sales to ramp up to the point where they turn a profit and that peak sales will be within sight.

I'm currently guiding for peak US sales of $236M for COPIKTRA with the current indications and as we get real sales data over the coming year, I'm sure I'll update this number some. I expect $20M - 50M in the first year from COPIKTRA and this number should grow to $236M over 5 or so years. With more indications likely to eventually be added as well as royalties coming in from Ex-US deals, I see VSTM having $300-500M in revenues within 5 years.

Other than having an FDA-approved oral, mono-therapy treatment for CLL/SLL/FL, the best thing VSTM has going for them is their management team. They truly have underpromised and overdelivered every step of the way. At this point, I trust they will make wise decisions, so I don't have to worry about my investment. There are always risks when investing in the stock market, especially in small biotech, but the massive correction in VSTM along with their FDA approval leaves them as a Strong Buy in my book. I just want to reiterate that the market may determine this correction as overdone soon or it could take a longer time (2-3 years) while COPIKTRA sales ramp up for VSTM to get closer to their intrinsic value.

