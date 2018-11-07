Electro Scientific: Take The Money And Run

Given that the shares are currently trading very near the bid price, and given the probability of another suitor is low, I think investors should sell.

I think I need to update my article on Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO). Since posting my bullish article on the company four months ago, the shares are up 81% on the back of an acquisition agreement. In addition, the company has posted some financial results since my article came out that I should also comment on. At this point, I think investors would be wise to take their gains and move on. I’ll go through my reasoning below by looking at the terms of the deal, and by going through some “what if” scenarios. First, though, I’ll review the financial results of the past two quarters.

Financial Update

Since publishing my piece four months ago, the company has released two quarters of financial results and they are fairly compelling in my view. In my earlier piece I made much of the fact that revenue, although choppy, had doubled in about five years and that the company went from a loss to significant profitability. There was also the matter of the 2018 non-cash inventory charge of $17.5 million, suggesting that cash flow was even better than earnings in that year. Finally, I suggested that investors should be aware of the fact that the company is cyclical, but at 9 times free cash flow, investors are being more than compensated.

Comparing the first six months of FY 2019 to the same period a year ago suggests that the growth thesis is intact here. Specifically, both revenue and net income are up by 37% and 570% (!), respectively. Thus, I think it reasonable to suggest that the company is still very much in the “growth” part of the cycle.

Source: Company filings

At the same time, the stock is 22% more expensive on a price to free cash flow basis than it was at the time of my first article four months ago. Given that the more investors pay for something, the lower are their subsequent returns, marginal buyers today will by definition certainly not enjoy the same results as people who bought back in July.

How To Handle The Buyout

On October 30, Electro Scientific announced that it signed a definitive agreement with MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to be acquired for $30 per share. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019 and is subject to the usual regulatory and shareholder approvals. In my view, the probability of another suitor coming forward with a better price is relatively low, and so investors would be wise to sell at current prices, as the shares are currently not far off from the bid price of $30. Further, if something causes this deal to not go through, the shares will likely plummet in price.

More broadly, this case reveals an interesting phenomenon about markets. In an age when interest rates are (still) suppressed, an asset can become only so cheap before some other firm decides to buy it, and finance it with inexpensive debt. This is one of the reasons I will continue to buy assets that are out of favor and are very pessimistically priced. As the old saw goes, the cure for low prices is low prices. This holds true for stocks as much as it does for any commodity. At some point, an asset's price becomes ridiculously cheap, and any bit of news will propel it higher. In this case, another company saw the value in the stock and bid at a nice premium, but any number of other catalysts could have also worked in my view.

Conclusion

The market was wrong back in July. There, I said it. It was wrong to only reward the cash flows of a growth juggernaut like Electro Scientific with a nine times free cash flow multiple. It seems that the growth is still very much in evidence, given what has happened since I published my piece. Both revenue and net income are up nicely over the same period a year ago. That combination of inexpensive stock and fast growth was unsustainable, so MKS Instruments bid for the company. In my view, investors would be wise to simply take the profits and run at this point, as there’s little risk that another suitor will come in with a better offer. At the same time, there is a risk (however small) that the deal goes south and the shares drop in price. Thus, in my view, the risk-reward at this point favors selling.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESIO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm currently long ESIO, but, as I suggest in the article, I'll be selling this week.