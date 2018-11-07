114 Monthly Pay Canadian Dividend Stocks Show 1% To 40% Yields To November 2019

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five November 2 top-yield stocks showed 22.89% more net gain than from $5k invested in all 10. All prices quoted in $CAD.

Top 10 yields by American Hotel Income Properties REIT, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust, Dividend Select 15 Corp., Automotive Finco Corp., Canadian Banc Corp., Crius Energy, FFN.TO, LCS.TO, Dividend 15 Split Corp. II, and Canadian Life Companies Split Corp., averaged 11.95% per YCharts as of 11/2/18.

10 top Canadian MoPay stocks ranged in estimated net gain from 23.55% to 60.93%. The top 10, Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund, TransAlta Renewables, Dividend 15 Split Corp. II, American Hotel Income Properties REIT, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust, Invesque, Canadian Life Companies Split Corp., Crius Energy, Chesswood Group, and Chemtrade Logistics, averaged 38.1%.

Of 201 MoPay equities listed by YCharts yielding +0.5%, with market cap +$10 million, as of 11/2/18, Canadian stock exchanges showed 114 to the US 87.

Monthly Paying (MoPay) dividend equities make dividend payouts to shareholders twelve times a year instead of once, twice, or four times.

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Analysts Projected 23.55% To 60.93% Net Gains For 10 Canadian MoPay Stocks By November 2019

Five of 10 top dividend-yielding stocks were identified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year, based on analyst 1-year target prices. So, this month, the yield strategy for the Canadian MoPay gains as graded by Wall St. (King St.) wizards was 50% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate 1-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the data points for 2018-19. Note: 1-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to November 2, 2019, were:

Chemtrade Logistics (OTC:CGIFF, CHE.UN.TO) netted $609.26 based on dividends plus mean target price estimates from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% more than the market as a whole.

Chesswood Group Ltd. (OTCPK:CHWWF, CHW.TO) was projected to net $564.00 based on dividends plus mean target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

Crius Energy (OTC:CRIUF, KWH.UN.TO) was projected to net $512.27 based on dividends plus mean target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% opposite the market as a whole.

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (LFE.TO) was projected to net $388.16 based on dividends plus mean target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 149% more than the market as a whole.

Invesque (OTC:MHIVF, IVQ.U.TO) was projected to net $348.26 based on dividends plus mean target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for IVQ.U.TO.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:ARESF, AX.UN.TO) was projected to net $299.44 based on dividends plus mean target price estimates from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTC:AHOTF, HOT.UN.TO) was projected to net $296.53 based on dividends plus mean target price estimates from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% less than the market as a whole.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II [DF.TO] was projected to net $285.34 based just on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 200% more than the market as a whole.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTC:TRSWF, RNW.TO) was projected to net $271.66 based on a median target price estimate from 10 analysts plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% less than the market as a whole

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTC:BPZZF, BPF.UN.TO) was projected to net $158.26 based on dividends plus mean target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 83% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 38.1% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 equities. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 36% over the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs". More precisely, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

Top 114 Canada MoPays

Canadian Dividend MoPays were ranked above by yield 11/2/18 to determine the top 114.

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Yield Metrics Selected 10 Top Canadian MoPay Stocks

Top ten Canadian MoPay Dividend dogs selected 11/2/18 represented three sectors in the Morningstar 11-sector scheme: (1) financial services [7 listed], (2) utilities [1 listed], and (3) real estate [2 listed].

The top stock by yield was a financial services representative, Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Six other Financial services stocks placed second to fourth and sixth to eighth: Dividend 15 Split Corp. II [2], Brompton Lifeco Split Corp. (LCS.TO) [3], North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (FFN.TO) [4], Canadian Banc Corp. (OTC:CNDCF, BK.TO) [6], Automotive Finco Corp. (AFCC.V) [7], and Dividend Select 15 Corp. (OTCPK:DVVDF, DS.TO) [8].

A lone utility sector representatives placed fifth, by yield, Crius Energy Trust [5]. Finally, two Real Estate entities placed ninth and tenth, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust [9] and American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP, respectively, to compete the top ten Canadian MoPay top ten by yield for November.

Actionable Conclusions (21-30): Ten Canadian MoPay Stocks Showed 10.6% To 52.95% Upsides, While (31) None Showed A Downside To November 2019

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Brokers Asserted A 22.89% Advantage For 5 Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced Canadian MoPay Stocks To November 2019

Ten top Canadian MoPay Dividend stocks were culled by yield for their monthly update from here. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by Yahoo Finance did the ranking.

Yield Metrics Extracted Bargains

As noted above, the top 10 Dividend stocks selected 11/2/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented three sectors in the Morningstar 11-sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Targeted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top 10 Highest-Yield MoPay Stocks (32) Delivering 29.81% Vs. (33) 24.26% Net Gains by All 10 by November 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Canada MoPay kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 22.89% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all 10. The second lowest-priced Canada MoPay dividend equity, Canadian Life Companies Split Corp., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 38.82%.

The five lowest-priced CDN MoPay dividend equities for November 2 were Automotive Finco Corp., Canadian Life Companies Split Corp., Brompton Lifeco Split Corp., Dividend 15 Split Corp. II, and Crius Energy Trust, with prices ranging from $1.81 to $6.55.

Five higher-priced CDN MoPay dividend equities were North American Financial 15, Dividend Select 15 Corp., American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust, and Canadian Banc Corp., whose prices ranged from $7.06 to $11.02.

The distinction between the five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. A scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20-80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0-20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from IndexArb; YCharts; Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: evocativedogphoto.com

