Berkshire Hathaway's Profits Are Not What You Think They Are

Thesis

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) generates billions in operating earnings from companies it owns entirely, such as its insurance businesses and its railroad BNSF. On top of that, Berkshire Hathaway's stakes in public companies provide a lot of additional earnings via the dividends they pay to Berkshire Hathaway.

As the public companies that Berkshire Hathaway owns stakes in do not pay out all of their earnings in dividends, there are earnings that theoretically belong to Berkshire Hathaway but that are hidden as they are not being paid out to Berkshire Hathaway directly. Accounting for these hidden earnings Berkshire Hathaway is much more profitable than it seems at first sight.

Berkshire Hathaway also generates solid organic growth rates, and buybacks are another tailwind for the value of each of Berkshire Hathaway's shares.

Warren Buffett prefers to use a method he calls look-through earnings when evaluating the contribution of an investment to Berkshire Hathaway's bottom line. He explains the concept like this:

Source: investopedia.com

Berkshire Hathaway sometimes takes over companies completely, such as BNSF. In many other cases, Berkshire Hathaway does buy stakes in publicly traded companies without taking them over completely, such as Berkshire Hathaway's famous equity stake in Apple (AAPL). Under traditional accounting rules, Berkshire Hathaway would recognize the dividends that Apple pays to Berkshire Hathaway as profits, but that would be it.

As Apple pays out just a small portion of its profits in the form of dividends, traditional accounting methods do not recognize that the actual/true earnings that Apple generates and that belong to Berkshire Hathaway are much higher.

BRK's stake in AAPL AAPL dividends to BRK AAPL's earnings that belong to BRK Hidden earnings 252 million shares $740 million annually $3.00 billion annually $2.26 billion annually

The above calculation uses annual dividend payments of $2.92 per share and Apple's earnings per share of $11.91 during fiscal 2018.

Roughly five percent of Apple's net earnings belong to Berkshire Hathaway, as Berkshire Hathaway owns roughly 5% of Apple's equity. This equates to $3 billion in net earnings that Apple generates and that belong to Berkshire Hathaway. As Apple is paying out just a small portion of that in the form of dividends, the majority of these earnings that are generated by Apple and that belong to Berkshire Hathaway do not appear in Berkshire Hathaway's balance sheet or earnings statement.

Apple can use the retained portion of $2.26 billion for growth investments that will lead to higher net earnings in the future, for share repurchases that lower Apple's share count (thereby increasing Berkshire Hathaway's stake), or for paying down debt, which leads to lower interest expenses, thus driving net profits. Apple will use these retained earnings in a way that is beneficial for shareholders, including Berkshire Hathaway, which is why these retained earnings should not be disregarded.

What we have seen in this example is true for many other investments that Berkshire Hathaway has made as well, such as for its stakes in Wells Fargo (WFC), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Bank of America (BAC), and American Express (AXP).

Company BRK's stake Dividends to BRK Earnings belonging to BRK Hidden earnings Wells Fargo 450 million $770 million $1.70 billion $930 million Kraft Heinz 330 million $830 million $1.00 billion $170 million Bank of America 770 million $460 million $1.77 billion $1.3 billion American Express 150 million $230 million $1.08 billion $850 million

Dividends and earnings per share (trailing twelve months) numbers from finviz.com.

We see that there are billions in hidden earnings. In some cases, a vast majority of actual earnings belonging to Berkshire Hathaway do not appear on Berkshire Hathaway's earnings statement. American Express, for example, pays out just 21% of its earnings in the form of dividends, which means that close to 80% of the earnings that Berkshire's stake produces are hidden.

Berkshire Hathaway owns stakes in dozens of other publicly traded companies, where the same principle applies. All in all these companies produce undistributed/hidden earnings which belong to Berkshire Hathaway of $12 billion a year. This equates to hidden earnings per share of $5.19 per B share of Berkshire Hathaway. In order to value Berkshire Hathaway correctly these $5.19 should be added to Berkshire Hathaway's reported earnings per share to reflect the value creation that happens at Berkshire Hathaway's investments.

Berkshire Hathaway's earnings from its fully owned businesses are strong as well

Berkshire Hathaway owns huge stakes in many publicly traded companies, but the company owns dozens of companies completely on top of that. Its businesses include railroads, insurance companies, retail companies, utilities, etc.

The results from these companies are reported correctly in Berkshire Hathaway's earnings statement; the concept of hidden earnings does not apply for these fully owned companies. The portfolio of owned companies performed relatively well during the most recent quarter:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The insurance business saw substantially better underwriting results (due to lower catastrophe losses), but all other business units produced strong gains as well. Railroad, utilities, and energy earnings grew by 25%, and other businesses saw a growth rate of 24%.

The railroad, utilities, and energy segment benefited from rising oil prices and a strong economy with rising industrial output and growing consumer spending (which is positive for traffic volumes at BNSF). The other businesses, which includes producing companies as well as retailers, benefit from strong consumer sentiment and rising disposable incomes which lead to increased consumer spending. It is likely that these trends will remain in place, which is why Berkshire Hathaway's owned companies should continue to deliver attractive results and solid growth rates going forward.

Berkshire Hathaway's net earnings included a one-time gain of $11.4 billion during Q3, but as this item will not appear regularly, it should be excluded. Earnings per share, when adjusted for this item, totaled $2.87 during the third quarter (for B shares). On an annual basis, this equates to $11.48 in net profits per share, not including the hidden earnings of $5.19 per share yet.

On a forward basis (assuming that Berkshire Hathaway will earn $2.87 per share for the next four quarters), Berkshire Hathaway thus would produce true earnings of $16.67. Depending on catastrophe losses for Berkshire Hathaway's insurance business this number could be bigger or smaller, but assuming that there are no major changes, this is a reasonable target. This estimate does not yet include further growth from Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio of owned companies, such as its utilities and railroads.

BRK.B data by YCharts

Berkshire Hathaway's B shares trade for $216, a level that was first hit at the beginning of the current year. When we divide this share price by $16.67, we get a forward price to earnings multiple of just 13.0. This represents a discount to how the broad market is valued:

S&P 500 P/E Ratio Forward Estimate data by YCharts

The S&P 500 index is currently trading at 16.9 times forward earnings, or at a 30% premium versus how Berkshire Hathaway is valued right now. In other words, Berkshire Hathaway trades at a sizeable discount relative to how the broad market is valued.

Berkshire Hathaway is not the fastest-growing company in the market, but it surely does not belong to the bottom half in terms of quality relative to all 500 stocks in the S&P 500 index. The fact that Berkshire Hathaway trades at a sizeable discount to the broad market is thus surprising. If Berkshire Hathaway's valuation expanded to the same level the S&P 500 index trades at, Berkshire Hathaway's share price would rise to $280.

Berkshire Hathaway's buybacks: A good way to spend its cash

Buybacks are one way for Warren Buffett to increase Berkshire Hathaway's valuation to a level that is fair. Warren Buffett has preferred to not do buybacks in the past, but his opinion on that has changed during the last couple of years. Berkshire Hathaway has bought back $925 million worth of stock during the most recent quarter. Relative to Berkshire Hathaway's market capitalization of $530 billion, that is not overly much, but it shows that management agrees that Berkshire Hathaway's shares are undervalued right here. Ongoing buybacks will boost demand for Berkshire's shares, and reduce the float, which should ultimately lead to a higher valuation.

Source: Berkshire Hathaway 10-Q filing

Berkshire Hathaway has a massive amount of cash and equivalents on its balance sheet, at the same time the company throws off dozens of billions in cash flows per year ($27 billion during the first nine months of the current year). Berkshire Hathaway is thus easily able to finance a much higher pace of buybacks if Warren Buffett wants to do that. I believe that more buybacks are likely if the sizable discount relative to the broad market persists.

Final Thoughts

Berkshire Hathaway produces compelling results with its owned companies, which generated attractive growth rates through the last year. On top of that its reported earnings do not reflect the true underlying earnings power of Berkshire Hathaway's stock holdings, its actual (look-through) profits are significantly higher than one would assume at first sight.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway trade at a discount relative to how the broad market is valued, which does not seem justified. Buybacks are a way to shrink the discount, and at the same time they are a suggestion that right now might be a good time to buy shares of Berkshire Hathaway: Warren Buffett believes that shares are undervalued, which is why he repurchases them, thus it will likely not be a mistake for other investors to buy shares of Berkshire Hathaway, either.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!

Elazar Advisors' Tech Stock Service: Nail Tech Earnings

The most profitable tech stocks have delivered revenue and earnings growth meaningfully higher than analyst estimates. Nailing which companies will beat or miss consensus estimates is the key to profits for traders and long-term investors. I work with Chaim Siegel who's a professional tech analyst, originally with SAC Capital. Nail Tech Earnings, our research service, provides actionable calls for tech investors, backed up by rigorous research, to make money for our subscribers.

Join: Click here

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BRK.B over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.