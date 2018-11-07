Dropbox: Lots Of Questions For Q3

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) is scheduled to report its Q3 results after market close on Thursday. Analysts are expecting revenue of $352.5 million and an EPS of $0.06. But rather than just focusing on its headline numbers, investors should pay particularly close attention to its customer trend, forex impact and ARPU growth. These items better highlight the cloud storage company’s operational performance and have the potential to dictate where its shares could be headed next. Let’s examine each of the mentioned items in more detail.

Customer Trends

Let me start by giving credit where it’s due. Dropbox is a perfectly healthy company that has been growing on several operational fronts. For instance, its paying user base has grown from about 9.3 million in Q1 FY17 to 11.9 million in Q2 FY18. This marks a 27.9% increase in just 6 quarters, which is a rather impressive growth rate for a mature company.

With that said, even though Dropbox’s paying user growth trends have been robust, investors should closely track the figure nonetheless. There are broadly two reasons for doing so. One, most of Dropbox’s revenue has been deferred, and any material changes in its paying subscriber base won’t immediately reflect in the company’s quarterly results. So, looking at its paying subscriber base would be a better indicator for the company’s operational performance than the headline revenue or EPS figure.

Second, there have been concerns that Dropbox’s paying subscriber base isn’t growing as fast as it used to over the recent quarters. Maybe it's just a cyclical event, or maybe lack of sufficient data points is leading up to a false positive, or maybe it’s a slowdown for good. Whatever the case may be, investors should closely track its Q3 user growth metric to get clarity on the situation. We’ve seen time and again that a broad swath of growth investors turn bearish on any particular company as soon as its growth rate starts to slow down, so this is a vitally important metric to be looking at.

Now, I personally believe Dropbox would be able to accelerate its paying subscriber growth in the coming quarters to some extent at least. Reason being, the company has rolled out integrations for media and entertainment applications. It remains to be seen how many end-users positively respond to these roll-outs, and so, its Q3 earnings call would be an opportune time for investors to evaluate exactly that. From the company's Q2 earnings call:

In Q2, we've participated at Salesforce World Tour events in New York and London, launched our Gmail ad-on at Google Next and worked with Adobe to strengthen our product integrations within document cloud and creative cloud...In Q2, we announced that we were expanding our integration efforts in the media and entertainment vertical. Media and entertainment teams use Dropbox to collaborate on a wide range of file formats. Last year, teams across these industries created and saved more than 1 billion files in Dropbox. At this scale, we have a tremendous opportunity to help streamline end-to-end workflows and serve as a unified home for team content and collaboration.

These integration efforts can potentially bolster its paying customer growth over the coming months. However, this growth would largely depend on use-case scenarios and the extent of value addition for each application.

But overall, investors should closely track Dropbox’s customer trends. A meaningful uptick in its paying customers would mean that the cloud storage platform still has plenty of room to grow from hereon, and that it’s still safe to invest in the name. On the other hand, a deceleration in its paying customer growth might suggest that its foray into media and entertainment workloads is probably not rewarding enough to drive its overall growth going forward, and maybe also that its customer growth is starting to plateau.

ARPU Trend

With that said, investors should also closely monitor Dropbox’s Average Revenue Per User, or ARPU. The chart attached below would indicate that the company has managed to consistently grow its paying customer ARPU over the past year. I believe this is an impressive feat considering the fact that the rise has been consistent and substantial in magnitude.

But overall, it would be interesting to note if Dropbox can grow its ARPU in Q3 and beyond. It had launched its Professional plan in Q4 last year, which was (and continues to be) priced at a 100% premium compared to its Plus plan. The absence of this plan in last year’s Q3 should make it easier for the company to post some more year-on-year ARPU gains in its latest Q3. But then again, this is just one plan amongst many.

Dropbox had also launched its Advanced plan last year, wherein it grandfathered all existing team members at their legacy price points. Company management noted during the Q2 earnings call:

As of the end of Q2 2018, we completed the renewal process for nearly 50% of grandfathered teams. A meaningful portion of these teams elected to remain on our Advanced plan at an approximately 30% price premium helping to life ARPU in the quarter to $116.66.

This means that about half of these grandfathered accounts would be due for renewal over the coming few months. It’s going to be anybody’s guess whether these teams will downgrade or renew their Advanced plan. From a statistical standpoint, it's likely that a notable portion of the upcoming grandfathered account renewals would also renew their Advanced plan, but that's just conjecture. Investors should look forward to this vital piece of information when the company hosts its earnings call on Thursday.

Forex Impact

Besides, it’s a well-known fact that Dropbox is a global business with its footprint reaching in as many as 180 countries. But perhaps a lesser-known fact is that it generates a substantial portion, about 29%, of its overall revenues in non-USD currencies. The company explained this in its S-1 document filed earlier this year:

We conduct our business across 180 countries around the world. As we continue to expand our international operations, we will become more exposed to the effects of fluctuations in currency exchange rates. This exposure is the result of selling in multiple currencies and operating in foreign countries where the functional currency is the local currency. In 2017, 29% of our sales were denominated in currencies other than U.S. dollars. Our expenses, by contrast, are primarily denominated in U.S. dollars... Our revenue is generated in U.S. dollars, euros, British pounds sterling, Australian dollars, Canadian dollars, and Japanese yen.

The problem here is that USD has gained against most of the mentioned international currencies.

(Data source: Investing.com)

This essentially means that Dropbox’s sales could be subdued or maybe even stall going forward due to the forex impact - your guess is as good as mine. But overall, investors should be looking for some clarity on the matter. Specifically speaking, closely listen in on management’s commentary around how the strengthening U.S dollar is impacting the company's overall financials.

Investors Takeaway

The key takeaway is that there are several questions surrounding Dropbox's Q3 results. Its ARPU trend, user growth metric and forex impact would highlight how the company performed over the past quarter, and these items might as well dominate where its shares are headed next. So, I would recommend readers to pay particularly close attention to these mentioned items rather than only focussing on revenue and EPS figures. Good luck!

