PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) CEO John McLaughlin on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jody Cain - Investor Relations

John McLaughlin - Chief Executive Officer

Dominique Monnet - President

Peter Garcia - Chief Financial Officer

Phil Nadeau - Cowen and Company

Maxim Jacobs - Edison Group

Jody Cain

Thank you all for participating in today's call.

Joining me today from PDL BioPharma are John McLaughlin, Chief Executive Officer; Dominique Monnet, President; and Pete Garcia, the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

Please turn to Slide 2 and let me remind you that during this call management will be making forward-looking statements regarding the company's financial performance and other matters and actual results may defer materially from those expresses in or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements made during this call should be considered accurate only as of the date of the live broadcast, November 06, 2018. Although the Company may elect to update forward-looking statements from time-to-time in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any duty or obligation to do so, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

I'd now turn the call over to John McLaughlin. John?

John McLaughlin

Thanks Jody and good afternoon everyone. I'm pleased to report revenues of approximately $68 million for the third quarter representing an 8% increase over the prior year period. Among quarterly highlights product revenues were approximately $24 million up 22% which include contributions from the Noden products and LENSAR Laser System sales. The increase in product sales reflects our change in strategy to equity and product investments. Later in this call, Dominique will provide details about Noden products and I will discuss updates on LENSAR.

Turning to Slide 3, I'd like to highlight the transaction we completed in August where we paid $20 million for all of the remaining rights to royalties and milestones payable on sales of type 2 diabetes products, licensed by Assertio Therapeutics, formerly known as Depomed. In the third quarter of 2018 we recognized approximately $42 million in revenue from royalty rights, a change in fair value which is primarily due to an increase in the fair value of the Assertio royalty asset as a result of purchasing the remaining rights.

We benefited from our particularly strong commercial showing during the quarter from the type 2 diabetes drug Glumetza, part of the Assertio asset. Overall I'm pleased to report the Assertio royalty asset continues to perform substantially better than we expected with cash receipts received through September 30, 2018 of approximately $361 million from our initial investment of $240.5 million.

Turning to Slide 4, as you may know, in July we completed our $25 million share repurchase program and in September our Board of Directors authorized a new $100 million program. To date, we've been unable to repurchase shares under the new program due to being in a blackout period related to our quarterly financial results. Our plan is to aggressively execute on share repurchases when this blackout period ands. This is our third and largest stock repurchase program to date having completed a $30 million program in June 2017 and a subsequent $25 million program earlier in this year's third quarter.

We view the stock repurchase program as an appropriate means of creating shareholder value given the current discrepancy between our share price and our book value. As you can see our book value is $5.07 based on our Q3 financial results as depicted on Slide 5. That said, we have not lost sight of our strategic focus on creating long-term shareholder value through equity and product investments. We continue to seek additional transactions for products and companies with a primary focus on pharmaceuticals. We remain confident in our ability to consummate excellent deals on attractive terms and put acquired assets on the path to success.

You may have read in our financial results press release just issued that I've informed the Board of Directors of my intention to retire as CEO of PDL at year-end 2018 while continuing to serve on the PDL Board. It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve PDL and its shareholders for a decade. I look forward to continuing my service to the company and shareholders as a Director.

I'm pleased to announced that PDL's President, Dominique Monnet has been named as my successor as CEO effective December 31, 2018. Over the past year working with Dominique I've been very impressed with his knowledge of the biopharmaceutical industry and his leadership skills. He is a season and savvy executive. We anticipate a smooth transition. I speak for the full Board of PDL in expressing our confidence that he is the right leader to guide PDL going forward.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Dominique Monnet.

Dominique Monnet

Thank you John for the kind words. I am honored and delighted that the PDL Board of Directors has chosen me to succeed John as CEO. I am excited about leading the PDL team to execute our strategy for growth. As John mentioned we are focusing on building value for shareholders with the acquisition of biopharma assets we have clear upside potential and through strategic partnerships for the successful development and commercialization of such assets.

Consummating the right transaction requires a very deliberate engagement and we have worked hard to sharpen our business development process. Integrating lessons learned from our past transactions and adapting to our fast changing environment. I am excited both by the opportunities we are currently evaluating and by the high quality team we have assembled to execute on our strategy.

We will continue to be very disciplined. On three separate occasions over the past few months we were in advanced negotiation to close substantial transactions. In each circumstance we decided not to proceed as our diligence of issues we could ultimately not get comfortable with. Our shareholders may feel confident that however focused we are to making deals, our commitment is to make the right deals for the right assets at the right time.

Please turn to Slide number 6. What transaction are we pursuing? At this stage considering that we have pretty much a blank slate we can afford to consider wide range of opportunities as long as they have the following potential; generate profitable revenue growth, deliver attractive risk reward returns on our invested capital and finally leverage our expertise in the biopharma space.

Let me outline some of the key categories of assets we are looking at entirety. Firstly, products or companies that have the potential of generating growing profitable revenue streams. I have launched and commercialized products across a large number of [indiscernible] areas and geographies in my 35-year career in the biopharma industry. We have the opportunity to be fairly agnostic at this state although it is clear that the U.S. market is a primary focus. We seek assets with clear and sustainable value propositions, competitive differentiations and IP or other forms of protection such as manufacturing or technological knowhow.

Second, companies that have a strong commercial franchise that may be expanded through acquisitions. I had the privilege to lead teams at [indiscernible], Schering-Plough [indiscernible] franchise, established Amgen International and [indiscernible] franchises helped expand Alexion's rare disease franchise. Strong franchisees have strategic and a personal value that can be capitalized on.

Thirdly, technological platform that may be convertible, differentiated product application. This is what PDL was ultimately built on when it was known as Protein Design Labs. It is in our corporate DNA. More modestly I started my own career at Alza Corporation at the time a leading pioneer in advanced drug delivery systems with its oral and transdermal delivery technologies. Technological platforms are uniquely attractive.

Four, pre-commercialization products, we are so far educated to consider development in clinical stage assets due to the inherent risks associated with medical innovation. This being said, I spent a significant part of my career in global marketing leadership boards partnering with R&D scientists to advance products on preclinical stage, through clinical development, through commercial launch and ultimately lifecycle management.

I had the privilege to lead the global marketing and commercial development team at Amgen at a time when the company was moving an unprecedented number of early stage compounds through its then industry leading pipeline. This is not our top priority and we will advance very cautiously in this area, but we might consider development stage assets that present attractive risk involved profiles.

So what are our strengths in competing for such assets? First our capital ready to be deployed. Even with our planned execution on the $100 million stock repurchase program we have substantial cash on hand to execute on this strategy. We will also be prepared to bringing some minority financing partners if necessary. Finally, we expect continued generation of cash flows in our current business in excess of our personal need that we provide additional cash to invest in our future.

Second our team. We have a very experienced leadership team with an established track record of consummating successful transactions and delivering shareholder value through our outstanding strategic and impressionable execution. We have continued to strengthen our team with some great additions over the past few months.

Third, our nimbleness and flexibility. We are deliberating our diligence process, but with the support of the PDL Board we can act fast and make quick decisions. We can also be flexible with regard to the deep structures that appeared preferentially to the other parties involved in the transaction. For example we may consider a joint-venture if the other party wants to share in the upside or to remain involved for some strategic reason. Nimbleness and flexibility are proving to be significant points of differentiation versus our competition.

Turning now to an update on Noden Pharma on Slide 7. Product revenues for Tekturna and Rasilez were $17.8 million for the third quarter. This is an 18% increase over the prior year period. A portion of this increase is related to the termination of the profit transfer arrangements with Novartis ex-U.S. which was substantially complicated November 2017. Of the $17.8 million in Noden revenue in Q3 $9.7 million were from U.S. sales of Tekturna and the remaining $8.1 million were from Rasilez sales in the rest of the world.

You may recall that in June 2018 Noden reached a settlement agreement granting Anchen Pharmaceuticals a nonexclusive, royalty-free license to manufacture and commercialize a generic version of aliskiren in the U.S. In return Anchen agreed not to commercialize the generic version aliskiren prior to March 1, 2019. We have no update on Anchen's progress in developing a generic aliskiren, but they have yet to be an FDA approval of a generic version of the drug and there have been no announcement on commercialization plans all day.

We are currently planning an authorized generic version of Tekturna that will allow us to effectively compete with a generic competitor into the market. We will provide additional detail in the future. At the time we purchased the Noden assets from Novartis in 2016 Tekturna sales were rapidly declining. We hired a contract sales force and under the duration of the Noden U.S. commercial team we successfully stabilized prescription for Tekturna.

Given the possibility for generic entry in 2019 and with of course benefit of a sales force we made the decision to discontinue our U.S. sales force in early August of this year. We transition at that time to a comprehensive more cost efficient program of non-personnel promotion in partnership with Archer Healthcare and under the leadership of Noden U.S. commercial team. This program is conducted through email, direct mail, and telesales of our pharma representatives.

While not much has elapsed since this transition we are cautiously optimistic about shifts of Tekturna revenues given that sales remained relatively stable throughout the third quarter. Additionally this new sales strategy implemented half way through the third quarter reduced costs by $1.6 million increasing profitability. For the quarter Noden was profitable on a GAAP basis with net income of $4.1 million and EBITDA of $5.6 million.

We continue to support physicians who rely on Tekturna to control their patient's blood pressure with samples as well as our doctor program and copay cards. Pending generic entry we are also committed to maintaining Tekturna's strong managed care I expect robust commercial and managed care patients.

Internationally, sales of Rasilez are tracking to plan. In partnership with our distributor Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings we are looking forward to the launch of the product in China in the first half of 2019.

Let me now hand over the call back to John. John?

John McLaughlin

Thanks Dominique. We are delighted with the continuing quarterly progress at LENSAR. You may recall that we began recognizing revenues from LENSAR in May 2017. Turning to Slide 8, revenues from LENSAR for the third quarter of 2018 were $6.6 million which is a 33% increase from the prior year and 13% increase from the second quarter of 2018.

While LENSAR reported a GAAP net loss of approximately $900,000 in Q3, they were effectively breakeven on an EBITDA basis for the quarter. On the business side, LENSAR sold seven systems including two systems in the U.S., three systems in China, and two systems in South Korea.

At this point I'll turn the call over to Pete to give additional details on our financial results for the quarter. Pete?

Peter Garcia

Thank you, John.

Please turn to our income statement on Slide number 9. For the three months ended September 30, 2018 our GAAP net income was $25.6 million or $0.18 per share. The total revenues were $67.9 million for the period and consisted product revenues of $24.4 million, net royalty payments from acquired royalty rights and a change in fair value of the royalty rights asset of $42.2 million, royalties from PDLs licenses to the Queen et al patents of $533,000 and interest revenue from notes receivable investment to CareView Communications of $754,000.

The total revenues of $67.9 million for the third quarter of 2018 compare with $62.7 million for the third quarter of 2017 with the increase reflecting higher product sales due to the change in our strategy to a pharmaceutical business model as well as an increase in royalty rights change in fair values from the Assertio Therapeutics royalty right modestly offset by the decline in royalties from the Queen et al patents and lower interest revenue as a result of the sale of the kaleo note receivable in September of 2017.

Product revenues for the third quarter of 2018 increased 22% to $24.4 million from the prior year period and consisted of $17.8 million from Noden Product sales and $6.6 million from LENSAR sales. Product revenues in the third quarter of 2018 accounted for 36% of total revenues up from 32% of total revenues in the third quarter of 2017. Revenues in royalty rights change in fair value were $42.2 million for Q3 of 2018 up from $35.4 million for the year ago period which was primarily related to revised future cash flows of the Assertio royalties. We received $19.1 million in net cash royalties for the third quarter of 2018.

Royalties from the Queen et al patents were $533,000 in the quarter which consisted of royalties earned on the sales of Tysabri the last product for which we receive royalties. This compares with $1.4 million in Queen et al patent royalties in the third quarter of 2017 as previously announced U.S. product sales of Tysabri manufactured prior to the patent expiry has ceased and ex-U.S. product sales are rapidly being depleted. We expect that there will be no remaining Tysabri royalties paid beginning in 2019. Interest revenues for the third quarter of 2018 of $754,000 compares with $6.1 million for the third quarter of 2017.

Turning to operating expenses, for the third quarter of 2018, total operating expenses were $31.2 million compared with $30.1 million for the prior year period. Sales and marketing expenses were $3.5 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared with $5 million for the prior year period.

Moving on to our year-to-date results on the same slide, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 total revenues were $153 million which compares with $252 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. Product revenues were $79.5 million a 54% increase from $51.5 million for the prior year period. Product revenues in 2018 consisted of $62 million from the sale of Noden Products and $17.5 million from product sales of the LENSAR Laser System.

Net royalty payments from acquired royalty rights and a change in fair value of the royalty rights assets was $66.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and this compares with $132.2 million for the year ago period. Year to date in 2018 PDL has received $57 million in net cash royalties. Royalties from PDLs licensees to the Queen et al. patents to date in 2018 were $4.5 million and interest revenue from the note receivable investment to CareView Communications was $2.3 million in the first nine months of 2018.

Operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 were $237.1 million compared with $88.1 million for the prior year period. The increase primarily resulted from the impairment of the Noden Products intangible asset of $152.3 million from Q2, 2018 as well as Noden Products and LENSAR sales contributing additional costs of product revenue of $20 million and $4.4 million respectively and recognition of cost of product revenue for ex-U.S. revenue and increased revenue from the LENSAR Laser System which did not begin to be recognized until May of 2017. These year-over-year increases and operating expenses were partially offset by the decrease in fair value of the contingent liability for the Noden products.

Turning to our non-GAAP financial results on Slide number 10, we adjusted our GAAP net income of $25.6 million for the after tax impact of the mark-to-market changes in fair value, amortization of intangibles assets and other non-cash items such as stock based compensation and debt offering costs. This resulted in non-GAAP net income of $12.3 million for the third quarter of 2018 which compares with $21.7 million for the prior year period.

Year-to-date we adjusted our GAAP net loss of $85.1 million for the first nine months of 2018 with the same adjustments as the third quarter plus the adjustment for impairment of intangible assets and contingent considerations which resulted in non-GAAP net income of $41.8 million which compares with non-GAAP net income of $73.7 million for the prior year period.

Turning to our balance sheet on Slide number 11, we had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $401 million as of September 30, 2018. Our increase in cash flow from operations and royalties for Q3 was offset in the quarter by our onetime $20 million payments to Assertio for the remaining royalty rights and $1.4 million to complete the $25 million stock repurchase program.

Before opening the call for questions, I'd like to welcome Edward Imbrogno to PDL. Ed has joined us as our Vice President of Finance from BioDelivery Sciences International and has extensive experience structuring mergers and acquisitions and in post acquisition accounting, which is a tremendous skill set as we execute our business strategy of acquiring and managing a portfolio companies, products, and royalty agreements.

With that, we're ready to turn the call over for Questions. Operator please?

John McLaughlin

Operator, while we're waiting for our first question. I'd like to mention that we will be in San Francisco for the Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and we'll be holding one-on-one meetings. The dates for the 2019 conference are January 7th through 9th and please give LHA a call if you'd like to schedule a meeting with us.

Our first question comes from Phil Nadeau with Cowen and Company. Please go ahead with your question.

Phil Nadeau

Good afternoon. John, first congrats on your retirement, well deserved. Hope you enjoyed your post PDL life. Dominic a couple questions for you, you mentioned in your prepared remarks that you'd actually consider developmental stage candidates or developmental stage programs as you look to license and acquire there seems to be a bit of a change from how PDL has operated historically. Can you talk a bit more about the rationale for considering such assets and in particular what would be of interest to you which is too early, what disease areas would you not care about?

Dominique Monnet

Yes, great question. I think clearly this is revolution of our strategy and that evolution comes from lessons learned from our transaction and as well as other transactions that we have observed. Clearly there is a different type of risk with development in clinical stage compounds. I have been used to explore those and way then over my career in a number of occasions. At this point we are not truly excluding any criteria.

Frankly what we are looking at is what is the time for us which would be where we could, the change area that we could maximize the value built for our shareholders. And as you know, you can pick some bids but if you manage to buy attractive assets around late stage one and ultimately bringing to late stage 2 and prior to getting it to phase 3, this is a very – this is a great opportunity to be a lot of shareholder value.

I think the key is to be able to find assets which have been already de-risked to a maximum. We are going to move very cautiously in this area. We will ask to draw on a lot of external expertise to be able to consider them, but what we wanted to message is that we are going to continuously able in our strategy perspective. I think our goal is to build shareholder value through these acquisitions. We are pretty agnostic on a number of points. We have actually the luxury of being that - of doing this, but again we are going to be very cautious understanding that this is an area of a very different kind of risk and one we have taken in the past.

Phil Nadeau

That's fair enough and then second question on just around acquiring commercial assets, now that you no longer have the tectonic sales force would you be interested in products that require a sales force or with those be less attractive to you these days?

Dominique Monnet

No, I think it will continue to be - I mean again, from that perspective we are looking at two major different buckets. Those companies or those assets which could require a totally different organization and these may already be existing and we would acquire them with the products and if we see them as being effective, but for example requiring more capital to be able to realize maximum potential that's where we would be focusing our efforts.

And also they are some change of staffing which are associated with those, but they may be major or minor. But essentially the idea here would be to create additional standalone approaching companies and whether they need sales force or not we would be exploring that at the time. With regard to Noden we continue to look for additional assets to put in it. We have built a high quality team at the international level.

We do not have a sales force as we did when we acquired Tekturna. It is not a difficult thing to build that if you take a contract sales force and today you can really do that and get them very professional and very effective sales representatives. So again we are looking at these different assets, continuing to see the Noden platform as one we would like to leverage and we would like to leverage it again is because of the talent that we have built around it more than anything else.

Phil Nadeau

Great, thanks for taking my questions.

John McLaughlin

Thank you for your questions.

Our next question comes from Maxim Jacobs with Edison Group. Please go ahead with your question.

Maxim Jacobs

Hi guys, first I just want to say congratulations to Dominique and congratulations to John on getting some time off. So my first…

John McLaughlin

Thank you.

Dominique Monnet

Thanks to Phil and Max. Thank you for the kind thoughts. Sorry, go ahead Max.

Maxim Jacobs

Yes, so just my first question is just, what was behind the decrease in the OUS Noden revenues was it just kind of lumpiness in bulk buying from Orphan Pacific?

Peter Garcia

Yes, so that's exactly right and this is Pete. So in the second quarter as you remember it was a little bit higher than normal and it was as launching affectively in Japan with the product there and the way that we recognize revenue.

Maxim Jacobs

And have you gotten any feedback on just how that launch is going, should we look forward to more kind of bulk purchases in the future?

Peter Garcia

I think this quarter will probably be more representative going forward, but it is still early days.

Maxim Jacobs

Okay and then just are there any metrics that you can share on the Archer Healthcare marketing push?

Dominique Monnet

It is still early on. We're actually in the process of evaluating it because now we have been implementing it for three months and most exactly I think it is going to be three months, I don't need all of these months. There a number of metrics which have been encouraging. For example the delivery of the samples and 75% of the calls that the Archer sales representatives placed we had physicians asking for samples which is probably the best indication of wanting to continue with patients on Tekturna. if you look actually at NRX [ph] we have not seen since inception of the field force actually a decline in RX again, but an encouraging metrics. It’s not a perfect one as you know but I think it is telling me something which is promising at this point.

Although always a very good response to this non-personnel promotion. We focus with non-personnel promotion on the 11,000 prescribers of Tekturna we thought was the most productive, so I think clearly we are looking at a more receptive kind of audience, but so far it is encouraging, but we will be able to tell you more at the next call in three months time.

Maxim Jacobs

Okay, great. That's it from me. Thank you so much for taking my questions.

John McLaughlin

Thanks Max.

[Operator Instructions] There are no further questions at this time. Mr. Dominique Monnet, please proceed with the presentation or any closing remarks.

Dominique Monnet

Thank you very much. Thank you all once again for joining us today and we look forward to updating you on our progress when PDL reports fourth quarter and full year 2018 results in early March of next year. In the meantime have a great day and great holiday season.

