Baidu: Positive On Growth But Concerns Remain

The company’s shares should react negatively short term, so we remain on hold.

Operating results were driven by the growth in "Other" revenues and stronger-than-expected iQIYI subscriptions, while higher non-operating income helped in boosting EPS.

Baidu.com (BIDU) had a good 3Q18, beating both the revenue and the EPS estimates of the Street. Total revenues were above the consensus by 2% reaching RMB28.2bn. The yoy growth in revenue of 27% was mainly driven by the growth of 69% in other revenues. Online marketing revenues grew by 18% yoy and 7% qoq driven by a 7% yoy increase in online marketing customers to reach 522k and an increase of 12% yoy in average revenue per customer.

On the downside, operating profits were down by 6% yoy due to higher than expected cost of services and SG&A expenses mainly related to the marketing expenses for the new app. Traffic acquisition cost continued to increase steadily from 1Q18 to reach 25% higher than 3Q17.

We remain in wait-and-see mode on BIDU as we think future downside risks offset upside potential.

EPS growth driven by strong non-operating results and share repurchase

Furthermore, the actual Non-GAAP EPS beat consensus expectations by RMB2.28 (RMB19.01 vs. RMB16.73 cons) and grew by RMB6.0 from 3Q17 figures or 46%, which was driven by higher non-operating income; however, Non-GAAP EPS dropped qoq by 10%.

The company has repurchased shares worth US$487m under its $1bn share repurchase program that was started in June 2018.

Segment results: Baidu Core driving top-line growth

Baidu Core is the main revenue generating segment for BIDU. Baidu Core revenues continued to grow yoy to reach 25% growth in 3Q18, up to RMB21.6bn. This growth was fuelled by a 22% yoy growth in Online Marketing revenue and 89% yoy growth in Other Revenue, reaching RMB20.1bn and RMB1.5bn, respectively.

Non-GAAP operating income increased by 26% yoy to reach RMB8.1bn, yet only a 4% increase qoq. Operating margin remained stable yoy at 37%, which is a 2% drop from 2Q18.

(Source: Author)

iQIYI (IQ) revenues continued to grow to reach RMB6.9bn which represents 40% growth yoy. This growth was mainly derived from Other Revenue as it grew by 95% yoy to offset the 9% drop in Online Marketing revenue.

iQIYI is still losing money in 3Q18 with a non-GAAP operating loss of RMB2.4bn and an operating margin of -35%.

(Source: Author)

Changes to 4Q 2018 guidance: Management cautious

BIDU’s 4Q18 guidance was lower than the market expected, with the midpoint of revenues at 6% lower than consensus and core revenues at 8% lower. Management attributed these numbers to macro factors, policy change and tightened regulations with regards to certain ad verticals such as gaming, and the continuous investment in new apps. While some of these factors may not be structural, we could see a drag short to medium term.

Downside risks provide reasons to be cautious

Baidu’s 4Q18 outlook makes us cautious on its core revenue growth and margin outlook. The EPS was boosted by minority income from iQIYI, which suggests the quarterly earnings quality is low and is unlikely to be rewarded by investors which will be reflected negatively on the share price in the near term.

We maintain our neutral position on BIDU as near-medium term downside risks concern us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.