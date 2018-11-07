Versum Materials, Inc. (VSM) CEO Guillermo Novo on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Soohwan Kim - IR

Guillermo Novo - President and CEO

George Bitto - EVP and CFO

Analysts

Laurence Alexander - Jefferies

Brian Chin - Stifel

Kieran de Brun - Credit Suisse

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs

Jacob Schowalter - Seaport Global

Neel Kumar - Morgan Stanley

Chris Kapsch - Loop Capital

Soohwan Kim

Thank you, Rocco. Thanks everyone for joining us today for our fourth quarter of 2018 earnings call. We hope you've had an opportunity to review the press release issued earlier this afternoon. We have also posted the presentation of today's call on the Investor Relations section of our website at versummaterials.com. We encourage you to review these documents.

On today's call, we will begin with the prepared remarks from Guillermo Novo, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and George Bitto, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Following their remarks, we will have a Q&A session.

Some of the matters we'll discuss on the call, including our 2019 financial outlook and guidance, are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in today's press release, and in our filings with the SEC. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed on this call.

During today's call, we'll reference certain non-GAAP financial measures. We include reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP in our news release and in the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of our website. Versum Materials assumes no obligation to update the information presented on this conference call. An archive of this webcast will be made available in the Investors Relations section of our website.

I would also note that management has scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals and Agriculture Conference on November 13th in Boston. In addition, management will be hosting investor meetings at the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Technology, Media and Telecom conference on November 28th in Scottsdale. We hope to see many of you there.

And now, I'd like to turn the call over to Guillermo.

Guillermo Novo

Thank you, Soohwan. Please turn to slide five.

Good afternoon and thank you to everyone for joining today's call. I’d like to begin with a brief overview of our fiscal fourth quarter and full year results followed by some industry highlights. I will then turn over the call to George for a closer look at the numbers.

We are pleased to report another record revenue quarter, our sixth in a row. Both of our businesses -- business segments continued to deliver strong growth and profitability. For the year, revenue and EBITDA were both up 20%.

Materials volumes were up 10%, driven by healthy underlying demand and our strong innovation pipeline. This volume growth allowed us to deliver another year of excellent gross margin gains and continued EBITDA growth, while increasing investments to support future growth.

Delivery Systems & Services delivered a record year of sales and earnings. They have strong positions with the key industry players who are investing in new capacity to support their own growth initiatives.

We achieved the strong financial performance while completing our company's standup activities and ERP implementation without any major disruptions. Most importantly, we’re very excited about how we are positioning ourselves to provide organic growth. The long-term outlook for our industry remains robust and we see significant opportunities to accelerate our participation. We continue to invest to expand our innovation capabilities, add capacity, and drive productivity. Given the industry momentum, the strength of our portfolio, and our visibility, we’re providing guidance for another year of strong growth in fiscal year 2019, the details of which George will walk you through in a few moments.

Please turn to slide 6. Why are we excited about the future? Because we participate in all three growth drivers of semiconductor materials. The first is the underlying semiconductor growth -- industry growth with MSI or wafer starts being good indicators of underlying volume growth. Semiconductors are showing up everywhere. The broadening of the end markets from PCs to mobile to data and many other applications should support more robust volume growth and less cyclicality.

Second is innovation. Innovation is critical to the semiconductor industry’s continued advancement. Given the higher level of complexity in new structures, materials are now even more central to enabling the industry’s next generation nodes.

Lastly is company specific opportunities that will further drive organic growth. Our strong market position and broad capabilities provide us opportunities that are specific to Versum. Organic growth is clearly our number one priority, and we will discuss these initiatives later in the call. Semiconductor materials provide unique, volume-driven opportunities for our investors to participate in this exciting and high-growth industry.

Turning to slide seven. Our business is well-diversified, both in our product portfolio as well as our geographic reach. We believe our equipment business is well-positioned for the future, given our close alignment with the top CapEx spenders. Our record results in new equipment sales are also a leading indicator for future materials growth. Included in materials installation is our parts and support business where we support our installed base of over 35,000 pieces of equipment around the world. We’ve seen steady growth in our parts and support business over the years and expect this growth to continue with our expanded installed base.

MEGASYS, our customer onsite materials handling service business grew 8% to $63 million as we gained new customers and expanded our presence and existing customers. These services are provided under multiyear contracts with our customers.

In Materials, Advanced Materials is the growth engine for our future. Our business is mostly focused on tier 1 and 2 semiconductor manufacturers for driving innovation. We have three major platforms of deposition, planarization and SP&C. We participate in many Process of Records or POR opportunities in any given technology transition.

Our breadth, leadership position and diverse technology portfolio give us a robust pipeline of opportunities and a higher overall probability of POR wins.

Advanced Materials delivered another year of double-digit growth, driven by our strong position in logic and expanding position in memory.

Process Materials is made up of a broad and diverse portfolio specialty gases, including NF3, WF6, HCL, high-purity ammonia, etchant gases and dopants among others. These are critical to the semiconductor industry. These are difficult to handle products, require a complex supply chain. Although our two largest products NF3 and WF6 have been capacity constraints, the other products which make up the majority of our portfolio, grew at double-digits for the quarter. WF6 and most of our product portfolio is well-positioned for growth. I will provide an update on our NF3 plans later in the call.

Our Materials portfolio represents products that are critical to the industry, high-value in use but low-cost in use. Given this profile and the complexity of the industry, semiconductor materials provide unique profitable growth opportunities. We believe there are significant barriers to entry as well as challenges for others trying to build global scale.

Materials is at the core of the value we deliver to our customers. Our materials provide volume and innovation. Our equipment delivers materials to the process tools and our services manage materials handling for our customers.

Moving to the right pie chart. We also have good balance geographically. Our business portfolio aligns closely with our customer mix. We are well-positioned in all the key geographies where our customers operate. Not only can we support our customers with products where they manufacture but also more importantly we have the capability to collaborate and innovate with them wherever they are. China is a significant growth market for us. And the vast majority of our current business in China comes from our multinational customers.

Turning to slide eight, to cover industry dynamics and outlook. Starting with wafer fab equipment spending. We believe many market participants are expecting spending to trend down in the upcoming year. Despite some softening, we believe capital spending will remain high by historical standards. We have referred to WFE forecast in our slides because we believe it can be a helpful as a directional indicator of our Delivery Systems business.

Although there is some correlation with WFE CapEx, our equipment sales do not follow the same pattern as the OEM tools, given the different price points and the relative installation costs. We are confident that for fiscal year 2019 will be another good year for our DS&S business, given our strong order book and potentially strengthening demand in the back end of the year.

Turning to Materials. MSI growth is expected to remain steady, similar to last fiscal year. We’ve historically enjoyed a very strong position in logic and we expect logic demand to strengthen as customers ramp new nodes. We’ve been intimately engaged with our customers and are well-positioned with new PORs. Although there has been some softening in the foundry segment, we believe this is mostly a seasonal issue. We’re excited around our strong logic and foundry portfolio, which should see robust pickup as momentum accelerates in 2019.

Within the memory segment, while the outlook is mixed for the beginning part of the fiscal year, there are signs that memory volume is expected to increase later in the second quarter. We have been expanding our position in memory, which has yielded strong growth in the last few years. We believe our new Materials will play an important role in our memory customers’ ability to move up the technology curve.

To sum up, the semiconductor materials industry remains healthy. CapEx pushouts and customer pricing cycles have limited impact on material usage. We believe the demand for specialty gases and materials will remain robust.

Now, I’d like to turn the call over to George for a closer look at the numbers. George?

George Bitto

Thanks, Guillermo, and good afternoon, everyone.

Beginning on slide 10. As Guillermo said, we delivered another strong quarter, finishing off second consecutive year of stellar financial performance since becoming a public company. Fourth quarter 2018 sales were $351 million, an increase of 19% compared to the prior year. This improvement was driven by another robust quarter in Delivery Systems & Services and strong volume growth in both Advanced Materials and Process Materials product lines.

Gross margins were 43%, continuing the improvement trend over the year and up 100 basis points from fourth quarter last year. Margin improvement in both segments overcame a mix shift to DSS, growing to a larger percentage of our sales.

Selling & administrative and research & development costs or SARD were up 12% for the quarter and 13% for the year, as we expanded our commercial and R&D capabilities in Asia and completed our own standalone infrastructure. SARD expense as a percentage of sales declined to 120 basis points for the year.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 23% versus prior year for the quarter and 20% for the fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA margins of 33% in the quarter were up 100 basis points from last year and consistent with our expectation that second half margins would be stronger than first half margins for the year. Excluding one-time costs associated with the final stages of our restructuring and adjustments to the previous accrual for the Tax and Jobs Act, adjusted net income increased 26% to $65 million or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $0.47 per diluted share in the same period last year.

Please note effective for the fourth quarter 2018, the Company changed its method for inventory costing from last in first out cost method to the first in first out cost method for inventory in the United States. This was the only geography that was using the LIFO cost method. Both current and prior year financials have been updated for this change, which was insignificant for the year.

Turning to Materials segment on slide 11. Sales, which is driven by a semiconductor unit output, increased to 8% in the quarter to $234 million, and increased 7% for the year. For the quarter, volumes contributed 9% of this growth with strong performance from both Advanced and Process Materials. The impact of year-over-year price mix in the fourth quarter lessoned versus previous quarters. Advanced Materials delivered another year of double-digit volume growth, driven by strong underlying market volumes and recent POR wins.

We saw strong performance from all three of our product platforms with particular strength in our planarization products. Process Materials volumes grew the high single digits despite capacity constraints in a few key products. Revenue for the year was negatively impacted by Process Materials price mix, primarily in NF3 and particularly early in the year.

Segment adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased 12% to $90 million and segment adjusted EBITDA margin was 38%, up from 37% prior year. Stabilized pricing and cost benefits from increased loading and lower spending contributed to the margin improvement. For the year adjusted EBITDA grew 5% despite pricing headwinds, capacity constraints and investing in resources to drive future growth. Our Delivery Systems & Services segment reported another stellar quarter capping off a record performance year. Sales were up 52% for the quarter and 65% for the year.

Our innovative products and strong positions with key customers resulted in strong sales across all products and regions with particular strength from the Korean memory suppliers in both Korea and in China.

Segment adjusted EBITDA increased 82% to $33 million. EBITDA margin was 28%, up from 23.5% prior year. Product mix, loading benefits and strong project execution drove this increase. For the year, adjusted EBITDA was up 88%.

Now, please turn to slide 13 where I will cover our cash flow performance. Fiscal 2018 cash flow from operations was $278 million, resulting in free cash flow of $163 million quarter. As mentioned last quarter, cash flows in the first half of the year were impacted by prior front-end loaded restructuring outflows and seasonal payables timing. Free cash flow for the quarter was $117 million, following stabilization after our ERP implementation.

Total CapEx for fiscal 2018 was $115 million, which included $29 million related to our restructuring initiatives and $50 million for our step out growth projects in addition to normal growth and maintenance. We increased our dividends 20% during the year, resulting in $24 million return to our shareholders, and including our recently announced increase, our dividend is up 60% from our initial dividend.

Our cash balance at year-end was $400 million, which increased to $128 million from last fiscal year. We believe this financial strength gives us the ample flexibility to weather any economic uncertainty, fund organic growth initiatives, pursue inorganic opportunities and continue to return capital to our shareholders.

Please turn to slide 14 for a discussion on our guidance for fiscal 2019. While there's some short-term uncertainty about semiconductor industry capital spending and output, we expect our volume-driven materials portfolio to continue to provide solid growth in the coming fiscal year. And as noted earlier by Guillermo, expectations are for industry capital spending to still remain at high levels by historical standards. We estimate sales for fiscal 2019 in the $1.425 billion to $1.475 billion range, an increase of 4% to 8% versus fiscal ‘18. We estimate adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year in the range of $475 million to $495 million, which represents a year-on-year increase of 7% to 11% from fiscal year 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $445 million.

Given seasonal patterns and what we believe to be short-term variability in memory output, we expect the first quarter to be the weakest quarter for Materials, including a potential mix shift in our product lines.

Turning to equipment our order book through the first six months remained strong with the back half of the year less certain, given economic, trade and political uncertainties. We estimate capital spending for the year to be in the range of $120 million to $130 million, similar to fiscal 2018. Guillermo will discuss details of our capital spending plans in an upcoming slide.

For the total fiscal year, we estimate depreciation and amortization to be $60 million to $65 million range; interest expense in the $50 million to $55 million range; and net income attributable to non-controlling interest to be about $7 million. Our adjusted effective tax rate is estimated to be in the range of 24% to 28% for the year, up from prior year due to estimated impacts from the U.S. Tax Act and rate increases in some of the countries where we operate.

With that, I’ll turn the call back over to Guillermo for closing remarks.

Guillermo Novo

Thank you, George. I’d like to update you on our 2019 priorities as we begin our new fiscal year. Our commitment to environmental health and safety remains one of our top priorities. Our safety performance improved again this quarter, and we ended the fiscal year at a 0.46 employee recordable rate. Our goal remains zero injuries.

Driving organic growth across our portfolio is a top business priority. We’re investing in capital as well as in SARD to ensure we have the resources available to participate in new markets and key geographies. Our broad portfolio of products is delivering superior financial returns and we are redeploying our capital in the following disciplined manner. We are investing to drive profitable organic growth; we are accumulating dry powder for M&A opportunities; and we're increasing our dividend to return capital to our shareholders. Moving forward, we will continue to evaluate our ability to create shareholder value through investments in our business or returning additional capital to our shareholders.

Turning to slide 17. We continue to invest in our key opportunities to drive organic growth and improve profitability. Starting with a quick recap of 2018 CapEx, we invested a total of $115 million, in line with our guidance. We completed our startup investments, the conversion of our first NF3 unit in hometown, the debottlenecking of our WS6 plant, as well as several smaller investments to support new products. Both our WS6 and NF3 units are in operation and the customer qualification process for NF3 is in progress.

Standup and restructuring activities are mostly behind us, and we will redeploy this capital towards our step out growth initiatives. For fiscal year 2019, we plan to invest between 120 and $130 million in CapEx. I would characterize them in two buckets. First, our normal growth and maintenance CapEx that supports and drives the growth of our existing business and normal new products introduction. This bucket will also increase slightly, given the number of new products that we are introducing but remains in the 4% to 5% of sales range, excluding any new NF3 investments. The second bucket is our step out growth opportunities, including NF3.

We started several of these projects during fiscal year 2018. These investments are aligned with the priorities we have discussed in prior calls. I would highlight two initiatives in particular. Expanding our Advanced Materials position in Korea, we have several unique organic growth opportunities in our deposition, planarization and SP&C businesses with significant incremental growth potential. This includes investments to supply deposition materials, establish local CMP slurry production and expand our local technology capabilities. While most of these investments will come on stream in 2019, we already have a number of ongoing POR projects with our major customers. We are extremely pleased with the progress we're making on all fronts.

We will also be investing in the new NF3 capacity in Asia. NF3 demand continues to grow at double-digits driven by VNAND and display. We have been evaluating the conversion of our second NF3 unit in hometown as well as the need for additional NF3 capacity in Asia. We have decided to bring on new capacity in Asia as a priority. We have completed an analysis of investment options and sites and expect to invest in 1,500 to 2,000 metric tons of new capacity at our current site in Ulsan, Korea. This investment will allow us to support our customers and maintain a balanced product portfolio. With our low-cost production technology, we expect to generate strong margins and cash flow.

As we wrap up another record fiscal year, we’re pleased to have met all our key strategic, operational and financial objectives. We reported results that are well ahead of our financial guidance -- with financial guidance we laid out at the beginning of the year. And we're initiating guidance for another year of growth in fiscal year 2019.

We are very excited about the future of semi materials. I want to thank all our employees for their hard work and dedication and delivering another successful year.

Operator, we are ready to take some questions.

Laurence Alexander of Jefferies

Laurence Alexander

Hi, there. Can we first just clarify a couple of things? Were you indicating earlier that you believe that DSS will actually have -- be better than flat in 2019?

Guillermo Novo

When we look at our guidance, we obviously model several different scenarios across our business portfolio. Although -- if you look at the WFE, it looks to be down from a broad indicator of minus 6% to minus 8%. There's a lot of variation by region. If you look at logic and foundries, the 10 and 7-nanometer investments are picking up. The outlook actually for the U.S. and Taiwan is for increased investments and we’re very well positioned in those areas. So, as you break down the different parts of the business, we see some strength in different areas. Clearly, the memory segment in Korea is going to be the deciding factor on overall numbers. So, with that context, we’re pretty confident that we are going to have a very good year. We have a lot of visibility in the first half of the year. Most of the forecasts that people have talked about is about more of the pickup, push back into the second half of the year. So, we’re confident that we’re going to -- we’re very well-positioned. What we said in the past is that if demand stays in the plus or minus 10% for our DSS business, we are going to be in a very good position in our overall portfolio. And that’s sort of the context of our outlook.

Laurence Alexander

George Bitto

George Bitto

So, just quickly on the interest expense. We do expect an increase of LIBOR and we do have interest that’s tied to that. So, LIBOR moving up through the year. I think we’ve in the slide guidance for interest expense to be between $50 million and $55 million for next year.

Guillermo Novo

And with regards to the NF3 facility, all our investments -- if you look at returns, in general our returns on capital invested are fairly high across our portfolio. NF3 is the most capital intensive. But even there, our hurdle rates are always in the high teens to low 20s and this project falls well within our expectations for solid returns.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Patrick Ho with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Brian Chin

Brian Chin

Guillermo Novo

Guillermo Novo

So, it should start picking up for us.

Brian Chin

Brian Chin

George Bitto

George Bitto

Brian Chin

Brian Chin

George Bitto

George Bitto

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Today’s next question comes from Kieran de Brun of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Kieran de Brun

Kieran de Brun

Guillermo Novo

Guillermo Novo

In planarization, we are -- our products in advanced oxide, STI and barrier continue to do very, very well. Copper is also strengthening with some new product introductions. And we’re doing great progress with some of the tungsten work we’re doing with our customers. So, again, very rich portfolio, over the last year, I think as I mentioned in prior calls, we spent a lot of time strengthening our toolbox, new abrasive technology, new additives, and this is really allowing us to bring to market a lot of big products. This year, planarization was the highest growth area for us as an example.

And in SP&C, the same thing. I think we’re getting benefits both in legacy there because of just the -- our aluminums business is pretty big and a lot of the automotive and legacy applications have done very well. But now, we are bringing in new products into copper and advanced packaging that are doing also very well. So, it's a pretty robust portfolio. And also, we do a lot of work on the process side. So, PR has also been very good for us.

From geographic perspective. When we talk about Korea as being a major initiative for us, it’s establishing not just the manufacturing but a lot of technology capabilities, so that we can collaborate with our customers. We’ve been traditionally, in AM especially, underrepresented there. And again, when we talk about getting PORs in Korea, you have to step back and say that also means China and also means for one of our customers in the U.S. too. China, as I said is a big growth market, multinationals represent huge part of the business in China today and memory players, especially from Korea represent a major part of the volumes in China. So, these initiatives that we have should be pay up well for us in both geographies.

Kieran de Brun

Kieran de Brun

Guillermo Novo

Guillermo Novo

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Toshiya Hari of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Toshiya Hari

Toshiya Hari

Guillermo Novo

Guillermo Novo

Toshiya Hari

Toshiya Hari

Guillermo Novo

Guillermo Novo

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Mike Harrison of Seaport Global. Please go ahead.

Jacob Schowalter

Jacob Schowalter

George Bitto

George Bitto

Operator

And our next question today comes from Neel Kumar of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Neel Kumar

Neel Kumar

Guillermo Novo

Guillermo Novo

Neel Kumar

Neel Kumar

George Bitto

George Bitto

Operator

And our next question today comes from Chris Kapsch of Loop Capital. Please go ahead.

Chris Kapsch

Chris Kapsch

Guillermo Novo

Guillermo Novo

Over the last few years, we've been pushing and investing to expand our position on the memory side and that's been a major growth area for us. And again, a lot of that is deposition and planarization. Planarization on the advanced oxide is obviously very exciting growth that we've seen over the last few years. But as you said, on the legacy side, we're seeing good progress too. We've launched several new copper products that several of our customers are PORing for some legacy applications. In our cleans, we also are well positioned with several products and in the advanced packaging, which are new applications, we're also getting momentum. So it's a pretty, pretty broad based. I think -- as I've said, one of the advantages that we have is -- given our scale and the diversity of our portfolio, we are probably the largest and more diversified materials supplier in this industry. A lot of other people have different portfolios, but within the Materials segment, we have a unique position and I think that allows us to participate with scale on a larger number of PORs and that obviously allows us to get momentum.

Chris Kapsch

Chris Kapsch

Guillermo Novo

Guillermo Novo

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question is a follow-up from Toshiya Hari of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead. Hello Toshiya, your line is open please. It appears we have lost Toshiya's line. [Operator Instructions]

Showing no further questions, I'd like to turn the conference back over to the management team for any final remarks.

Guillermo Novo

Guillermo Novo

