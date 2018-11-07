Emerge Energy Services LP (EMES) CEO Richard Shearer on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2018 4:00 PM ET

Thank you, operator. I’d like to welcome, everyone to the Emerge Energy Services LP third quarter 2018 conference call. Just a quick note before we start. Our discussion today may contain forward-looking statements. These statements may include, but are not limited to, our estimates of future volumes, operating expenses and capital expenditures. They may also include statements concerning anticipated cash flow, liquidity, business strategy, distributions and other plans and objectives for future capital expenditures and operations.

These statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected. These risks are discussed in greater detail in our Annual Report 10-K on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Please also note that on this call, we may use the terms adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow. These are non-GAAP financial measures, and we have provided reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in our earnings release published this morning for historical results. Please see our website for a reconciliation of our forecasted adjusted EBITDA to comparable GAAP measures.

Also, we have posted a new investor presentation under the Investor Relations portion of our website.

And now, I would like to turn the call over to our Chairman, Ted Beneski.

Good afternoon, and thank you, all, for joining us to review third quarter of 2018. As noted in our earnings announcement released this morning, we experienced disappointing results in the third quarter, driven by the short-term challenging market conditions, and a delay in wrapping up our new San Antonio operation.

The downbeat industry completion trends to finish the year have been well documented in terms of budget, exhaustion and pipeline constraints. Like several public energy companies who have already reported, our customers are slowing down activity to finish the year. So we are working through what we see as a temporary demand hiccup before completion activity improves in early 2019.

Our San Antonio project continues to progress, but we did encounter extreme rainfall in South Texas during September and October, which caused construction delays for our new dry and wet plant. Several of our peers in South Texas and West Texas has cited similar construction interruptions due to unpredictable weather, labor shortages and contractor overruns, but we're working hard to overcome these issues and ramp up the San Antonio plant to full capacity in the fourth quarter of this year.

Despite the third quarter headwinds, we did achieve several accomplishments during the quarter. First, we received our new NSR Air Permit for the San Antonio Plant at the end of August. Our team worked diligently with our consultants and the regulatory agencies to expedite the permitting process in what is now a very busy regulatory environment. We initially expected to obtain the permit by the end of the year. So we're pleased to be ahead of the original schedule. The product is also tracking to be under the original $65 million budget.

Second, we broke ground on our new in-basin plant in Kingfisher, Oklahoma at the end of September. And we are anticipating dry sand production there in January. We continue to believe that this location holds significant competitive advantages compared to several sites 40 to 50 miles to the West, because Kingfisher County is one of the leading areas in the Mid-Continent region.

The combination of our new San Antonio and Oklahoma sites significantly lessons our dependency on Northern White. We will be 50/50 in terms of production capacity for in-basin and Northern White, but we will likely be much greater than 50% in-basin for volume sold next year due to the strong demand for our in-basin product.

Third, our customers are sending upbeat signals about activity in 2019 when budgets will be reloaded and Permian pipeline constraints should be resolved. Our customers are regularly communicating to us that activity in all basins, not just West Texas will return to growth mode next year.

Fourth, we are working with our customers to settle take or pay volume shortfalls for 2018 given the market slowdown. We are in the middle of intense negotiations with our key contracted customers and we expect a meaningful recovery on the shortfall provisions of our Northern White take or pay contracts.

Fifth and finally, we are responding to the transitory market issues by reducing costs across all areas of the company. Our team is working hard to optimize our existing Northern White footprint, while preserving our market position for when Northern White rebounds next year. Due to the short-term market weakness in our delayed in-basin production, we are lowering our full-year 2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $50 million to $65 million. Achieving or exceeding the upper end of our guidance, primarily depends on the outcome from our take or pay contracts shortfall settlement discussions with our Northern White customers.

And now, I will turn it over to Rick to review the quarter in more detail.

Thanks Ted. Our total volume sold in the third quarter declined by 32% sequentially to 1.1 million tons as higher volumes from San Antonio were offset by a decline in Northern White demand. Our adjusted EBITDA decreased by $15.4 million sequentially to $7.9 million for the third quarter, and net income declined to negative $3.9 million compared to a positive $9.4 million in the second quarter.

The lower volumes falling Northern White prices and idled railcar and other logistics costs contributed the lower profitability in the quarter. Not only as West Texas activity faded to finish the year, but other key markets for us such as the Bakken, Western Canada, and the Rockies have also experienced the pullback. After we achieved record volumes in May, the market flipped in August as customers abruptly altered their completion activity plans for the rest of the third quarter.

This coincided with a number of new in-basin Permian frac sand plants reaching full capacity, thereby amplifying the demand hit to Northern White and pressuring prices. Our average selling prices for Northern White fell by 8% in the third quarter and we are expecting another 25% decline in Northern White average prices for the fourth quarter based on current leading edge prices.

To respond to the sudden change in Northern White market conditions, we are reducing costs and idling over 50% of our Northern White capacity or approximately 3 million tons per year. We scaled back the number of our dry plant shifts from 12 during the peak this summer to five currently. Our dry plants will operate on a batch basis, depending on which rail line the order needs to originate.

Since our Wisconsin operations are all located within a 20 mile radius, our crews can respond quickly and rotate around our three dry plants. As of now, Arland will be shut-in until order patterns improve. We are also working with all parts of the Northern White supply chain to share in this lower demand environment. We have secured price reductions from our Wisconsin-based sand trucking companies. We are working with the railroads on lower rates in the key basins as well.

Our railcar lessors and mining contractors are also feeling the pressure from us for assistance during this time of transition as we are in the middle of negotiations for contract relief. Despite the current oversupply of Northern White, we have several reasons to be optimistic for an improvement in the Northern White market conditions for 2019.

First, our customer base continues to reassure us that completion activity will improve next year with new budgets and new midstream infrastructure on line. While the Permian is getting most of the attention on the market slowdown, other key basins around North America are also experiencing a softening. The New Year should bring a return to growth not just in the Permian, but in other basins where in-basin sand is not available. The growing drill, but uncompleted well count also provides a strong backlog and visibility for the industry.

Second, E&Ps are now devoting more attention to researching long-term well performance from using lower quality sand. We're directly seeing more data points from large E&Ps that they still need some Northern White for long-term well performance even in-basins with local sand available.

We're working with a few customers on bundling in-basin sand with Northern White for next year, and a large E&P has put out an RFP to the marketplace for a sizable amount of Northern White sand to be used in the Permian basin, starting mid 2019. This also plays into the trend of targeting E&Ps on direct sourcing sand. We're experiencing an increasing level of interest from E&Ps to buy directly from us, whether the product demanded is Northern White or in-basin sand.

Third sand suppliers are rationalizing northern capacity quickly and lighted the lower demand. We have heard reports that over 15 million tons of northern capacity had been idled, including our 3 million tons noted.

We expect more Northern White capacity to come offline in the coming months, especially the Tier 2 producers that are beholden to one rail line, have higher production costs and sell to unlimited customer base. We also foresee numerous regional minds in Texas and Oklahoma getting pushed out by lower cost in-basin mines that have similar quality sand, but are 100 to 200 miles closer to the wellhead.

Fourth, our team is responding to the changing Northern White market by refocusing our efforts on our core markets consisting of Western Canada, the Bakken, and Rockies. We build a leading position in these markets over the past several years because we are a low cost logistics provider into these northern and western regions.

Our rail capabilities allow us to supply these growing markets on three different class, one rail lines and our customer relationships stayed back many years, whereas some Northern White players are just now trying to break into this customer base.

Our relationships are proving to be a differentiator in the current environment and we expect to grow our market position in these basins with new customers. We're developing new business opportunities with both E&Ps and pressure pumpers, thanks to the hard work from our recently enhanced salesforce and logistics team.

In Utah we opened a new transloaded site to prepare for the Uintah basin growth and we're shipping two unit trains in November there. Also our Buick, British Columbia terminal is poised to capture growth opportunities after the Kitimat LNG project was approved last month. Overall for 2019, we expect to hold serve on our Northern White market share of 8% to 10% with potential to exceed that estimate by locking down new customers.

Before I move on from the Northern White topic, I would like to address our take or pay contracts that we signed during the last market upswing in late 2016 and early 2017. These contracts are proving critical, as the market evolves. We put these contracts in place to provide downside assistance and we're enforcing the volume – shortfall penalties that several of our customers are approaching for 2018.

We're in the middle of lengthy negotiations and are not able to come in and detail, but a positive outcome from these discussions could substantially boost our fourth quarter performance. In some negotiations, we are looking at a settlement for both 2018 and 2019 contract year projected shortfalls so that we can accelerate the cash recovery.

These payments will help cover the fixed railcar lease costs and other terminal commitments to support our Northern White distribution network. In fact, the market shifted so quickly that we currently have 1,547 railcars in storage. We expect to hold around this level until the market improves at the beginning of next year and we have about 600 cars coming off lease in the next 12 months.

We're also working with one of our largest railcar lessors on terminating a large block of railcars that were placed on order before the market downturn in 2015. We're expecting resolution on these important customer and railcar negotiations by the end of this year.

Now turning to our in-basin operations, our frac sand production at San Antonio more than doubled in the third quarter compared to Q2, but the torrential rainfall and our overstretched contractor contributed to construction delays. These two issues are also creating problems for our competitors who are building in-basin plants in Texas. So we're not alone in facing for a long construction timelines.

With that said, we're working through these hurdles as a team and can see a path to full utilization at our new wet and dry plants by the end of November. As Ted mentioned in his remarks, were ahead of our original schedule of obtaining the NSR Permit because we originally anticipated to have this permit by year-end, but we worked diligently with the regulatory agencies to receive this in August.

We're also proud of staying under the original budget of $65 million as we're finishing up the capital spending this year and expect to finish the project for under the budgeted amount, including the price of the own sand reserves our industry leading site will be completed for around $85 million, which is a fraction of what some of our competitors have paid for comparable in-basin sites often over $200 million to $300 million.

As the new plant ramps up to the full targeted capacity of 4 million tons per year. We expect to significantly reduce our production costs in the coming months. We now have permanent national gas supplied and installed in the plant and we're in the process of connecting to grid power. Running our new wetland and fuel utilization will phase out purchasing expensive wet sand feed that we're sourcing from third parties currently.

Furthermore, the high levels of recent rainfall have added significant moisture content to our wet sand stockpiles requiring more natural gas to dry the sand. The dryer forecasted weather in Q4 should reduce the amount of gas per ton of sand to a more normalized level. All of these factors should drive and anticipated $10 to $15 per ton decrease in our overall San Antonio production costs.

Demand for our San Antonia product remains very strong and we now have over 63% of the plant's capacity contracted largely with Blue-Chip E&Ps and pressure-pumpers. We’re finalizing several other agreements and we expect to be over 80% contracted by the end of this year.

Several of our customers who have compared our plant to our peer sites in the area have told us that our operation is the best in South Texas, given our central location, direct four lane highway access and multiple truck load out lanes. We concur with this assessment and believe that these reasons we'll keep our leading plant at a high contracted percentage despite new competition.

Not only does the San Antonio plan give us competence about a strong 2019, but our Oklahoma operation is also generating positive momentum for us heading into next year. At the end of September, we broke ground on our new plant in Kingfisher County. We submitted our mining permit to the state and the public comment period recently expired without any complaints.

So we expect the state to officially issue our permit in the coming weeks. Our targeted date to finish the dry plant construction is early January, while the wet plant will be in the spring, if we received the permit quickly. We will fill the gap by bringing in third parties sand similar to what we've done in San Antonio. Our capital budget for Oklahoma has been upsized slightly to arrange of $15 million to $20 million to allow for additional truck load out features that customers highly value.

Our micro targeting strategy for the Mid-Continent basin is playing out nicely because potential new customers in Kingfisher County are interested in signing with us over the competing sand plants that are 40 to 50 miles to the West in Dewey County. We're aligning at BNP and pressure-pumping customers within ultimate target of 80% of the plants 1.5 million tons of annual capacity under contract

Our sales team has been regularly meeting with our potential new customers. We expect to have more than 50% contracted by the end of this year. Demand remains strong and margin still attractive given the $8 to $10 ton trucking advantage we have over sand plants to the west.

The final topic I want to cover is our last mile strategy. We are not committing capital into this area because we have experienced the fixed cost overhang from railcars, so we want to avoid a repeat of underutilized assets. However, we are working with various trucking firms and silo and box providers to bid on projects and manage the sand all the way to the wellhead. Stevens Trucking is a great example of how we are using third parties to add a last mile feature to our business.

We have a strong relationship with Stevens through our San Antonio operation and we are in the process of formalizing a closer arrangement to jointly address this market. We continue to be a free agent in terms of providing silos, boxes or another new type of sand container because the technology is still evolving and the customer values options.

In closing for my section, we acknowledge we have recently experienced setbacks, but we are overcoming them with our resiliency. We know there will be cycles in this industry, so we are staying focused on repositioning the company for long-term success. Our hard work right now is setting the table for an exciting and promising 2019.

Upon completion of our San Antonio and Oklahoma sites, we will be a leading producer of both in-basin and Northern White sand. Because of this diversified capability, we will be able to meet the market's constantly changing needs for frac sand.

And now, let me turn it over to Deb.

Thanks Rick. Emerge Energy reported a net loss of $3.9 million or negative $0.12 per diluted unit for the third quarter of 2018. This represents a decline from $9.4 million or $0.30 per diluted unit in the second quarter of this year driven by the lower volumes sold, lower Northern White prices and unabsorbed fixed costs for idled railcars and storage.

SG&A declined by $3.6 million sequentially due to lower employee-related costs, particularly for reduced incentive compensation. Interest expense totaled $6.9 million in the third quarter, which was relatively flat compared to $6.7 million in the second quarter. Other income of $1.5 million represented a mark-to-market gain on the fair value of warrants outstanding.

Net revenues were $63 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $103.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017 and $101.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Net revenues decreased due to lower Northern White volume sold as shift and mix away from higher priced terminal sales and the decline in Northern White prices, offset by higher in-basin production.

Volume sold for our terminals totaled only 23% of the volume in the third quarter of 2018 compared to 45% in the third quarter of 2017 and 26% in the second quarter of 2018.

We generated $1.7 million of distributable cash flow in the third quarter compared to $17.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. But our Board of Directors of our general partner have elected to not make a distribution for the quarter and we are restricted into our new credit agreements from paying distributions this year.

Our capital expenditures for the third quarter totaled $8.3 million, substantially all of which was growth CapEx directed towards the new San Antonio and Oklahoma plants. Our full-year 2018 capital expenditures estimate remains in a range of $80 million to $90 million. We are working with our contractors on potential credits to the San Antonio project, given the delays.

Turning to the balance sheet. We had no outstanding borrowings at third quarter end on our $75 million revolving credit facility, and our second-lien notes had principal outstanding of $215 million. We had $2.8 million of cash and $61.5 million of availability under our revolver.

At the end of the third quarter, we were in compliance with our total leverage, minimum liquidity and fixed charge coverage ratio covenants. But as usual, we remain in constant communication with our lenders regarding future liquidity and covenant compliance.

Our operating cash flows were positive $12 million in the third quarter as our total net working capital decreased, primarily driven by a lower accounts receivable balance from the reduced revenues.

Looking at fourth quarter, we are seeing continued market weakness on the Northern White side in terms of volumes and pricing. Rick mentioned an expectation for Northern White prices to decline by 25% in Q4 on average compared to Q3.

Our volume and profitability in the fourth quarter should benefit from San Antonio plant ramping up to full capacity. Overall for the fourth quarter, we expect volumes to be flat to up 10%. Rick also noted our actions around settling to take or pay volume shortfall. These collections will be important contributions to our bottom line in the fourth quarter. Finally, our new full-year 2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance is a range of $50 million to $65 million.

Good afternoon.

Hi, John.

Hey Rick. Correct me if I'm mistaken here, but looking at the guidance for Q4, is there anything we should keep in mind with regard to the leverage ratio covenant for the quarter, and can you talk about how that might potentially impact your plans to continue the expansion at San Antonio and also build out Oklahoma?

Deborah Deibert

John Watson

Deborah Deibert

We are working with all of our creditors, our lenders and looking forward to the pitch on our covenants that we do foresee. Right now, all the conversations are going quite well and we do not foresee any kind of danger to the ongoing construction for San Antonio completion or the Oklahoma completion. And we have much faith that we will have some very positive resolutions before year end.

John Watson

Okay, great. That's helpful. Rick, I think you made the comment that pricing was down roughly 8% in Q3, and correct me if I misheard that. Can you talk us through the different puts and takes other than price that led to the gross profit per ton falling quarter-over-quarter? It sounds like there was some added costs as well.

Richard Shearer

Well, John, I think we've seen as expected with the transition as we call it, moving some of the Northern White and other basins and moving it into reduced market because of the overall in-basin sand, a much more competitive environment. On the cost side, what this means is we've got to be, and we are very focused on driving more and more costs out because of the compression in the margins that the entire industry is seeing on Northern White at least at the moment.

One of the issues that really drove a lot of what we're doing in San Antonio. As we mentioned, we made a deliberate plan going forward to make a move to address our customer's need sooner rather than later by actually producing shipping sand while the plant was still under construction.

The downside of that which we understood going in was that the cost would be much higher than normal because in fact, we were buying sand damp feet, I'll call it to dry and process from third-party sources. That came at an expense, and we knew that going in, so our costs were escalated beyond what they certainly normally will be.

The other issue we touched on in the script is the weather when you're trying to dry sand that is sloppy wet in many cases to meet the customer demand and to supply them as needed. That of course raises our dryer costs significantly and it hurts the throughput of the plant.

So we really feel like the San Antonio plant has a tremendous amount of upside as we go forward. The other thing on the cost side is with the reduction in the tonnage and the throughput in the plants. Of course on per ton basis, our costs escalated some there as well.

John Watson

Okay. It makes sense. Do you think we'll see some of those costs for the Northern White facilities bleed into 4Q, some of the idling costs you mentioned?

Richard Shearer

On the Northern White side, we will continue to have some elevated costs. I don't see them going up from what we saw in Q3, but only because of the reduced tonnage at least during this interim period. Those per ton costs will remain higher than expected.

John Watson

Okay, got it. That makes sense. Thanks for the help, Rick. I’ll turn it back.

Richard Shearer

Thanks John.

Christopher Voie

Richard Shearer

Christopher Voie

Just a question on the guidance. So it sounds like to some extent the high-end of the range of the guidance is predicated on positive developments in terms of settling the take or pay agreements. To what extent does that apply to settling 3Q obligations versus 4Q getting give some context on that and would it be correct to assume that the low-end, which would translate to maybe very minimal EBITDA in 4Q would be the underlying level of activity implied in 4Q absent extra payments. Just to think about how those payments accrue to your operating results?

Richard Shearer

Chris, I think there's a couple factors here. You're right about that as far as the contract negotiations around take or pay that's going to be a driving factor whether we finished at the high-end of the guidance or not. We're optimistic and we're well into those discussions. The other factor though that plays heavily into Q4 is the ramp up of San Antonio and as we mentioned the plant is continuing to show improvement.

We're continuing to produce and load out a more tons each week and we're going to keep pushing that once we finished the wet plant next week and begin to build some inventory of our own damp feet. Those costs will come down significantly as we noted earlier and the volume is certainly there. We've got customers queued up to take the sand as we can make it and as we ramp this plan up. So those two factors, San Antonio and the take or pay contract negotiations will be the driving force and where we finished based on our guidance.

Christopher Voie

Okay. So given the fact that Northern White might be - well maybe first the question on that. But can you give in discrete terms, the cost – the excess cost that you're carrying in terms of rail for Northern White?

Richard Shearer

Let’s Deb do you have add some comment on that?

Deborah Deibert

About 400,000 to 500,000. I am sorry, it's over a quarter million just on the storage, on the railcars. So four $45 million a quarter…

Christopher Voie

Okay. And then just based on the guidance, it sounds like the Northern White contribution to your business is going to be pretty limited at least in 4Q? Can you give any sense – since San Antonio such a critical part going forward and it sounds like much more profitable? But can you give a sense of like the margin per ton that you had in the last quarter for San Antonio and what you expect in 4Q or the extent of the tailwind given the cost improvement compared to 3Q, it's going to be very critical driver in 4Q. So just some sense on the contribution margin generation potential from that plant in 4Q?

Richard Shearer

I don't know that we can get into specifics on that necessarily, but as we noted in the script, we expect to $10 to $15 improvement certainly on the cost side.

Christopher Voie

Okay. Thank you.

Lucas Pipes

Richard Shearer

Lucas Pipes

So we’ve now seen a few announcements in regards to reduced operating rate in Northern White. And I wanted to ask what point would you expect maybe more permanent closure in the basin would appreciate your thoughts? Thank you.

Richard Shearer

Lucas, I think we're going to take the attitude of letting the market and the demand and the success that we have as we look to place Northern White into these other basins dictate that. Right now we're sitting here at a pretty constant level of Northern White demand. We don't see it eroding at all from where we are right now.

It's a question of how much and when the uptake will happen in the Northern White. We've got a number of new contracts in negotiation right now. So we have optimism that at some point we expect in the first quarter we will start to see an improvement in the Northern White demand. But right now, it's not eroding any further.

We've had a stabilized level and given the tons that we have on the table right now that we expect to remain in place for at least the next couple months, we're comfortable that we've taken a lot of cost out shutting down, shutting in, I'll say more correctly. The Arland plant we have reduced 31 positions now have been reduced within the company, both in Wisconsin and our headquarters in Fort Worth. We've just reduced 43 additional seasonal positions by shutting down the mines for the season in Wisconsin.

So we've taken the necessary steps to feel like the adjustments have been made for the tonnage that's in place right now. As I say, I'll repeat it. We don't see that number coming down from where we are. We think it will only improve. It's just a question of the timing of when we actually see that that happened. And then we'll make adjustments accordingly to again, meet those tons.

Lucas Pipes

I appreciate that. And maybe just to circle back on your level of confidence for improving demand for Northern White down the road with potentially more in-basin supply coming from places like Oklahoma. But also within, maybe still some additions within the Permian. To what extent does that maybe reduce – a comeback in Northern White in 2019? Thank you.

Richard Shearer

Lucas, I think our confidence level remains that Northern White will continue to be 35% to 40% long-term of the total market demand. If anything that might be low given the fact that we are seeing data points now as we mentioned in the script of a number of E&Ps in particular coming back to us, saying that they expect that they're going to need Northern White, when maybe early on they said they didn't, but the well results are starting to show that Northern White does need to be in their formulation.

So we're seeing some data points that say even where there is local in-basin sand, Northern White looks like it will continue to play a role. That's not to mention the areas like we've suggested the Bakken, the Rockies, Utah, Western Canada where we have a strong position and we're building on that already. So our confidence remains high that there is a place in this market for Northern White.

We've heard some say at frac sand conferences and elsewhere that Northern White is dead. That is absolutely not the case. I think we're proving that as we continue to build on our position. This is a timing thing and we're repositioning where we place our Northern White, we're confident that we're going to do that. It's just a question of when we put it to the bottom line.

Lucas Pipes

That's very helpful. Maybe one more to sneak in. And it goes back to Northern White one more time. What's your sense of the steepness of the cost curve in Northern White? Could you maybe comment on like what makes for a higher cost mine? What makes for a lower cost mine? What's roughly the difference on a dollar per ton basis? And where does that difference come from? Is that mining costs, transportation and such? I would really appreciate your perspective on that. Thank you.

Richard Shearer

I think transportation Lucas is a real driver. I mean, there are some things that we've done to reduce costs in Wisconsin or continuing to work to reduce our costs. We've historically talked about that with hydro mining and some other interesting techniques. We put some equipment in recently that's going to allow us to produce more finer grade sand next spring and process less coarse sand out of the Wisconsin mine. So that's certainly going to help our COGS number. But the big issue around this is logistics, the hauling and the transporting of the sand and the distance that we deal with versus our competitors becomes very key as a driver on the car side.

Lucas Pipes

And when you refer to the distance, is that getting it kind of from the mine gate to the railroad out, is that what you're referring to or is it more generically the rail rate itself?

Richard Shearer

In many cases including ours from the mine to the dry plant and the load out at the dry plant, yes.

Lucas Pipes

Got it, okay. Well that's very helpful and I appreciate all that color, best of luck.

Richard Shearer

Thanks, Lucas.

Christopher Voie

Hey guys. Just wanted to sneak a couple more in, just curious on the SG&A, it came in pretty significantly lower in the quarter and I know you made some personnel costs and shut the mind. But is that a sustainable level for 4Q next year or should we assume any kind of bounced back in SG&A.

Deborah Deibert

Yes, that is not a sustainable level. We had a significant decrease because they wrote off a lot of our incentive compensation accruals, so that will not be a trend in the future.

Christopher Voie

Can you give a sense of where my checkout for 4Q or next year?

Deborah Deibert

I would say it would be closer to what we did in Q2 will. It will be lower than what we did in Q2, on an ongoing basis.

Christopher Voie

Thanks.

Richard Shearer

And she is really talking about 2019. Q4 is going to continue to be low because the incentive comp is through the end of the calendar year.

Deborah Deibert

Yes, but we don't have that write-off at the prior accrual in Q4. So it will still be low, but not nearly what we saw in Q3.

Christopher Voie

Okay, thanks. And then on Kingfisher, I'm wondering if you can give, obviously there's some time for things to shake out, but what kind of cadence you expect in terms of capacity in 1Q and 2Q of next year? It sounds like you're going to start production in January, but they tend to start pretty slowly, so just curious if you have any sense on the capacity early next year?

Richard Shearer

We certainly expect the ramp up to go more smoothly than San Antonio given the issues that we discussed in the script, but whether the contractor stress points and so forth, so we're moving ahead very much on schedule if not a little ahead of schedule and Oklahoma, that project is going very nicely. Typical of what we're used to seeing with our operations.

The ramp up again, we're in the process of hiring. We've got a plant manager. We've got some key managers already in place. So we expect that that will happen smoothly. It's depending on the product mix. It will be 1 million, probably 1.2 million to 1.5 million tons a year and we expect to have it ramped up to that run rate, certainly within 60 days or less of a when we opened up the flying up for production.

Christopher Voie

Great. Thank you.

Richard Shearer

Thanks Chris.

End of Q&A

Theodore Beneski

Okay. Thank you. In closing, we just want to thank all of you participating on the call today. Although this transitioning market has presented difficulties for us, we are confident that our hard work will payoff next year and we're encouraged by our customers’ outlook for an upbeat 2019 and we will continue to work diligently on improving our business. We look forward to speaking with you again next quarter.

