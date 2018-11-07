Turning The Ship Around? Teekay Offshore Partners Worth A Look In 2019

Tax loss selling and rising rates are likely to limit the stock's upside during the remainder of 2018.

Teekay Offshore Partners' L.P. units have performed poorly in 2018, and this once $35+ stock is selling below $2/unit.

Introduction

Teekay Offshore Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TOO) is currently trading under $2/unit and at or near a 52-week low. Upside for the duration of 2018 is likely limited, in my view, due to tax loss selling, rising rates, and a cost of capital that is higher than I would like - a recent 5-year unsecured note offering was priced at 8.5%.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, I have a lot of respect for Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU), the new sponsor, and like what Brookfield is doing to turnaround this ship. With Brookfield's sponsorship and improving operating cash flow results, I am adding TOO to my Watchlist heading into 2019. Full steam ahead!

(Image source: TOO's website)

About TOO

TOO is an international midstream services provider to the offshore oil production industry, focused on the ownership and operation of critical infrastructure assets in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada.

Per the company's website, it is structured as a publicly traded master limited partnership with consolidated assets of approximately $5.4 billion, comprised of 63 offshore assets, including floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, shuttle tankers, floating storage and offtake (FSO) units, long distance towing and offshore installation vessels, a unit for maintenance and safety (UMS) and conventional tankers. The majority of TOO’s fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts.

At a little under $2/unit, TOO currently has a market capitalization of approximately $810 million and pays a dividend of approximately 2%. Its 52-week high is $3.12 and its five-year high is $37.12.

Brookfield Recapitalization

Brookfield re-capitalized TOO in 2017 pursuant to an LP/GP unit sale and a debt offering. Pursuant to these transactions, Brookfield purchased approximately 60% of the LP units, TOO reduced its debt level from 7x EBITDA to a more manageable level of approximately 4.5x EBITDA, and Brookfield purchased a 49% interest in TOO's general partner, namely Teekay Offshore GP (and having increased its stake in Q3-2018 from 49% to 51%, Brookfield now controls Teekay Offshore GP).

Brookfield's involvement in TOO has meant that, among other things:

TOO will no longer try to grow its dividend at the expense of everything else;

Capital is allocated in the long-term interest of the company;

The company is focused on keeping leverage at manageable levels; and

Related to the first bullet above, TOO no longer funds dividends by issuing additional units.

Based on recent earning reports, the "Brookfield Way" seems to be working thus far for TOO, although, in so far as stock performance is concerned, the market is clearly skeptical.

Q3-2018 Earnings

TOO recently reported earnings, and certain key highlights included in its Q3-2018 press release are as follows:

Adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders of approximately $7.1 million.

GAAP income of $61.7 million.

GAAP cash flow from vessel operations of $167.3 million (compared to 162.2 million in Q2-2018 and $124.2 million in Q3 2017).

(compared to in Q2-2018 and in Q3 2017). TOO refinanced 2019 bond maturities and a 2022 promissory note with a $700 million private placement of 8.5% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2023.

maturing in 2023. The refinancings improved TOO's debt maturity profile. (See table below from investor presentation.)

During the quarter, the company also entered into settlement agreements with Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), including a positive settlement relating to previously terminated charter contracts for a total of $96 million. Notably, these settlement agreements, which will be recognized by TOO in the 4th quarter, also incentivize Petrobras to enter into new contracts with TOO in the future.

With regard to these results, TOO's CEO commented in the press release linked above that:

For the third quarter of 2018, our total cash flow from vessel operations increased significantly from the same quarter of the prior year [more than 30%] primarily driven by stronger earnings from our shuttle tanker fleet, a full quarter contribution from the contract start-up of the Petrojarl I FPSO and our third East Coast Canada shuttle tanker newbuilding and lower operating costs in our shuttle and FPSO fleets..."

[Bracketed language, and emphasis, added by author.]

In short, with operating cash flow increasing more than 30% from the same quarter in 2017, TOO's Q3-2018 earnings report is evidence that the company is starting to sail in the right direction.

Valuation Does Not Reflect New Strategy

In some respects, with Brookfield running the show, TOO is a misunderstood company. It is being valued as though it is a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) tanker leasing company, while TOO management is especially focused on the shuttle tanker business. Not surprisingly then, management attributed the stronger cash flows discussed above, in large measure, to the improving shuttle tanker fleet. In this regard, the folks at Bonhoeffer Capital had the following observation regarding TOO in a recent interview:

FPSO tanker leasing firms are being priced by the market today at 6x EBITDA, while shuttle tanker firms are being valued at 10x EBITDA... The shuttle tanker segment also has more stable cash flows than the FPSO/FSO segment, has less competition... and is not as integrated with the offshore well equipment... Teekay currently sells for 6x EBITDA based upon EBITDA generated from less-than-fully-utilized ships and temporarily discounted lease rates. Other FPSO/FSO leasers sell at multiples of 6x EBITDA while shuttle tankers sell at 10x EBITDA. At the current cash flow mix, the blended ratio is about 8x EBITDA. Given Teekay's leverage, if Teekay was valued at 8x EBITDA, the share price would increase by about 140%. Moving forward, Teekay should become more of a shuttle tanker company with its multiple increasing to the shuttle tanker multiple from the FPSO/FSO tanker leasing multiple."

[Emphasis added.]

In short, as TOO's revenue/earnings mix becomes skewed to its shuttle tanker business, the market should eventually afford the company a higher price-to-EBITDA multiple.

Bottom Line

TOO is worth keeping an eye on as we head into 2019, and I am adding it to my Watchlist.

Tax loss selling is likely to weigh on TOO for the remainder of 2018. Rising interest rates will also weigh on it, as the company has more than $3 billion of debt (and a market cap below $1 billion). Its recent 5-year unsecured notes offering was priced at a yield of 8.5%, which is higher than I would like to see. For these reasons, I am reluctant to pull the trigger on TOO at this time.

Nonetheless, Brookfield is managing TOO's debt maturities reasonably well (see chart above), and TOO appears to be doing the right things on the operations front. With Brookfield's backing, I suspect more of the same; indeed, operating cash flows are improving at a healthy clip, and the focus on the shuttle tanker segment provides a potential positive valuation re-rating for the company. Consequently, I will be closely watching TOO going forward, and I recommend you do so TOO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author does own an interest in the parent of Brookfield Business Partners, namely Brookfield Asset Management (BAM).