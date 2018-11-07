Sanchez Energy Registers Yet Another Quarterly Loss, On The Road To Zero

One could count the number of quarterly profits that Sanchez Energy (SN) achieved on the fingers of one hand, with fingers to spare. I will not go back to check exactly how many times this company did produce a profit, but needless to say that after seven years of being a publicly traded company, it did not produce a single yearly profit, and the few quarterly profits it did produce were due to quarter-specific circumstances that came together just right, making for what tends to be an anomaly, rather than a sign of viability. The latest quarter seems to confirm the company's inability to at the very least break even within the current oil and gas price environment.

As I pointed out over and over again, over the past years, it is a matter of acreage, which is the main predetermining factor in shale profitability. Since the 2014 oil price collapse, many companies resorted to consolidating their drilling activities in their top-tier acreage. Problem is that companies like Sanchez as well as many others do not have top tier acreage, but mostly operate in second tier acreage that stronger companies shunned. In the case of Sanchez, it is acreage that Shell (RDS.A) discarded in 2014, preferring to take a $2 billion financial loss, rather than continue drilling its Catarina acreage in the Eagle Ford. Then it decided to double down on similarly inferior acreage that Anadarko (APC) felt the need to get rid of. It most certainly makes sense from a logistical point of view, given the proximity of the two properties. The bad news is that the Comanche acreage does not seem to be any more profitable than the Catarina drilling opportunities, which makes some sense, given the proximity.

Source: Sanchez Energy.

Third quarter reminds us of the heavy burden that debt can be for shale drillers.

For the latest quarter Sanchez reported a loss attributable to shareholders of $17.3 million, on revenue of $278 million. A worrying trend is the fact that interest expenses reached $44.2 million, which is a significant increase from a year earlier when it was $35.7 million. Interest expenses alone amount to almost 16% of total revenue. Not to mention that its preferred shares are also weighing down its profitability prospects. The cost of servicing them for the quarter was $23 million, which is a setback of about 8% of revenues.

As has been the case in previous quarters this year, the hedging position has taken a toll, resulting in a net loss of $28.3 million. That Sanchez wanted to make sure that it can secure a minimum price for its oil and gas is understandable. On the other hand, looking at its current results, and its continuing slide in share price, I fail to see how it would have survived if oil & gas prices would have averaged below the price they hedged at. Sanchez currently gets a slightly higher price compared with the price they hedged at because it did not hedge its entire production. Needless to say that if it were to get an average price lower than its hedging price, its financial results would be even more disastrous, given that the average realized price when hedges were to be factored in would be somewhat lower than the average hedge price.

Sanchez is barely hanging on currently as it is, so it is hard to see how it would have been able to make ends meet if it would have incurred even larger financial losses in the past few quarters. It is therefore questionable whether the hedges it contracted were absolutely necessary.

Source: Sanchez Energy.

As we can see, as of September, which is when this data was presented, the hedging positions for next year were not anywhere near as aggressive as they were this year. As long as oil and gas prices will at the very least average this year's average, Sanchez should in theory see improved financial returns, perhaps even putting in a few break-even or profitable quarters, which have been a rare occurrence in this company's history as a shale producer.

Just so we can get an approximate idea of how much of an effect the more moderate hedging position would have on next year's financial results, assuming that the average price of oil and gas would remain the same, we can look at the average realized price without the effects of hedging, versus the average price that includes the effects of the hedging position. For the first nine months of the year, its average realized price excluding the derivatives effect was $35.95/barrel of oil equivalent, while including the effects of the derivatives, it was $32.32/barrel of oil equivalent. The difference of $3.63/barrel, is equivalent to $77.89 million that Sanchez lost due to its hedging. Interestingly, Sanchez reported a net loss of $142.4 million on its commodity derivatives for the first nine months of this year. Needless to say that the diminished hedging position, if it is to stay this way, should produce some improved results next year.

An interesting aspect of its Q3 results is that production declined from a total average volume of 7.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in the second quarter of this year, to just under 7 million barrels of oil equivalent in the latest quarter. It is a total volume decline of 3.5%. What this means is that the current rate of drilling is not sufficient to keep production flat. We should keep this in mind, because we should remember back to the days when losses in the shale patch were justified by production being increased at a brisk pace. The opposite is true when production is going into reverse. In other words, current financial results would most likely be significantly worse if Sanchez would be drilling at a rate that would allow for production to be flat.

While hedging strategies, as well as cutting back on drilling during times when drilling the acreage that Sanchez has in its portfolio is proving to be unprofitable can help in the future in regards to limiting its losses, achieving eventual profitability and long-term survival will have to come down to higher oil & gas prices. In the absence of more favorable prices, I don't see what more Sanchez can do to improve its prospects. Its stock price plunged bellow $2/share in the past two weeks or so, and I think it is more likely to go bellow $1/share going forward than it is to get back to its beginning of the year price level, of $5.55/share. At this point, not even an oil price spike to over $100/barrel would help this stock return to those levels in my view. It would, however, prolong its existence. Oil prices remaining in the current price range or even declining would most likely lead to a continued slide toward what I now believe will be this stock's eventual decline to zero.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.