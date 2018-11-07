Lockheed Martin: Should Defensive Investors Consider The Stock?

While Lockheed Martin's returns appear to be the least correlated with the S&P 500, that does not imply that it is ideal from a defensive standpoint.

The stock appears to be overpriced relative to its peers.

Lockheed Martin has provided modest returns in the past couple of years relative to its competitors.

I have owned Lockheed Martin since 2016, when I got into the stock at a price of $247.

A common perception of defense stocks (and indeed the reason I bought Lockheed Martin in the first place), is that these stocks are broadly uncorrelated with the market and an investor can therefore protect against market downturns and achieve a potentially market-beating rate of return with these stocks.

Is this true in the case of Lockheed Martin?

Firstly, when looking at price alone, there are a few interesting observations to be noted. Let’s compare Lockheed Martin to the following:

S&P 500 index

Raytheon (RTN)

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Boeing (BA)

Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

In the past three years, we see that it is actually Boeing (BA) that has returned over 176% during that time period:

When we take a look back to 2009, Lockheed Martin actually showed the lowest return over this period compared to the market and other peers:

The main period in which we saw high returns from Lockheed Martin was between 2013 and 2015 when the stock returned nearly 150%, owing to surging demand across defense stocks in general (and this is further evidenced by the out-performance of Northrop Grumman returning 190% during this period):

Looking at these trends, there are two questions that need to be asked:

How correlated is Lockheed Martin to the rest of the market, along with other stocks in the sector? Does a lower correlation with the market necessarily mean a higher return?

To answer this question, I decided to generate a correlation matrix for the most recent 750 days of trading data across Lockheed Martin, its major competitors, and the S&P 500.

LMT GSPC RTN NOC BA AJRD AJRD 0.3759014 0.5354996 0.3817276 0.4122216 0.4063783 1 BA 0.5639033 0.701306 0.5680153 0.6064984 1 0.4063783 GSPC 0.610018 1 0.6223435 0.6500015 0.701306 0.5354996 NOC 0.710745 0.6500015 0.704132 1 0.6064984 0.4122216 RTN 0.725789 0.6223435 1 0.704132 0.5680153 0.3817276 LMT 1 0.610018 0.725789 0.710745 0.5639033 0.3759014

With the exception of Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD), we see that Lockheed Martin has the lowest correlation with the S&P 500 at 0.61.

Notably, Boeing has had the strongest correlation with the S&P 500, but has seen a much higher return than the market index along with other defense stocks.

That said, Lockheed Martin appears to have seen much of its gains during a boom period for defense stocks during 2013 and 2015, but there is no evidence to suggest that the stock is necessarily shielded during broader market downturns.

From a business standpoint, Lockheed Martin remains a strong company in its industry. The defense industry in the United States is facing slight uncertainty over the recent incident concerning Saudi Arabia, but indications so far have been that sales will largely remain unaffected.

Moreover, Lockheed Martin has continued to beat quarterly earnings, and expects that revenue will rise by 6% in 2019 as a result of increased spending by the U.S. military.

However, let’s look at P/E ratio growth for Lockheed Martin and its competitors. We see that this stock has shown the fastest P/E ratio growth over the past five years, indicating that price growth has significantly outstripped growth in earnings:

Based on the above, I see myself continuing to hold Lockheed Martin (LMT) but won’t be adding to my position for the foreseeable future. At this point, the company’s competitors appear to provide more value from a price perspective, and may have greater return potential. I may follow up on this in a subsequent article.

