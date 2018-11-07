Nintendo: Switch Continues To Impress

Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) had a moderate success with the sales of Nintendo Switch lately, even though the console was released at the beginning of 2017. The recent earnings report showed that the company continues to set new records and execute its long-term strategy even after the management change that took place in June of this year. At the moment, Nintendo is in a favorable position, as there is a strong demand for its hardware and software products ahead of the holiday season. Because of it, I continue to hold my long position in Nintendo and have no reason to close it at the moment.

If we go through the consolidated report for the six months ended September 30, 2018, we will see that net sales have increased by ¥14.8B (~$131M) to ¥388.9B (~$3.45B) Y/Y. This resulted in the growth of gross profit for the period, which has also increased by ¥28.3B (~$250M) to ¥172 B (~$1.52B) Y/Y. Thanks to the strong financial performance, Nintendo announced that it stands with its decision to set its year-end dividends at ¥520 (~$4.59) per share, higher from the previous year-end dividends of ¥480 (~$4.24) per share.

When we dive deep into the report, we will find out that Switch continues to be in high demand amongst consumers, as during the last six months the company managed to sell 5.07 million additional consoles, which is an increase of 3.7% Y/Y. Thanks to those numbers, the total number of Switch consoles sold worldwide since its launch in March 2017 is now 22.86 million units.

As we go into the holiday season, there are a number of catalysts that, in my opinion, will make the company much more attractive as an investment. As I mentioned in my other article, the release of Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! And Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! later in November is going to give a great boost to Nintendo’s earnings for the quarter. Pokémon brand has been on the market for decades and over the last few years, titles from the Pokémon universe showed great performance at the launch. Recent game Pokémon Quest that was released for mobile devices back in June made $3 million in its first week for the publisher, while titles like Pokémon: Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon that was released in 2017 and Pokémon Sun/Moon that was published back in 2016 sold 6.64 million copies and 15.03 million copies, respectively.

In addition, at the beginning of October, Nintendo already launched one of its major titles of the year called Super Mario Party and had managed to sell 1.5 million copies of the game in less than one month since it was released. However, the biggest catalyst of growth is the game called Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that is scheduled to hit the shelves on December 7. The overall Super Smash Bros. franchise is a series of fighting games that include major characters of the Nintendo universe. Since the initial release in 1999, games from the Super Smash Bros. franchise sold more than 40 million copies combined. Currently, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the best-selling game on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) thanks to the massive pre-orders, despite the fact that we still need to wait an additional month until the official release of the game. With such a great demand for the title, I’m confident in its successful launch and have no reasons to worry about my holdings in Nintendo.

The combined sales of Super Mario Party, Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu!, Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will give an enormous boost to Nintendo’s earnings during this quarter, which, in my opinion, will push the stock much higher from the current market price.

In addition to the content, there are rumors of a possible launch of an upgraded version of Switch later in 2019. Such a practice of releasing a more powerful current generation console is not a new idea. A year ago, Sony (NYSE: SNE) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) both released the improved versions of their PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, respectively. While Switch is not as powerful as those two, Nintendo has managed to create a loyal fan base that over the last couple of decades has massively expanded and continues to support the publisher by purchasing its products. Also, we should not forget that Switch has a competitive advantage against its peers as it could be used as a portable device, giving it a unique edge in the industry, since all the other consoles require you to play in front of a TV or on big screen. If the hardware update will be available next year, then it will help Nintendo to establish a stronger position on the market, as the demand for the original Switch is still strong.

Considering all of this, I see a bright future for Nintendo and expect my shares to appreciate in value in the upcoming quarters. Without a doubt, Switch will continue to play a major part in Nintendo’s success in the next couple of years. Currently, I hold a few thousand shares of Nintendo with an average price of around $45 per share. It is unfortunate that in the last few months Nintendo’s shares have depreciated in value and are currently trading under $40 per share. However, with the upcoming releases of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Pokémon: Let’s Go along with the potential launch of an upgraded version of Switch, Nintendo will have a chance to establish a stronger presence on the market and create additional shareholder value along the way. Because of it, I see no reason to close my position at the current market price and plan to hold the company’s shares at least until Summer of 2019, when all the current short-term catalysts will play out and Nintendo will be required to update its portfolio of first and third party titles to retain the strong demand for Switch.

