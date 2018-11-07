EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) CEO Nancy Lurker on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Q1 2019 Results Conference Call November 6, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Nancy Lurker - President and Chief Executive Officer

David Price - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

François Brisebois - Laidlaw

Andrew D'Silva - B. Riley FBR

Operator

Good morning. My name is Lauren, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the EyePoint Pharma Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. There will be a question-and-answer to follow. Please be advised that this call is being recorded at the company's request.

I would now like to introduce the call over to Mr. David Price, EyePoint's Chief Financial Officer. Sir, you may begin.

David Price

Thank you, Lauren, and thank you all for joining us on today's conference call to discuss EyePoint Pharma Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Financial Results. With me today is Nancy Lurker, EyePoint's President and Chief Executive Officer. Nancy will provide an overview of the progress made during the quarter and highlight upcoming milestones. I will then provide an overview of 2019 fiscal first quarter. We'll then open the call up for your questions.

Earlier this morning, we issued a press release detailing the financial results as well as clinical and operational development during the 2019 fiscal first quarter. A copy of the release can be found in the Investor Relations tab on the corporate website www.eyepointpharma.com.

Before we begin our formal comments, I'll remind you that various remarks we will make today constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements about our future expectations, clinical developments and regulatory matters and time lines, the potential success of our product candidates, financial projections and our plans and prospects. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, which is on file with the SEC, and in other filings that we may make with the SEC in the future.

Any forward-looking statements represent our views as of today only. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so even if our views change. Therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to today.

I'll now turn the call over to Nancy Lurker, President and Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint.

Nancy Lurker

Thank you, David, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. The fiscal first quarter 2019 continue to deliver tremendous progress towards solidifying EyePoint's transformation into a commercial stage company. During the quarter, we received approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA, for YUTIQ, fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant, 0.8 milligrams, a micro-insert designed to release drug consistently for up to 3 years for the treatment of chronic noninfectious posterior segment uveitis. This is an enormous achievement in the company's history, and I'm so proud of our entire team for working diligently on advancing this product.

YUTIQ was internally developed, and its approval, which came 24 days earlier than the PDUFA date of November 5th, is a testament to the team's technical skills, innovation and ability to successfully develop a product. This early approval also allowed us to begin promoting YUTIQ at the October American Association of Ophthalmology Congress, and I'll discuss more on that later in the call. Recall that YUTIQ is derived from our Durasert sustained-release technology platform that has led such marketed products as ILUVIEN, licensed to Alimera Sciences as well as Retisert and VITRASERT licensed to Bausch & Lomb. We also now have a second sustained-release technology platform, the Verisome platform, which was acquired as part of our Icon acquisition and from which, DEXYCU was developed from.

Now back to YUTIQ. YUTIQ is for chronic noninfectious posterior segment uveitis and will offer a much-needed treatment to patients with otherwise limited options for this devastating disease. Consistent drug delivery over an extended period of time avoids drug gaps as compliance is difficult and the peaks and valleys that come with intermittent drug administration and current drug implants. This is an important element of treatment as the overall regimen aims to prevent flares, which can lead to blindness. Noninfectious posterior segment uveitis represents the third leading cause of blindness in the U.S., and the most common treatment is frequent eye injections or systemic use of generic steroids or an ocular implant that lasts only two to three months. We are preparing to launch YUTIQ in the first quarter of calendar 2019 and the reception for retina and uveitis specialists have been highly supportive, especially at the recently held American Academy of Ophthalmology Congress where approximately 18,000 people were in attendance.

At the Congress, YUTIQ's 24-month efficacy and safety data from our first Phase III study were presented at a breakthrough podium presentation by Dr. Quan Dong Nguyen, Professor of Ophthalmology, Byers Eye Institute, Stanford University School of Medicine. We are very pleased by the results shown by these data. As I mentioned earlier, the key to effective treatment for this disease is to decrease or eliminate disease recurrences, which can lead to blindness if not controlled. At 24 months, of a 3-year 120-patient double-blind trial, the recurrence rate in YUTIQ randomized eyes was significantly lower than in sham eyes, 59.8% versus 97.6%, respectively, with a p-value of less than 0.001, highlighting the potential of YUTIQ to decrease uveitic flares.

For comparison, in the same study, the recurrence rate at 12 months in YUTIQ randomized eyes was 37.9% versus 97.6% in the sham eyes, again, with a p-value of less than 0.001. In essence, after two years, approximately 40% of patients on YUTIQ still had no disease recurrence, whereas patients on sham, with standard of care allowed, had approximately 3% of patients with no disease recurrence.

Further, only 16.1% of YUTIQ-treated eyes needed the assistance of adjunctive intraocular injection medication for uveitic inflammation compared to 66.7% for sham-treated eyes. 27.6% of YUTIQ-treated eyes needed the assistance of adjunctive systemic steroids or immunosuppressants for uveitic inflammation compared to 50% for sham-treated eyes. Safety and side effect profiles were consistent with previous analysis of earlier time points.

These data continue to demonstrate the value that YUTIQ will provide to patients who suffer from this chronic potentially blinding disease. We also announced yesterday a new China partnership with Ocumension Therapeutics for our 3-year micro-insert using the Durasert technology for chronic non-infectious posterior segment uveitis, or YUTIQ in the U.S., which David will go into more detail later. On the commercial front, we've been making tremendous progress building our infrastructure across multiple functions of the company to support the launch of YUTIQ in the first quarter of calendar 2019.

Now moving on to DEXYCU. Subject to the successful commercial supply scale up, we expect to launch DEXYCU in the first half calendar of 2019. In August, safety and efficacy data from the Phase III clinical trial of DEXYCU compared to prednisolone acetate 1% ophthalmic drops for the treatment of inflammation post-cataract surgery were published in the Journal of Cataract & Refractive Surgery. Results demonstrated similar efficacy and safety between both products in treating inflammation, post-cataract surgery with a preference of DEXYCU compared to drops. 68.7% of patients treated with DEXYCU strongly agreed that not having to use eye drops was very convenient, while 39.2% using prednisolone 1% strongly stated they would have preferred drop less therapy. We also had a highly successful and productive AAO meeting for DEXYCU that included numerous well-attended KOL events, a product symposia, advisory meetings and a very busy exhibit booth, where we featured a number of the DEXYCU clinical investigators.

We continue to build our commercial infrastructure in preparations for the launch of DEXYCU and are actively now meeting with payers, building out our distribution network, our hub for patient and physician office support and are receiving a positive reception about the benefits of DEXYCU. In addition to executing on 2 product launches, we continue to work on the development of our pipeline to continue to innovate in the field of ophthalmology. In the near term, we anticipate filing an application in the first half of calendar year 2019 for our short-acting 6-month YUTIQ, which will provide dosing options to physicians when they treat non-infectious posterior segment uveitis.

Our preclinical pipeline includes a sustained-release bioerodible device contained in a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, or TKI, which we continue to make progress on. Formulation is complete, and we've been successful in developing a six-month bioerodible micro-insert for this program. We've initiated preclinical efficacy and safety studies in animal models for wet AMD. Should these be positive, we plan to continue additional preclinical studies in the first half of calendar 2019.

In addition, as we've mentioned before, we have an ongoing collaboration with the global pharma company that is developing their drug, utilizing the Durasert technology for the treatment of glaucoma. That collaboration remains ongoing and has passed several critical animal study milestones. As this is a collaboration where we are supplying the Durasert micro-insert for a fee and are not responsible for development activities, we cannot guide on time lines as these are controlled by our partner. I would also like to update you on our Durasert program for knee osteoarthritis. We have commenced the process to out-license this program as it no longer strategically fits with our ophthalmology focus and have received interest from a number of parties thus far.

From a corporate standpoint, we recently announced the appointment of Dr. John Landis to our Board of Directors. Dr. Landis brings more than 30 years of pharmaceutical research and development experience and has led functional areas, including analytical chemistry, process chemistry, biotechnology, devices, clinical supplies and quality assurance, as well as preclinical functions. Dr. Landis previously served as Senior Vice President Pharmaceutical Sciences of Schering-Plough Corporation, a global pharmaceutical company and held senior level positions at Pharmacia Corporation and the Upjohn. We welcome him to our team and look forward to his contributions on our board.

With that, I'll turn the call over to David to review our fiscal first quarter 2019 financial results. David?

David Price

Thank you, Nancy. As Nancy mentioned, yesterday, we were pleased to announce the signing of an exclusive license agreement with Ocumension for the development and commercialization of EyePoint's three-year micro-insert using the Durasert technology for chronic noninfectious posterior segment uveitis in the Greater China territory, comprising China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Ocumension is committed to being a pioneer in ophthalmology in China and is wholly-owned by 6 Dimensions Capital, a leading investment firm, in the health care industry in China. Under the agreement, EyePoint will receive an upfront payment of $1.75 million, and we are eligible to receive up to an additional $10 million, if certain development and commercialization targets are achieved.

As in the U.S., posterior segment uveitis has relatively small prevalence in China, so revenues are projected to be modest in size. Ocumension will develop and commercialize EyePoint's three-year treatment using the Durasert technology at its own expense, while EyePoint will supply product for clinical trials. With this agreement, we continue to expand the global reach of our Durasert 3-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis technology outside of the U.S. Last year, our partner Alimera was granted EU rights and is pending EMEA approval expected sometime in the first half of 2019 and were marketed under the ILUVIEN trademark.

I will now turn to the financial results, which are outlined in our press release that was issued this morning. As of September 30, 2018, cash and cash equivalents totaled $55.8 million compared to $38.8 million as of June 30, 2018. The cash balance reflects proceeds of $28.9 million from the exercise of warrants in the quarter. There were 94.7 million common shares outstanding at September 30, 2018. Net cash used from operations for fiscal first quarter 2019 totaled approximately $11.8 million compared to $6 million in the prior year period.

Now turning to the income statement. For the first quarter ended September 30, 2018, EyePoint recognized $500,000 in revenue compared to $400,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2017. Operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2018, increased to $14 million from $6.4 million a year earlier due primarily to initial investments in sales and marketing infrastructure and program costs, amortization of the DEXYCU intangible asset, professional services and stock-based compensation.

Non-operating expense in the current quarter totaled $19.6 million, which included an $18.9 million noncash charge for the change in fair value of a derivative liability associated with the reevaluation of the second tranche transaction immediately prior to the September exercise of warrants. There will be no further charges associated with this transaction.

Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, was $33.1 million or $0.44 per share compared to a net loss of $6 million or $0.15 per share for the corresponding period fiscal 2018. Ahead of our planned launches of YUTIQ and DEXYCU in the first quarter and first half of calendar 2019, respectively, we anticipate that we will continue to be cash flow negative through the next 12 months, including the payment of $15 million to former Icon Bioscience's shareholders as a milestone payment that will be triggered by the first commercial sale of DEXYCU.

Going forward, we will be changing the company yearend to December 31 from the current fiscal year-end of June 30. The company believes this change will align its financial reporting periods to that of its peer group in the industry and better facilitate the assessment of the company's financial performance. The company will report audited financial results for a 6-month transitional fiscal period from July 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018.

I'll now turn the call back over to the operator for your questions. Lauren?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from François Brisebois with Laidlaw. Your line is now open.

François Brisebois

Just a couple here. So in terms of the DEXYCU manufacturing process, can you talk about that process a little bit and why you feel comfortable that launching in the first half of '19 make sense?

Nancy Lurker

Yes. François, this is Nancy. So recall that we closed the deal March 28. And at that time, unfortunately, Icon had put no money at all into developing the manufacturing supplies for the product, including getting into the supply chain and placing orders, which just takes time. So we have to order API, we have to order numerous component parts and all that takes time to happen. Then we had to scale up our validation batches and then produce the product and that just takes lead time. So we're in the middle of all that. We continue to be confident in our ability to launch, and obviously, we're hoping to launch sooner in the first half -- in the latter half, but again, we're right now still confident we can launch in the first half of 2019.

François Brisebois

And then what kind of sales milestones are you thinking for the Ocumension agreement? Basically, you mentioned that it's also a small market in Greater China, but what kind of market? Is it the similar size of market as the U.S., or what kind of market size are you thinking there? And then for -- in terms of development timing until it gets potentially commercialized over there, can you talk about timing a little bit?

David Price

Frank, so from the perspective of market size, it is probably not as larger market as the U.S. It's similar, but probably not quite as large, and the penetration of that marketplace is more difficult to achieve as well. So from the perspective of sort of peak revenues, would not expect it to achieve the numbers that we can achieve here with YUTIQ in the U.S. With regards to timing, it's difficult to predict given that there are multiple ways to obtain approval for the product within China. Ocumension will be going for as many of the accelerated methods as possible, but the development time line could take longer, up to even 6 years for that product to come to market if any of the -- if none of the accelerated methods come through.

François Brisebois

And then just lastly here, it's been a lot with you guys with the recent approval, congrats, again, on that, and then that came in just before AAO. So I was just wondering in terms of buzz at AAO, can you talk about a little bit the interest in YUTIQ versus DEXYCU or both or how that early approval kind of helped out for the AAO conference?

Nancy Lurker

Yes, we were quite pleased with that. And again, it did allow us to promote YUTIQ at AAO, which is significant. So I'll talk about both products. We had an incredibly successful AAO, and I give a lot of credit to our team. We planned in anticipation of the possibility of an early YUTIQ approval and then also we had numerous events already planned for DEXYCU. So I can't stress enough, we were going from early morning to late at night nonstop. We had multiple events held with very high attendance, usually several hundred at our sponsored events and at the clinical presentations, up to 4,000 physicians in attendance at some of our clinical presentations. So it's quite impressive. It was successful for both products. I'm not going to try to compare the interest in both products.

What's nice to know is that both products are eagerly anticipated by the physician community. They continue to provide real, real innovation. Again, DEXYCU, there is high interest in getting away from administering drops post-surgery and serving DEXYCU provides the first step on that process by potentially eliminating the need for steroid drops. And then the second one on YUTIQ, again, I can't stress enough, these patients just don't have treatment options and physicians are eagerly awaiting us to launch that product and both products.

Operator

And our next question comes from Andrew D'Silva with B. Riley FBR.

Andrew D'Silva

Just a couple of quick bookkeeping questions. If you could, just let me know what free cash flow depreciation and amortization and stock-based comp was for the period. And then while David is pulling that, Nancy, perhaps you could just touch based on what your capacity capabilities are for YUTIQ as manufacturing essentially where you think it needs to be at this point?

Nancy Lurker

Andy, could you just clarify what you mean by our capacity capabilities? I'm not quite following the question.

Andrew D'Silva

Are you able to ramp up to where you see the market demand with your current manufacturing capabilities for YUTIQ?

Nancy Lurker

Yes, so let me answer that on YUTIQ. First of all, let me remind our investors and listeners that -- let me first address, DEXYCU is being produced at an off-site clinical -- excuse me, contract manufacturer site. So that's separate from where we produce YUTIQ. YUTIQ is produced in-house on our site here in Watertown. And if you may know, it is a very, very, when I say a micro-insert, it is a micro-insert. And so you don't need a lot of space to produce this. In terms of production capacity, we have more than enough to both people-wise as well as space and just the overall systems and processes to effectively produce the volumes that are going to be needed for uveitis, so that's not a concern at all.

Andrew D'Silva

And then David, were you able to pull that info?

David Price

So if you look at the net cash used in operating activities, it's $11.8 million, as I mentioned in the prepared remarks. From that, we have amortization for intangibles of $615 million -- sorry, $615,000, yes, and $1.4 million of stock-based comp.

Andrew D'Silva

And then moving over to DEXYCU, a couple of quarters ago, you highlighted the kind of 3-year sales ramp potentially getting to $150 million to $200 million. I was wondering if that still the goal or a realistic kind of benchmark we should look for? And then if you could also refresh my memory on the pass-through status. The reason it doesn't make sense to target commercial payers and move outside of Medicare Part B is because of rebates, which would essentially eliminate the pass-through status if you actually had rebate issue, is that correct?

Nancy Lurker

Yes. So let me answer your first question. We continue to hold to our projected peak sales of $150 million to $200 million. Now that's assuming the pass-through code would expire at the end of 3 years. Obviously, if that gets extended, then there is always a chance that, that could go higher than that over time and we do have a long patent life. I'm actually going to take the opportunity and just expand just a bit on that, which is we continue to work with CMS and the government on potentially allowing a J-Code or another type of code post C-Code expiration and we continue to make some progress on that.

Now back to your question about the C-Code, which is that we would expect that when we launch that. Remember, there was 4.4 million cataract surgeries conducted in the U.S. in 2017, and of that, 2.6 million is the Medicare fee-for-service business. And we are going to focus on the Medicare fee-for-service business. That's a lot of business to go after, and we feel confident that we can make some significant inroads there. That's the business that the C-Code applies to.

Once you go outside of that, you get to the other 1 point -- basically 2 million, a little less than 2 million, a little less than 2 million, 1.8 million in cataract surgeries that are either the commercial or the Medicare Advantage book of business that is managed by the commercial payers. Then the C-Code doesn't necessarily apply and you have to go in and negotiate rebates and discounted prices. The problem with that is, is that then flows through into what's called your average selling price, which can impact your C-Code.

And we want to be very careful with that because we don't want to get kicked out of the C-Code. So unfortunately, when you get into government payment and reimbursement, it gets complicated. This is a complicated area. Fortunately, we know it well and we know how to manage it, so that we continue to stay within the framework to ensure that we get the C-Code reimbursed very rapidly in that large book of business that we're going to go after, which is the Medicare fee-for-service business. I will say our team has already been out talking to payers, and we've actually received positive reception for both YUTIQ and DEXYCU, and we're quite pleased with that. Some payers will follow the C-Code, not everybody, but some will. And of course, in that case, we'll make it available to the commercial book of business.

Andrew D'Silva

So that is understandable. Just a couple more quick ones. So I did some channel checks, primarily related to OMIDRIA and the pass-through status. So physicians I talk to said that CMS reimbursement coding issues existed with OMIDRIA where 15% to 25% of patients are not being covered in the ambulatory setting. Is that something you're aware of? And is there a solution for that -- for your product as you enter that market?

Nancy Lurker

Yes. So let me answer that. Again, just so some of the listeners know, OMIDRIA is a drug that's on the market for pupil dilation primarily, it's indicated for the release of pain and pupil dilation during cataract surgery. And they've been on the market for a number of years with the C-Code. They were the first, I believe, the first ophthalmology drug with the C-Code used in the ambulatory surgery center for cataract. So they were the first one to launch with a C-Code, talking to cataract surgeons. So there was a learning curve that cataract surgeons and the ambulatory surgery centers has to go off and as a result, that took some time.

The good news is, most of the centers and physicians are now educated about the C-Code. And it is true, when you're in the ambulatory surgery center, you have to delineate or the staff will have to make sure that they know who is a commercial patient not subject to the C-Code and who is a Medicare patient who is subject to the C-Code. And so there are -- so we will work with the ambulatory surgery centers, many of them have processes and systems already in place to identify patients who fall under one type of insurance and another.

Let me give you another example, why they are somewhat familiar with this. Many patients, not all, but many patients will get what's called a premium intraocular lens versus a standard lens. Medicare will only pay for standard lens, but some patients want to pay the extra money out of pocket for a premium lens. And as a result, in those ambulatory surgery centers, they have to delineate between the patients getting a premium lens and the patients getting standard lens. So they are used to identifying those patients. They're going to have to identify those patients as well for the C-Code associated with DEXYCU.

We're putting the systems and processes in place and the people to help ensure that those clinics know how to go about doing this and they're educated about DEXYCU and the C-Code and the patients that qualify for that C-Code.

Andrew D'Silva

And last question for David. With the licensing agreement from yesterday, I'm assuming that upfront fee and the milestone payments will be amortized over a period of time. Could you just let me know what's the contract life that you're applying to the agreement is, if there is one?

David Price

Yes, you're right. We will amortize the amounts over the appropriate period. The contract life is in excess of the six years that it will take for development, that's about all I really want to put out there at this point in time.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And I am not showing any further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Ms. Nancy Lurker for any closing remarks.

Nancy Lurker

Thank you, everyone, for your time today, and we look forward to keeping you updated on our continued progress as we move towards launching our 2 exciting drugs, DEXYCU and YUTIQ, in the first half to the first quarter of 2019. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude today's program, and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a wonderful day.