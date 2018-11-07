Vivint Solar (VSLR) CEO David Bywater on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Dan Black - Chief Legal Officer

David Bywater - Chief Executive Officer

Dana Russell - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs

Julien Smith - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Operator

At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Vivint Solar Q3 2018 Financial Results Call.

Dan Black

Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to Vivint Solar's third quarter 2018 financial results conference call. Joining me today to talk about our financial results are David Bywater, our Chief Executive Officer; and Dana Russell, our Chief Financial Officer.

In addition, we will be discussing both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. We have provided non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations in our earnings press release that was issued earlier today, and this press release is also available on the Investor Relations section of our website. Please note that a replay of this call will be available within a few hours of the call today and available until November 30, 2018. After management's remarks, we will host a Q&A session.

During today's call, some of the statements we will be making constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal security laws, including statements regarding our guidance and our expectations for our business, finances, operations and market. Accordingly, we wish to caution you that such statements are just estimates based on current expectations and assumptions regarding future events and business performance and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

We refer you to the registration statements and periodic reports that we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time-to-time, which are available on our website and identify important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections and other forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation and expressly disclaim the obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

With that, I will turn the call over to David.

David Bywater

Good afternoon, everyone. Vivint Solar is achieving our strategic, financial, and operating priorities as the third quarter result's a test. We believe our business is more profitable, has better customer service, and higher-quality workmanship than at any time in our history, and we are dedicated to continuing this rapid progress.

Some of the significant shifts in market focus and transition of or sales activities to more favorable markets as we discussed in the past are largely accomplished. However, the sales momentum we are experiencing will require continued focus and management to assure we remain a clear leader in the most advantages markets.

Our objectives are driven by what is best for the customer and provides the best experience for them, while delivering a solid return for our investors and shareholders. We believe the residential solar market will evolve and educated customers will increasingly consider who will be the most capable organization to provide service and support for the systems they invest in.

We believe we lead the industry in quality and we invest heavily in important operation processes to assure the systems perform. Our focus in investment on quality and customer support is ongoing and separates us from the rest of the industry and I will discuss some of those efforts a little later.

We saw strong growth in systems installations and sales activities, which we believe are well above the market growth rates for the third quarter. We installed just over 54 megawatts, which was slightly above the high-end of our guidance and represents 17% growth over a year ago period.

In addition, our bookings were 74 megawatts for the third quarter, up 39% from the third quarter last year. This is a good indicator of future installation strength and we expect these year-over-year trends to continue in the fourth quarter. We have now installed over 1 gigawatt of solar systems across 22 states for over 146,000 customers in just seven years. This is a significant milestone and I am extremely proud of the entire Vivint Solar team for their contributions to this remarkable achievement.

The impact we have made on the environment and in the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans, by putting clean power in their hands is immensely rewarding. Over the expected 30-year lifespan of these systems, the 1-gigawatt milestone is equivalent and CO2 emissions of 12 million metric tons of coal burned.

The greenhouse gas emissions saved by recycling over 8 million tons of waste or the greenhouse gas emissions over 5 million passenger vehicles driven for a year. These are large numbers and we are only beginning to scratch the surface of what is possible. Customer demand for renewable energy sources continues to be strong and we believe is growing.

Solar seems to serve as a gateway connecting the head and the heart of customers going green with many of them setting cost savings as a factor in their decision. While cost is a factor in many choosing solar, two recent studies seemed to indicate that customers are willing to pay more than their current annual utility bill to support renewables.

The first study of note was released in October from the University of Michigan and the Muhlenberg College that showed 64% of respondents were willing to pay more than their current rates for renewable energy. In the second study, reported by Vox that was done on behalf of the Edison Electric Institute, a majority of those surveyed believe that 100% renewables is a good idea, even if it raises their energy bills by as much as 30%.

These two data points help validate the awareness and the customer appetite for residential solar that is growing and while understanding much of the marketplace has not been serviced with residential solar. We are confident that the quality of our installations and customer experience will continue to differentiate us and the residential solar market and we look forward Vivint Solar crossing the 2-gigawatt threshold in a much shorter duration than the first gigawatt.

Let me spend a little time talking about how we have improved our quality, why it matters, and how this will impact customers in the future? When I first joined Vivint Solar, the industry was rewarded for an emphasize of volume of installations regardless of market economics with a quality of installation. We stated early on that we would not continue that trend and although we believe that we love the industry and installation efficiency and quality control, we also felt and still feel that improvements were necessary to assure customers, investors, and shareholders’ interests were best served.

We have seen numerous organizations fall by the wayside, becoming financially insolvent and leaving customers stranded. Even today we feel that much of what is placed in service is done so by individuals or entities that are looking to extract maximum value from the customers or from investors and don’t have the financial capability, desire or infrastructure to install service and support these assets properly.

Many customers searching for the lowest prices and not considering the total cost of ownership and production maybe disappointed with their decision. We will increase our marketing efforts and raise our voice to protect the industry and the customers till they are better educated and capable of making a more informed decision. This will serve as an advantage of Vivint Solar and will benefit the entire industry.

Some of this responsibility of assuring good practice falls to investors and entities who have enabled dealers that don’t have a long-term interest of the customers in mind, ultimately, when systems don't perform and hurts customers, investors and shareholders. During the last few years, we have insisted that 100% of the systems installed are quality checked by our operations organization and the vast majority systems are installed by Vivint Solar employees who are trained and compensated in a way that promotes excellence.

10% of our systems are randomly selected for a complete on-site installation audit and the findings impact the compensation of the crews. When we have an issuer problem, which we do on occasion, we address it. We are not aware of anyone else in the industry with these practices, which we find essential to ensure quality. We have a dedicated customer service organization that is 100% committed to servicing systems after they are operational and will continue to refine and improve these processes.

Customers from other suppliers who are often left with systems that don't perform the system specifications or have repairs to a home or system themselves that are not addressed, although any construction process can be open to issues and errors, we believe we are the organization with the infrastructure, business processes, and commitment to assure the long-term benefit of going solar.

We are early in the maturity of this industry and our investment in superior operational activities to protect consumers and investors is unique. We are bullish on the future profitability and sustainability of our company and the long-term nature of our customers as a result of this investment. Coming back now to our third quarter results. Our growth and momentum are more meaningful when you consider that our growth is coming with improved profitability due to higher sun hours, improved pricing, and better market mix.

Let me go in this more detail on the progress we're making. We continue to see improved results, due to our focus on markets with the best economics in our dynamic pricing program. The number of our active sales reps at the end of the quarter was up 15% year-over-year. More importantly, we were adding and retaining our salespeople, primarily in our top tier markets where our sales headcount increased 31% on an annual basis.

The result is that our megawatts installed in our top tier markets increased 21% over the year ago period. In particular, our growth in California continues to be quite strong as we install 28% more than the third quarter relative to the same period a year ago. One of the primary benefits we expected from dynamic pricing and a focus on our top tier markets was a significant increase in our system attributes.

In the third quarter, we saw an 18% year-over-year increase in our system attributes. We believe there is still significant customer demand in our top tier markets, allowing us to continue to grow. I believe we have the most productive and best managed direct-to-home sales force in the industry and have been the foundation – and they have been the foundation of our business.

In addition to ensuring that these teams continue to be the most productive and dominant sales force in the industry, we have also discussed the importance of diversifying our sales channels and working with independent dealers. For the third quarter, our inside sales team and third-party dealers represented 22% of our bookings and 22% of our installations. We expect these channels will continue to represent over 20% of our volume over the next several quarters.

We have also entered into agreements with multiple homebuilders who will provide additional volume, which we believe may become a meaningful part of our installations in the future with attractive economics. As we have discussed previously, these new channels generate viable sales volume in areas, which we did not historically compete.

Although, we are very happy with our progress, I want to assure you that we remain focused on generating stronger unit economics, creating more efficient operations, delivering a better customer experience at every juncture driving innovation and generating attractive investor returns. We firmly believe that we are making meaningful progress and will continue to make the necessary adjustments going forward to capitalize on the vast opportunities of the residential solar market.

With that, let me turn the call over to Dana.

Dana Russell

Thank you, David. As David mentioned earlier, we installed 54 megawatts in the third quarter at a cost per watt of $3.21, which is consistent with our guidance. Our balance sheet is strong with $189 million in cash and we have improved cash flow and liquidity with our new forward flow financing arrangement. Our capital structure is in great shape with capacity of 345 million in our aggregation facility and committed tax equity agreements that will take as well into 2019.

Total revenue grew 4% year-over-year increasing to 78 million in the third quarter, versus 75 million a year ago. System sales were 8-megawatts or approximately 14% of our installation volume in the third quarter. We continue to expect system sales to represent 15% to 20% of our quarterly volume over the next several quarters.

Overall our gross margin was 23% for the quarter. With our focus on the most profitable markets and increasing the efficiency of our organization, we increased our net retained value by 66 million in the quarter. On a per-share basis this represents $8.11, up from $6.70 in the third quarter a year ago. I’d like to point out that we’ve updated our net retained value calculation to include restricted cash.

Since our restricted cash is primarily a function of our debt facilities, if we were to pay back our outstanding debt, restricted cash would become available for shareholders. As a reminder, we believe that net retained value is a good proxy for the value that we have created over time and the improvement on a per-share basis is a result of improvement in the value of the systems we're installing.

Our system margins have improved with better system attributes of higher rates and better sun hours. Our year-over-year increase in the normalized cost per watt is more than offset by the improvement in the revenue production of the systems we're installing. As I mentioned earlier, our cost per watt was $3.21 in the third quarter. As we discussed during last quarter's call, the increase in our unit cost were due to one-time financing items that per GAAP were not capitalized and amortized over time.

In total, these items represent approximately 8.4 million or $0.15 per watt. Normalizing for these one-time items, our cost per watt for the quarter would be $3.06. The reductions in our unit cost related to installation and G&A was partially offset by an increase in sales and marketing cost as a result of increased commissions related to our dynamic pricing program.

We continue to see margin prices declining and we’re currently placing orders for modules in the low $0.40 range for delivery in the first quarter of next year. As of our backlog continues to increase, we have been aggressively adding installation crews and plan to continue to do so through the fourth quarter.

Moving on to our financing activities, we have 345 million in available capacity in our aggregation facility and at the end of September we had approximately 139 megawatts of contracted tax equity capacity remaining, including a portion that is associated with the forward flow agreement we entered into in August.

We continue to see strong interest from tax equity investors and currently feel very good about our tax equity capacity for 2019. We finished the quarter with 189 million in cash and cash equivalents, up 87 million from the third quarter a year ago. We believe our project financing combined with our operating cash flow will allow us to continue to grow our asset base comfortably, without the need to return the equity market and we remain firmly cash flow accretive.

We expect our fourth quarter install volume to be between 53 megawatts and 57 megawatts. Our cost per watt in the fourth quarter is expected to be between $3 and $3.07. We believe our sales and marketing unit cost maybe a bit higher, which continues to reflect the effect of our dynamic pricing strategy and the higher value systems we’re generating.

We’re excited about the progress we’ve made and we continue to believe that the company is in a very strong position to take advantage of the significant customer demand for residential solar. We believe our current growth trend will continue into 2019 and we expect that we will grow at or above market growth rates. We will provide more explicit guidance for 2019 during our fourth quarter call early next year.

With that, I'll turn the call over to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Your first question comes from Brian Lee with Goldman Sachs.

Brian Lee

Hi guys, thanks for taking the questions.

Dana Russell

Hi Brian.

Brian Lee

Hi Dana, hi David. This is a second straight quarter of book-to-bill at around 1.4 so just wondering how you're thinking about the sustainability of this level going forward and just with the sales momentum picking up how you are doing on customer lead time specifically for installation where those are trending? And then maybe just lastly, if you can comment on, you alluded to this a little bit, but the investments you're making on the installation side or any efficiencies you are seeing to handle the additional volumes here?

Dana Russell

Right. I think we're feeling pretty good Brian about the engines we have and putting in place. I think the diversification strategy is very improved. And most importantly, I think just the refinement of the business. I mean, we’ve invested heavily in our sales tools. I think our sales force feels like they are, we know they are the most productive in the industry. They probably have the best tools to be successful. So, feeling really good about how that team is doing both for our internal captive teams and for our dealers that work with us.

So, I think they are pretty pleased with the support that we are providing them. And then there is these new channels that we’re looking at and we’re having new opportunities that we frankly had not been pursuing or had the opportunity to in the past. So, really excited about just all of the new business development opportunities we have come across the board. So, feeling pretty bullish about that. And as David said, we expect to be able to grow at or above the market rates going forward. So, feeling pretty bullish there.

David Bywater

You know, I think too Brian. You mentioned the ratio I think between bookings and what our install is, and we do have good momentum there. So, we're seeing strength in the markets that we're participating in, strength is certainly on the West Coast and California, and so we feel good about that and we certainly feel good about that entering into and being part way through the fourth quarter here. We really feel like we’re in a good position going forward.

Dana Russell

I think on the second question Brian, one of the questions you had around investments and install organization. We have grown significantly. We grew that by – at least Q3 was a real stretch there on hiring new talent, training them and making sure they are installing at the quality levels that we expect. We continue to see teams be very efficient. We have more and more of our teams that are now four man install or four women install teams.

So, we're pleased with that and now we're seeing even the larger – growing percentage is down to 3 men, and 3 women install teams. So, we continue to refine that process. We're doing that with same standard around quality and safety for our install teams. So, it’s always about doing both being more efficient and doing it with the quality and safety in mind. So, that’s encouraging and we’ve been really pleased with the innovation from that team.

Brian Lee

Okay. And I guess, I don't want to put words in your mouth, but would you say it is fair that even with the additional sales momentum bookings, moment you're seeing, you're not seeing lead times for customer installations stretching out at beyond what you would consider sort of target levels?

Dana Russell

No. We’ve seen it pretty consistent. We’re always working to compress that over time. We’ve seen good improvements over time in that area, so we are always looking to do a better job. I am not seeing that. There are some utilities that are taking a bit longer or some approvals. We think it is kind of industry, it is not a company specific, but that’s no excuse. In some areas, it may take a little longer, other areas, it's speeding up. So, overall, we're feeling it’s pretty constant.

David Bywater

One thing we mentioned last quarter Brian was the constraint. When we gave out guidance of 51 megawatts to 54 megawatts, we said the only way that we would not be at the top end of the guidance was if we read constrained on install processes. You know, in hiring crews and being able to meet the standards that we’ve set there. And I think we did a good job during the quarter getting people in place and training people. We feel good about where we are at this quarter with the capabilities of our installed organization.

We do have some outside resources that we use, even though the vast majority of what’s being installed is by our own teams, and with anyone that’s being used there is a third-party. They’re required to meet same standards that we require on our internal teams under the same guidelines and reinforcing the same things that we do internally. So, we feel like we’re in a good position there. We're going to continue to work on that. That’s obviously a big part of what we do and something that sets us apart significantly I think from others in the industry.

Brian Lee

That’s great. That’s helpful. Just second question would be around some of the cost levers here. It looks like you are doing a pretty good job on driving down the installation cost per watt. Sales and marketing has seen a bit of a steady increase on a pro up basis here over the past several quarters. So, just wondering is there a way you can contribute how much of that is driven by the dealer channel model introductions over the past several quarters and then how much of that is organic and then maybe what your view is for sort of that levelling off, especially if you’re dealer channel model mix stays in this sort of steady 20%-ish level like you suggested it would here going forward? Thanks.

David Bywater

Yes. Not a real difference between the dealer and the internal model. I think where we’re seeing the cost increase has been demonstrated here that we’ve displayed in the results is really a difference in where the systems are being generated and those system attributes. And so more of our activity has occurred in those tier 1 markets, and we paid more for those systems that really has been a result for the reason why we have had some increased expense in sales and marketing. And I think we’re happy with that.

I mean, we’d obviously like to be as efficient as we can in sales and marketing, but the systems that we’re creating are just better. Better sun hours at better rates, which means that we can spend a little bit more money on them and still generate more margin. And that really has been the increase in the expense. I think we’re up about, 15% to 18% on our system attributes meaning increase in sun hours and rates and I think we’re up 5% or 6% on the cost structure. So, we feel good about that and feel like we’re in a good position.

Brian Lee

Okay. Thanks guys.

Dana Russell

Thanks Brian.

Operator

Your next question comes from Julien Smith with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Julien Smith

Hi, good afternoon everyone.

Dana Russell

Hi Julien.

David Bywater

Hi Julien.

Julien Smith

Hi. Perhaps just following a little bit up on last set of questions. Can you discuss a little bit about the low revenue trend in the quarter here and just how to reconcile that obviously talk about higher value systems and otherwise just perhaps looking at the operating leases and incentives revenue number a little bit more?

David Bywater

Well, the lower revenue trend and I’ll pull open the page here where we got that on there, but is really associated with system sales. And I think what we're seeing as far as the retained ownership, the systems that will retain ownership on through a lease or PPA, we've seen growth and strength there, but we’ve had less in the way of system sales and some of that’s been a result of entering to this forward flow arrangement where we essentially sell off those revenue streams of the systems, but from a GAAP accounting standpoint, it would be recognized much like a lease or a PPA and so you’re replacing what would be immediate revenue recognition with the system sale in the forward flow arrangement you are replacing that from a GAAP standpoint with recognizing that revenue over time.

So, that’s where we are seeing the difference on the revenue side and we could expect some of those differences in the future and we think that tool is an amazing tool, it’s very good, it’s very creative, and will help us manage our cash and liquidity position, but the cash flow is great around that and we can receive that cash upfront but it isn't recognized as revenue the same way it would be if we sold the system out right?

Dana Russell

Yes. If you recall Julien, we kind of exited last year with system sales in the mid-90s. And so that’s the difference, right? Just that, replacing those system sales with the PPA's and how we finance them. We’re indifferent [on the] cash by and large and just the revenue recognition issue. So, this answers your question.

Julien Smith

And perhaps just more of a conceptual question, I mean, obviously rates have been up off late, curious, how much of an impact are you seeing in terms of an availability you perhaps raised PTAs or otherwise absorbed that within the cost structure that you all are seeing? Is that having any impact on credit availability. From what I can gather, it seems like fairly limited impact on availability, it’s more of a cost increase.

Dana Russell

Yes. We haven’t, when we look at the rates that we’re seeing both in selling systems and in our PPA and lease business we have actually seen an increase in those rates. We received better rates for those systems. And some of that’s been due to the emphasis and the geographies that we’re participating in as with the municipalities that we’re working in, but so far with the bumps that we’ve seen in the cost of capital interest rates we haven’t seen a change in or any kind of a detrimental trend there associated with that in terms of customer's ability or payer, their desire for solar systems.

Julien Smith

Got it. Excellent. And then lastly, if you can explain just a tad bit more on the geography here, of where and how you’re seeing the, as you say the industry growth, if you don't mind, into 2019? I know it is difficult to talk to but…

David Bywater

Yes. I mean, Julian overall, you can see kind of our trends that we had on installations being a big lift over a year ago and then our bookings have been a substantial lift over a year ago. So, we had really worked, you know the story, you’ve been with us for a while here. We worked to get cash flow positive. We worked hard on margin expansion. We worked hard on market diversification, channel diversification. We worked super hard to get our capital structure in great shape.

We’ve worked really hard to reposition the business to be growing in the most profitable markets. And then last thing we really worked on was getting back to growth. And so, for us it has been a very methodical approach to putting in place what we think are the pillars of the most sustainable best run company in the residential solar market and putting quality on the customer first. So, we're really pleased with all of that and for us we have been growing at a really strong rate in California. That market has been slowing down I think, but for us it has been a great boom for us.

So, for us to grow in California specifically and in the most profitable markets in the industry that’s where we’ve really focused. That is our focus. Our focus is once again strong fundamentals in the business growing where you should be growing, growing the way you should be growing being customer centric given in the options to have the best solution for them, and making sure you're wrapping that around with the best quality of installing service over time.

So, our growth has been in the markets that are most profitable, and I think are the most able for solar going forward. And now we are just adding on new channels to further punctuate that. So, you know we're really pleased. Overall, we’re really pleased with the sequence of pillars that we put in place and with the cumulative impact that has for the business and how we're positioned for growth going forward. You want to add anything Dana?

Dana Russell

You know we started the trend to – some of that was associated with the uncertainty of tariffs early on with panel prices and what that might impact, and what that might you to us in various markets. As we began to look at that, we really wanted to emphasize those more profit markets. In David's prepared remarks, I think he mentioned the bookings were up year-over-year in California by something in the mid-30% range, 35%, 37% or something. And so that shows you where we’re generating that volume from.

So, now we haven’t de-emphasized necessarily any of the other markets. We appreciate those markets. We know that we're going to be successful there. And, but we pay less for those systems because those systems are less valuable for us. But they are still valuable to us and we appreciate them and we’re going to continue to work hard to enter other markets as the cost structure allows in the market demand. So, we feel like there is still tremendous growth opportunities in the markets we participate in. Even those top tier markets, and we’re demonstrating that and we're really excited about these other markets as well, and feel like those have great strength in growth there.

David Bywater

Just to add a little bit to that. I mean, we think Chicago is going to be a really big market for us. We’re delighted to have at least now in Florida. We think that’s been fantastic. But we truly do treat every market on a market by market lends, and what is the best solution in those markets and we do value them all. We’ve got every market to now where we actually value them all, and we’re proud of what we’re doing there, and we want all of them to grow. We’re just going differentially in some markets for all the right reasons. Hope that helps, Julien.

Julien Smith

Absolutely. I really appreciate the detail. Thank you.

David Bywater

You're welcome. Thanks for the question.

Operator

Your next question comes from Colin Rusch with Oppenheimer.

Colin Rusch

Thanks guys. Can you talk a little bit about price competition at this point, are you seeing things heat up at all in any particular markets?

David Bywater

You know, I feel like we – when we changed the dynamic pricing and made sure that we were paying the right amount for more valuable systems and less for less valuable systems. That was really kind of the key enabler for us as a company. I select that we became really competitive at that point. So, we’ve been doing that now for almost a year and honestly that was the combination that we had to figure out and implement. And I think we did it in a very methodical way and it’s really been a game changer for us. So that was why we were disadvantaged and now I think that we have neutralized that disadvantage, and I feel really good about how we compete in each market, and I think the results now are proving that.

Dana Russell

I think one thing to, I think we used to think more about price as the determining factor. As you can see from the last few earnings calls here, we’ve really started to emphasize because we invest so much the quality and the stability of the systems and long-term customer satisfaction, it’s worth something. Many consumers aren't educated on that and haven’t been educated on that. We’re definitely trying to do a better job to say there’s a differentiator here. There is a difference between what we do and what some other dealers may be doing out there.

So, and we – even though we are efficient and can charge the same prices, that should be less of a factor to customers than getting the best quality and the best cost of ownership versus just the cheapest price at the onset. And so, we haven't been in any kind of situation where we’re seeing lower prices. It’s actually been the contrary. We’ve gone out in the markets we’ve participated in. We’ve raised prices slightly. We haven't been lowering them. So, at this point, we're not seeing a drag or necessarily a competition or a race to the bottom from there. And we believe that’s going to continue in the future. We are dedicated or dedicating ourselves to making sure that quality is there and that we are educating and marketing to consumers about that.

Colin Rusch

Okay. That’s a super helpful. And then, just in terms of, just following up on Brian's question, are you seeing any de-bookings on some of these systems that just seems a little unusual that everyone starts to see the growth and simulation a little bit faster than we have.

Dana Russell

De-bookings?

David Bywater

Are you talking about cancellations of bookings, I’m sure what you’re…?

Colin Rusch

Yes, cancellations would be, other wide describe it.

David Bywater

We always have some cancellations. And our cancellations have actually been pretty consistent over the last couple of years here. So, when you factor out things considered. You now, in terms of incentives we’ve run and those things that we’ve done, we’ve been fairly consistent there. So, our growth and we had pretty significant growth from the run rate that we had been on. We have managed that growth. We could have grown much, much faster in the markets that we’ve participated and if we had decided to do that. And we talked about that early on and we’ve been committed to making sure that we had the right balance in the right systems.

So, I think we feel good about spot that we’re in. The markets we’re participating in and I think we haven't seen anything that would indicate that there is a de-booking or a difference in the way that we’re doing business on an apples-to-apples basis. We feel – we're pretty consistent there and very encouraged about the future and the future prospects to grow at or above market growth rates like we talked about in the prepared remarks.

Colin Rusch

Okay. Thanks so much, guys.

David Bywater

Thank you.

Operator

