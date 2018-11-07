The Outlook For Private Real Estate Investment In 2019

Easing underwriting standards and huge stores of dry powder ought to fuel more active deal-making, but there is a growing sense of unease.

Real estate appears set to be a top investment priority next year once again, with wide expectations that returns to private real estate investment will surpass GDP growth.

Private capital has been playing the tune in the real estate market for some time now. As we reported in last year’s “Outlook for Private Real Estate Investment”, private allocations to funds, as well as direct investments by individuals and institutions, were set to keep growing. With 2018 nearly behind us, it is time to revisit the subject of private real estate investment and to offer an outlook for 2019.

Let's examine the state of the private equity real estate space and what it means for investors in the year ahead.

Record Dry Powder Belies Greater Caution

Private investors and institutions have spent years pouring money into real estate, either through funds or direct acquisitions. But institutional and foreign allocations have tapered off a bit lately. Even so, there is now a staggering $266 billion in private investor dry powder targeting real estate. That is a lot of capital to deploy.

At first, that level of dry powder would seem to indicate that the pattern of deal chasing, which has sent real estate asset prices soaring, especially in highly coveted geographies, may be slowing down. In a recent report on developing trends in the real estate market, PwC identified this issue quite clearly:

“Core properties in major markets are scarcer to identify as acquisition targets and, when found, are breathtakingly priced. Low returns in such deals do nothing to help meet yield targets, especially for investors like pension funds and insurers’ equity portfolios that must produce earnings sufficient to meet long-term funding liabilities. International investors are becoming comfortable with some opportunities beyond the primary markets, but do not consider the large number of secondary markets as being equally desirable.”

In light of eye-watering valuations, investors are starting to worry about how they will be able to offload their expensive asset purchases down the line. Thus, the great amount of dry powder looking for real estate deals may not be the same engine for asset price inflation as it has been in the past. Instead, much of it appears to be held in order to deploy on the “right deal” and not just any deal. Some is also likely being held in near-permanent reserve, cash that can be put to work when a particular opportunity arises or to take advantage of a general correction in asset prices.

Hunting Opportunities Despite Headwinds

There are still many players willing to dive into deals, especially as the long-running hunt for yield continues. But there is clearly now a divide between the private real estate investors looking askance at current prices and those who still feel they can reap further rewards from asset prices continuing to rise. The latter group are playing a riskier game, but they are hardly daredevils. Indeed, PwC’s survey of professionals seems to show fairly broad agreement that real estate returns will outstrip general economic growth for some time.

Of course, there are also mounting concerns that rising inflation, interest rates and mortgage rates will put a dent in the industry’s cap rates.

Figure 1: Anticipated Inflation, Interest Rate, and Cap Rate Changes

It is understandable to see why there would still be life in the private allocation space beyond its potential market-beating value appreciation. There is also the fact that competition among underwriters is likely set to cause a reduction in the rigor of standards.

Figure 2: Debt Underwriting Standards Forecast for the United States

That will help serve as a tailwind to less risk-averse real estate players willing to engage in deals that might not have flown earlier in the cycle. But, while that may bring economic rewards if successful, it also implies growing risk up and down the capital stack and across the real estate industry. This is something investors should watch very closely in 2019.

Conclusion: Still Humming Along, But Reason for Caution

Despite the mounting sense of concern within the private property investing sector, there is still plenty of activity. Sales of large commercial properties, for example, have been quite strong through the first half of 2018 and remain fairly solid as we reach the end of the year.

Figure 3: U.S. Sales of Large Commercial Properties

But, at the same time, there are perceptions of declining opportunities in most property segments. According to PwC’s latest survey of industry professionals, only single-family housing has not declined as an investment prospect, while only hotels and industrial properties experiencing the same in terms of development prospects.

Investors would be wise to act with caution as they approach the current real estate market. It is in two minds itself, and any shaking of confidence could cause serious waves. Still, real property has not lost its value as a hedge or as a means of long-term capital appreciation.

Investors should look to opportunities with real growth potential at reasonable prices. Getting caught up in yield chasing in overheated markets is definitely not the way to go.

