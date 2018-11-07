Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) CEO Matt Patterson on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 16:30 January 1, 0000 5:14 PM ET

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call

November 6, 2018 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Matt Patterson - President and CEO

Tom Soloway - SVP and CFO

Natalie Holles - President and COO

Suyash Prasad - SVP and CMO

Andrew Chang - Director of IR

Analysts

Ritu Baral - Cowen & Company

Ying Huang - Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

David Nierengarten - Wedbush Securities

Raju Prasad - William Blair

Reni Benjamin - Raymond James.

Matthew Luchini - BMO Capital Markets

Whitney Ijem - Guggenheim Securities

Operator

I would now like to turn the call over to Andrew Chang, Director of Investor Relations at Audentes. Please go ahead.

Andrew Chang

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Just before market opened today, we issued a press release with earnings and operating results for the third quarter of 2018. The press release and live webcast access are available on the Investors and Media section of the Audentes Web site at www.audentestx.com. The webcast link will be available for approximately 30 days.

Joining me on the call today are Matt Patterson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Natalie Holles, President and Chief Operating Officer; Dr. Suyash Prasad, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer; and Tom Soloway, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin with prepared comments from our team, I’d like to remind callers that the information discussed on the call today is covered under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. I caution listeners that the company’s management will be making forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by our forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business.

These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in today’s press release and the company’s SEC filings. The content of this conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of this live broadcast, November 6, 2018. Audentes undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of today’s call except as required by law.

I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Patterson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Matt?

Matt Patterson

Thanks, Andrew, and good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us today. The third quarter was highly productive and marked by significant progress across our business. Importantly, with the completion of our recent financing we are well positioned to deliver on many value inflection milestones including the initiation of commercial planning activities for AT132 and leveraging our expertise in manufacturing and rare neuromuscular diseases to expand our portfolio of product candidates.

For today's call I will provide an overview of progress across all of our programs and provide a summary of the important milestones we look forward to as we head into the new year. Let's begin our review of the pipeline with AT132, our lead program in X-linked Myotubular Myopathy or XLMTM. Just last month, we were very pleased to share the latest data and patient videos from our ASPIRO Phase 1/2 to study.

During an oral presentation at the annual meeting of the World Muscle Society in Mendoza, Argentina. We continue to be excited by the progress in ASPIRO as well as the promising clinical profile of AT132. All cohort 1 patients continue to show marked improvement in neuromuscular and respiratory function. Of now to 48 weeks in our earliest treated patients and remarkably we now have three boys completely ventilator independent, an unprecedented outcome and children living with a congenital myopathy who have been on ventilatory support since birth.

The growing body of week 24 muscle biopsy data continues to show robust tissue transduction, protein expression, and histological improvements with AT132 treatment at the initial one consent of the 14th vector genomes per kilogram dose. Additionally, the early data presented on our cohort 2 sentinel patient with promising with improvements in both the CHOP INTEND and maximum inspiratory pressure at the week four assessment.

Since these recent updates, the world muscle society, we continue to make meaningful strides in the development of AT132. Of note, I’m happy to share that we've now completed enrollment in cohort 2 of ASPIRO including three patients treated at a dose of three times kind of the 14th Vector Genomes per kilogram and one untreated control patient.

We continue to be optimistic about AT132 is potential for expedited development timeline and we remain on track to engage with both FDA and the EMA this quarter under our recently awarded R MATT and prime designations, respectively. Our goal for these interactions is to discuss the development plans and potential registration pathway for AT132 in both the U.S and Europe, for which we plan to provide an update in the first quarter of next year. With regard to additional clinical data updates on ASPIRO, our plan is to provide these at leading scientific conferences in 2019.

Turning now to our Pompe disease program. Last quarter we reported that we observed a dose dependent, safety signal in NHP study of our development candidate AT982. We since completed a thorough review of the data and our analysis of these results has provided us with critical insights into the nuances inherent in treating Pompe disease with AAV gene therapy.

Based on these learnings, we have fine-tuned our construct approach and have already designed manufactured and begun testing new candidate vectors in the Pompe mouse model. This work will quickly advance to dose finding and talk studies and as such we continue to guide to IND filing in 2019. These recent findings in our analyses of the results continue to support our fundamental approach of expressing GAA directly in the tissues affected in Pompe disease.

However, given the increasingly competitive gene therapy landscape in Pompe, we've made the decision not to provide further specifics on the nature of our findings or the resultant changes we've made in our construct design. I want to commend our research, development and manufacturing teams for the speed with which they’ve analyzed and incredible amount of data and quickly turned the findings into forward progress on vector optimization, manufacturing and re-initiation of IND enabling studies.

We remain committed to advancing this best-in-class approach to AAV gene therapy for Pompe into the clinic as rapidly as possible and look forward to providing further updates in the coming months.

Now moving on to AT342 for Crigler-Najjar syndrome. Earlier this year in our Phase 1/2 VALENS study we established initial proof-of-concept in the Sentinel patient at the starting dose of 6x1012 vector genomes per kilogram. Over the past few months we’ve had several screen failures which have been both surprising and frustrating, and thus we’re disappointed that we do not have incremental new data to share with you today.

We continue to believe that Crigler-Najjar syndrome remains a promising target for AAV gene therapy, we plan to provide an update on the progress of the program in the first quarter of next year. Beyond these current portfolio of programs, we continue to make substantial headway with our ongoing research program which is focused on the design and development of a novel AAV based therapeutics for an as yet I’m disclosed neuromuscular disease.

As always we remain disciplined in our selection criteria with a focus on serious life threatening diseases with significant unmet medical need that we believe are good targets for the science. But also as we’ve now clearly demonstrated the promise of our platform with the ASPIRO result, we are interested in disease targets that provide the potential for our work to make a broader impact in larger patient populations. We are making good progress with this effort and are starting to see some encouraging early data and so I looking forward to providing more substantive updates on this program in the coming months.

And finally we continue to make excellent progress in our manufacturing operations in BLA readiness initiatives. As a reminder, we began our ASPIRO program with what is essentially our commercial process for the manufacture of all AT132 clinical material, a first within the neuromuscular gene therapy field. This combined with the significant investments we made in internal process and analytical development fill finish and QC testing means that we are uniquely well situated to be BLA ready on timelines consistent with our clinical progress towards registration in MTM.

Our facility has been designed and commissioned to support global licensure. We were in fact very pleased to release our first product for use in Europe just this quarter, another important milestone for our manufacturing operations. Thinking ahead toward global launch, we are reproducibly generating excellent yields providing us with confidence in our capacity and utilization projections as well as our eventual commercial cost of goods.

Our AAV manufacturing leadership position continues to be an important element of our overall corporate strategy for long-term value creation. In closing, a highlight that our recent follow-on offering created a strong foundation that allows the company to focus on execution and drive value across our pipeline. On a pro forma basis, our September ending cash and equivalents plus our October financing total nearly $450 million. Resources that are expect to fund the company into 2021. We're excited about our multiple upcoming milestones and look forward to sharing additional updates with you as that work progresses.

And with that, I will thank you for dialing in this afternoon and for your continued interest in our work and our progress. That concludes our prepared comments for today's call. Operator, you may now open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Ritu Baral with Cowen. Your line is open.

Ritu Baral

Good afternoon guys. Thanks for taking the question. Matt, what are you going to ask from the FDA when you meet them on 132. I mean we have -- you have a couple of President or [indiscernible] muscular options I guess that you could choose from, you could go of excess and have the core of the package that you’re face when [indiscernible] is moving forward with a placebo controlled additional cohort work delayed treatment cohort. Which example is most relevant to XLMTM and what would that mean for [indiscernible].

Matt Patterson

Neither is a perfect comparator to be honest with you. I think for various reasons, but what I will just simply say is that we went into this program based on the strong preclinical data we had observed recognizing that there was an opportunity to potentially move this program rapidly through drug development, should the data support it. And we started with RECENSUS, our Medical Record Review study with an [indiscernible] our natural history and run in study which in part gave us the information that would be valuable to compare baseline against outcomes we would see in patients in the ASPIRO study which we’ve done continued with and of course in Spiro as you know we have not just treated patients but untreated control patient. So it is a control trial and I think with the combination of all those factors, the combination that we have manufactured using the same process in same facility and same scale from the preclinical IND enabling studies to our proposed BLA. That it's very credible conversation to propose a BLA filing based on the results of the ASPIRO Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The only specifics that still require determination are what's the best dose and we are on track to figure that out. Approximately and say by spring or midyear of next year when we have the 24 week data from the second cohort and can make a decision on what we think is the better of the two doses. And of course we need to have a dialogue about total numbers of patients and the amount of time that they need to see. But we believe the data story gives us all including I think the agency, a reason to talk about moving rapidly. And so, we look forward to having that conversation with them and getting their feedback on our vision and we are optimistic that it's going to be a constructive conversation both with FDA and with the European authorities.

Ritu Baral

Will that meeting also include a CMC portion and when could you have an NDA ready CMC package?

Matt Patterson

The meeting will certainly cover CMC. It's our intention to cover all aspects of the program. And as far as specific timelines on filing and when CMC is ready etcetera, I would rather not be specific about that as [indiscernible] preliminary until we talk to them. But I can tell you as I said in the script that we are active in getting going on the CMC related activities. It is an extensive amount of work. It's very important that everyone recognizes that. It take many months to validate a biologics manufacturing operation facility and so, but we are already getting going. And that’s part of our recent financing bill too was to get going on commercial oriented activities such as validation of facility in the process. So I expect we will have more specifics to share and hopefully something more specific on timelines after we meet with them and have that update for everyone in Q1.

Ritu Baral

Great. Thanks for taking the questions.

Matt Patterson

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Ying Huang with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is open.

Ying Huang

Hey, good afternoon. Thank you for taking my questions. So, Matt, just a follow-up to the last question. Based on your interaction to date with FDA and EMA [indiscernible], do you think the two agencies are well aligned in terms of what they need to see for registration purposes?

Matt Patterson

You know, Yang it's a little early for me to be able to say for sure on that. I guess I would just say that we are optimistic. And we had opportunities to periodically, although not too many with FDA. I mean really our most recent [indiscernible] is going through the [indiscernible] application process. And that was obviously reassuring to get that approved and see their vote of support that this is important program to move quickly with. First the Europeans, we’ve had opportunities to meet with individual countries and as well as EMA kicking off in all process related to crime and, but its little too early to say for sure, but I guess I would say that around the table here we are cautiously optimistic that the way we design the program which did take into account input from both regions. We had pre-IND meetings with FDA. We had pre-CTA, if you will, meetings with individual countries in Europe. And so we do feel like we were able to incorporate feedback and gain support from both regions as we design the program. So we're optimistic and hopefully in Q1 I can share news for both FDA and the European that everything is aligned and that essentially the same package will be adequate for licensing in both regions.

Ying Huang

Great. And then a quick follow-up on paperwork. It sounds like you’re going back to the mouse studies again for the Pompe program. So whatever you have to serve in the nonhuman primates, do you think that's just specific to the primates and not something that was related to the nice?

Matt Patterson

Yes, it's a difficult one for me to answer. I hate being the [indiscernible] I know there is lots of questions, but the simple reality of the competitive dynamics is an important reality for us to factor in as we think about how much we share. But what I can tell you and what we said explicitly in the comments is that we feel very strongly that our approach remains the best one to pursue for the treatment of Pompe with gene therapy meeting systemic administration to transduce the tissues affected by the disease and express the protein in those tissues. And this doesn't change that at all. But based on the data that we observed in that primate study we are making modifications to the construct. And as I mentioned we’ve already manufactured, multiple revised versions and they’re in the animal studies and that will start in the mice, and we will do some valuable work there. And that my sense is that that we would eventually do repeat an IND enabling top study in the primates, and that would be the next step to get to an IND. And we look forward to providing updates along the way within reason given the competitive outlook.

Ying Huang

Understood. Thank you, Matt.

Matt Patterson

Thanks, Ying.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from David Nierengarten with Wedbush Securities. Your line is open.

David Nierengarten

Thanks for taking questions. I have a couple hundred go back to the right analog [indiscernible] or other programs I wanted to ask you on pricing. What the right analog is when you think about MTM as Novartis talked about $4 to $5 million price point for the estimate program. And so I kind of reasonable in line with your thoughts there and then, second question going to Pompe and I understand our competition and everything but its within -- if you wanted to establish a proprietary position, you get patents or a new promoter or no virus or things like that, this is perhaps more on the trade secret side in terms of manufacturing or other things or you just really don't feel like telling us until we get into the clinic. Thanks.

Matt Patterson

Sure. So let me take a minute reverse order before I would [indiscernible]. I think on the Pompe piece what I think we do believe that with our experience in MTM and our strength in Pompe that we've developed some important trade secrets about how to make this science work in neuromuscular disease. What we are not suggesting is some fundamental change in the vectors that we like to use, we have exclusive global right to 88 and 89 for Pompe as you know nor our manufacturing process that is extremely robust and applicable across our program. So it really comes down to the nuances of the construct design and we do believe there's proprietary information there and the data itself, what we observed, where we observed it. Everything we learn from that analysis that’s going to stay in our own brains within our house and we are going to avoid trying to educate others about how to make this work.

David Nierengarten

So that’s the best [indiscernible].

Matt Patterson

On understood. On the pricing question, look it's difficult to speak to the specifics of other products and other companies and how they think about these things. But I would say that based on the information provided and we read the same thing as everyone else did. Based on information and the perspective that that product has the potential to produce many years of transformational benefit for patients with SMA and their families totally devastating rare disease. I felt like the price estimate had credibility and deserved further discussion. And we obviously see parallels in that situation to our product AT132 for MTM and so we look forward to hearing more about how those conversations progress. And that’s the final thing I will say is, looking at that conversation and having that conversation I [indiscernible] them for engaging in that at this time that’s relatively early stage, perhaps for a pricing discussion for them because the conversation is critical to getting where we need to go which is to a world where not only [indiscernible] innovation required on research and development for these types of products. But we are innovating on the commercial side as well to ensure that we live in a world where we don’t just sell the science but we ensure that patient has actually get access to it. And so it's a really important conversation and one that we are proud to be a part of along with others and look forward to hearing about next steps in their case specifically.

David Nierengarten

It's great. Thanks.

Matt Patterson

Thanks, David.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Joseph Schwartz with Leerink Partners. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Good afternoon and thanks for taking our questions. This is [indiscernible] dialing in for Joe. So just a couple. I want to avoid the 982 since information is limited there. So looking at AT342 for Crigler-Najjar, you commented on some screen failure rates that were higher than expected. So perhaps, Matt, in the 1Q '19, the next update for that program. Can you set expectations for us in terms of the number of enrollees, so the end duration of follow-up dose cohorts etcetera or should we just expect cohort 2? And as it pertains to the overall prevalence. Do you have a revised estimate as to the Crigler-Najjar patients in the U.S and worldwide. And then the second question is regarding your pipeline. So in the press release you said a large neuromuscular disease is currently in development, that’s not obviously not disclosed..So any chance can comment on what the expected prevalence population is and going forward will identities be addressing a larger neuromuscular disease indications that are rare or are you still pretty agnostic to anything rare?

Matt Patterson

Sure. Thanks, [indiscernible]. As far as the Crigler guidance, I don't have anything more to share today as far as specific guidance on what I believe enrollment will look like, what data we will have in Q1. As I said in the call, we are a bit frustrated by these unexpected delays to some screen failures. And so I don't want to mislead as far as what the next update might look like. So I would rather just say what I said which is that we will provide the best update we can in Q1 and we will go from there. As far as the population, no changes. We previously said we were pleased with the number of Crigler patients in the prevalent population that we had identified through our efforts globally, more north of 100 patients identified and so -- but no fundamental changes to that conversation for today's update. And then finally on the pipeline, you know I'm -- we are going to hold off on providing any more details about the program that’s in the works and officially confidential. But clearly we are indicating as a larger neuromuscular disease that it's going to -- expect it to be larger than say our lead program in MTM. As far as the future focus, we do believe we have expertise in neuromuscular disease, in particular. We believe, in fact, we are the leaders in AAV gene therapy for neuromuscular disease, not just because of the experience that we've shown in MTM program, but also what we’re learning in the Pompe program and where we believe succeed with that program in the future. But also when it comes to manufacturing, obviously highlighted in my talk, but it cannot be underestimated how powerful it is to have internal large-scale GMP manufacturing and [indiscernible] making material of the highest quality and you’re seeing the results of that in our clinical data with an excellent safety profile and outstanding efficacy in MTM. So that really enables the strategic vision of building the pipeline toward larger indications. Now I still see us as a rare disease company for many years to come, but even within the rare diseases of multiple larger targets that we believe we can solve with AAV gene therapy. Perhaps using it in slightly different ways, over time as we’ve speculated on a bit in the past and some companies are attempting, we believe AAV can be used to deliver different types of scientific approaches to solve rare genetic diseases. And so with that in mind, we are looking forward to sharing news of our this next program and others going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank very much.

Matt Patterson

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Raju Prasad with William Blair. Your line is open.

Raju Prasad

Thanks for taking the question. On 132 and upcoming regulatory interactions, can you just help us appreciate the data package that you will be taking forward to both agencies in terms of biopsy data with cohort 2 and also any appreciable differences that you had? And dealing with those agencies, given that the FDA has put out some pretty solid draft guidance on rare disease and EMA hasn't really gotten to that granular of a regulatory guidance document as of yet? Thanks.

Matt Patterson

Sure. I think it's reasonable to think of the package of information on the FDA is largely consistent with what we presented at World Muscle Society in October. And of course knowing the timeline of cohort 2, specific to your question on biopsy there, to hold a meeting in Q4 and with that data set from WMS, there's no biopsy data from the first patient in cohort 2 yet, since that’s the 24 weeks time point assessment. So that wouldn't specifically be a part of the Q4 conversation, but certainly all of our previous biopsy data from the -- for one patients would be available and an part of the conversation. So I think hopefully that helps and we believe that'll be an extremely robust start to the conversation. And of course like every regulatory dialogue, it's a conversation over time. But hopefully, one that’s very productive towards the vision for an eventual BLA. And your second question? Sorry Raju.

Raju Prasad

Just an appreciable differences in the agency has given that [indiscernible] regulatory guidance documents.

Matt Patterson

Yes, no reason from our side to believe that there's a fundamental difference of enthusiasm or optimism about the science and the desire to bring it forward. When we look at some specific examples from other companies of their European dialogue, I think it's been generally encouraging with the European authorities are eager to see things move forward. And you see other rare disease programs getting conditional approval and things like that with limited data set. So although they haven't published the same degree of guidance documents or maybe then as public, as the Commissioner and other members of FDA about their enthusiasm for gene and cell therapy products, I think there is every reason to be optimistic. But the European authorities are looking forward to meeting with us as well and to being a part of moving forward hopefully this AT132 as rapidly as possible.

Raju Prasad

Great. I think on the previous call you mentioned about Pompe potential being split up into a [indiscernible] is that still you’re going to foresee the clinical development of AT982:goinig I do I think, I will just say that we are likely to just like we are seeing little quiet or about specifics on the preclinical side, we are probably going to be a little quieter. But our clinical vision going forward to again not overeducate competitors, but that being said, I’m happy to say that yes we still think of the product first of all as a product that we believe can be in a monotherapy for Pompe disease for all patients with Pompe. That has not changed. But from a clinical development standpoint and a regulatory standpoint, I think it's still appropriate to think of studies that are a bit unique in the infantile onset versus the later onset patients,. just given the differences in clinical manifestations and therefore the different clinical endpoints that one will logically use to demonstrate efficacy and that’s no surprise that was done in the early days for the ERT program and remains I think the case today. So it does remain our vision.

Raju Prasad

Great. Thanks for the question.

Matt Patterson

Sure.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Reni Benjamin with Raymond James. Your line is open.

Reni Benjamin

Thanks for taking the questions. Matt, can you talk a little bit or maybe just provide a little bit more color regarding the screen failures in Crigler and I think you answer this, whether there is an ultimate read-through to the market. But I'm just trying to get some more color regarding are these just having to do more with age or is there something a lot more -- take a lot more investigation to try to find the ideal patients here?

Matt Patterson

Yes, I think I can give a little perspective in that. The -- most of the cases that have been screen failures have been a result of evidence of pre-existing liver damage related to their disease. And that's quite interesting, because historically people felt that Crigler -- patients with Crigler-Najjar had very healthy livers, but there's more data from our work, from this trial, in particular, to suggest that children who are a bit older and so, let's call teenagers do have some evidence of some damage. And when it comes to the clinical protocol for balance we’ve very strict entry criteria. And so that translates to having some screen failures that we originally didn't expect, but it's the right thing for a clinical study and having those tight criteria to start. That being said, based on what we've observed we don't believe it has any impact on the potential for AT342 to produce meaningful benefit for those very patients who are screening out. But it does mean that [indiscernible] not the appropriate place maybe to start the early research work. So that's the lesson learned and that we've observed and I don't think it has any impact on the long-term potential of the program. But it has been surprising and of course a bit frustrating, but we're also optimistic about next steps.

Reni Benjamin

Got it. And then just kind of going forward with this program, are your thoughts more along the lines of maybe expanding to newer sites and going international or maybe once you get, let's say, a couple of patients like this actually starting to explore patients who do have pre-existing liver damage to kind of ascertain what the potential might be?

Matt Patterson

It's always a possibility that we would consider additional centers around the world to facilitate enrollment or saw -- rule that out, but no specific updates to share on that today. And, yes, of course it makes sense to eventually ensure that some patients who are perhaps a bit older or have some of this baseline get treatment, but what conditions at what time you know whether its during development or post-approval that sort of thing can be sorted out later on is -- all the way now today as we don’t feel like they’re the appropriate starting point for the program..And right now we are just in the early days.

Reni Benjamin

Fair enough. And then just one final one for me, just regarding manufacturing, can you remind us of the scale of manufacturing you currently have and kind of as you go into more and more indications, do you still -- you have the capacity to address as many indications as you’re envisioning as well as commercialization. Do you need to expand? How are you planning sort of the next several years in terms of manufacturing?

Matt Patterson

Yes. So, it's really been really productive couple of years of efforts on process development to improve yields and get the most out of our facility. And so today we manufacture in two 500 Liter bioreactors in a serum free suspension culture. So very robust -- from a regulatory standpoint very robust from a scale standpoint and scalability potential. The good news from our capacity standpoint is that we believe that the current operation gives us enough capacity to meet the global commercial needs for the MTM and Crigler programs along with the continued clinical development of the additional pipeline programs that we’ve talked about today including the new larger neuromuscular disease program that we envision adding next year. So we are in great shape. No need to expand capacity beyond what we have today in the near -- very near-term. That being said, we do have that ability, you may recall, that we have in our facility at least enough space to expand and add up to another 5,000 liters of capacity when the time is right and we have plans for that and we are ready to go with that when the day comes. But based on the progress we’ve made with the current process, we don't have a near-term plan to initiate those changes.

Reni Benjamin

Great. Thanks for taking the questions/

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Matthew Luchini with BMO Capital. Your line is open.

Matthew Luchini

Hi, good afternoon. Thanks for taking the questions. So just on MTM, recognizing that it's still early, but I was just curious in the -- as you think about the commercial planning that's in the works with that product. Should we assume that includes an EU component in parallel to the U.S plans or should we think of it perhaps being a bit staged. And then secondly, for cohort 2, I mean, obviously patient will [indiscernible] inclusion and excluding criteria of the study, but is there anything you’re prepared to tell us at this time in terms of the baseline characteristics whether its age, [indiscernible] other motor function skills, relative to those patients from cohort 1? Thanks.

Matt Patterson

Sure. Thanks for the questions, Matthew. With regards to commercial planning activities for AT132. You can bet that we think about it as a global operation. We do earn global commercial rights to our programs. Now our vision is to find a way to make sure this product gets available to MTM patients globally as fast as possible. Certainly from a regulatory and a focus perspective we will start -- we will be most focused on the U.S and Europe. And extending from their as quickly as we can, but I do think it's appropriate for you think about our efforts in Europe happening in parallel with those of the U.S certainly they will from a regulatory standpoint and even from a commercial preparation standpoint and thinking about people and making effort vis-à-vis relationships and patient identification and other things certainly will be the case in both regions. That being said, it's appropriate to remind everyone that this is a rare disease and there are models of experience from the past successful companies in our space to show that you can be very successful of those activities with relatively modest number of resources. So where we had experience in those companies, folks around the table included and so that is certainly something leverage as we take on those activity. With regards to cohort 2, I don’t have anything else to share. I appreciate the question, but of course we share it as the base line and [indiscernible] data from the sentinel patient in cohort 2 which was quite interesting. With rapid improvements in the efficacy measures and excellent safety. But we don’t have anything new to share there, and I said in the script and I will just say it again for those still listening, our vision for 2019 is to move to provide you thing to is certainly something will leverage of the take on the activities with that with regard to go to I don't have anything else to share appreciate the question but of course we shared the baseline before data from the sentinel patient cohort two which was quite interesting but rapid improvements in and efficacy measures and excellent safety we don't really new to share their and as I said in the script and I will just say it again for those still listening. Our vision for 2019 is to move to providing clinical data updates in the context of appropriate scientific forum. So 2018 we obviously did update a little more frequently, but we feel that’s the appropriate next step for the program. But also we will of course be keeping folks all apprised of our progress on regulatory milestones which we do envision as soon as Q1.

Matthew Luchini

Thank you.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Whitney Ijem with Guggenheim. Your line is open.

Whitney Ijem

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the question. First one on [indiscernible] and sorry if I missed it, but has there been any change in thinking around the timeline for the natural history [indiscernible] which I think it suppose to the first half of '19. And then second question is just on EU sort of pricing commercialization thinking. We heard European stakeholders have talked about the evolution of the regulatory frame work from prime and ATMP, to kind of enable approval and registration on nontraditional data set. But that’s the HTA and kind of reimbursement [indiscernible] framework hasn’t necessarily evolved in tandem. So just curious how that may or not be playing into how you’re thinking about a pivotal program there?

Matt Patterson

Yes, thanks, Whitney for the question. So starting with let's say the second question may be able just to get from my own brand purposes here. For the EU, commercial evolution of regulatory framework and that of HTAs. We are very focused on ensuring that we’re doing the right work during development to prepare for interactions with the various parties that are relevant to pricing and reimbursement discussions in both U.S and Europe. And so, for example, we engaged early on with nice as far as development plans and we’ve already been putting in a lot of work to think ahead to the HTA discussions. So -- and our focus to date, that surprisingly has been on characterizing the burden of the disease which is incredible and significant and we’ve done the work with our RECENSUS medical record review study and [indiscernible] etcetera, that’s really built that story. So I’m not going to argue with your point about the differences potentially between prospectus and the regulatory and payer side of things. But I think we’re doing all the right work to prepare for a good [indiscernible] discussions with those groups and feel good about it today, and we will see how things evolve. And for the -- oh, and then on Pompe you asked about the screening study. I said it a little bit earlier, I will just say it again. We’ve decided that we would rather not go into detail about our clinical vision just given that we feel like by doing so we're helping our new competitors more than we care to. So our clinical plans continue to evolve in parallel with our preclinical work, but for -- I don’t have anything else to share today on our plans for the screening study.

Whitney Ijem

Got it. Thanks.

Matt Patterson

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Difei Yang with Mizuho Securities. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, good afternoon guys. This is Alex on for Difei. Thank you for taking the question. I was just wondering if you could share on AT132, which clinical conferences you will be targeting in 2019? And then just on the larger neuromuscular program and you’re obviously not disclosing too much today, but when would be an appropriate time to maybe discuss this new compound? Thank you very much.

Matt Patterson

I can't confirm sitting here today in early November which conferences will be the ones of choice for AT132 data, I think I’m going too far [indiscernible] here to suggest that a good spring conference to consider would be the ASGCT meeting, the gene therapy meeting here in the United States. And then, of course, the fall meeting that we just went through successfully World Muscle Society also stands out as an interesting time point, and of course they’re nicely spread across the calendar by about six months or so. So those two stand out to me, but with the caveat that still a little bit early and as the months progress here and we see the year in front of us a bit better, I will be happy to provide more clarity on that. And then with regards to the larger indication, I don't have a timeline guidance for you. I just -- hopefully it was clear in my remarks earlier that we're really pleased with the progress we are making and looking forward to sharing news of that program soon. But as we sit here today, I would rather not give specific guidance just yet. So I apologize for that.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Matt Patterson

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And that I’m showing no further questions in the queue. I would like to turn the call back to Mr. Matt Patterson for any further remarks.

Matt Patterson

Great. Thank you again all of you for your participation this afternoon. We’ve appreciated [indiscernible] share our updates with you and look forward to providing further information heading into the new year. Operator, that concludes our call today.

