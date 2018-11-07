MAGA Moment: Make AltaGas Great Again

We cannot see where we are going until we see where we came from. Almost a year back, we made a compelling case to stay away from AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF). Since then, the company has cooperated, and while the midstream industry has fared badly, AltaGas has certainly generated substantial downside alpha.

ALA data by YCharts

Why things went south

Our call came from WGL Holdings' (NYSE:WGL) rather ominous-looking capex requirements.

Source: WGL 2016 10-K

Bulls contended that these were regulatory spending amounts and would be recovered. We agreed with that. However, the sheer volumes of spending and the lag between spending said amounts and recovering them over time meant that AltaGas would strain its credit metrics on every front. The company was also going into this transaction with rather bad debt-to-EBITDA metrics, so it had very little flexibility.

AltaGas management blamed the capital markets for shutting off after the acquisition, but we think the whole blame lies with management - all of it. They bought an extremely expensive utility in an area where they had zero expertise and left the company at a starting point of debt-to-EBITDA close to 7X (before first asset sales).

How can they fix this?

At the heart of the matter is that capex requirements exceed funds flow by pretty substantial amounts. AltaGas keeps calling this growth capital, and it may be, but the absolute inability to dial back creates a big problem. That difference between funds flow and capex cannot be funded by any more debt. Equity too is extremely prohibitive and is approaching a 20% cost. Hence, the company absolutely needs to move to a self-funding model or show a clear line of sight to get there.

That is a herculean task considering what lies ahead.

Source: AltaGas presentation

Outside of the "TBD" portions, we don't think much of this can be stopped or deferred. So, where does that get AltaGas? To envision that, we look at what would happen to the company at the status quo. We have left out DRIP here, but it won't make much difference.

Source: Author's estimates and calculations

So, based on the current dividend trajectory, AltaGas will have its debt-to-EBITDA at over 6 for the next 4 years. We have put some rather optimistic 12% EBITDA growth numbers there, and based on recent results, we may need to dial those down. But even with such numbers, the picture looks rather grim. A key point here is that AltaGas will have to finance $2 billion of debt and still be over debt-to-EBITDA over 6X.

Now let's assume that no dividends are paid.

This looks a lot better for sure, and by 2022, we are moving to a self-funding model. One should keep an eye on that funds from operations (FFO) number. If these projections can be realized, AltaGas will start looking like a rather stellar bargain at these levels. Of course, the problem is that even here debt-to-EBITDA is falling too slowly. Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), whose asset base is way superior, made investors queasy, as it stayed over 5X debt multiples for some time.

Of course, we can factor in asset sales, and the Northwest hydro assets, which earlier fetched a 27X multiple, are ripe for this. Assuming AltaGas can unload this at similar multiples, we can see some further improvement.

However, even here, debt-to-EBITDA is comfortably under 5X only in 2022. The key aspect of all this is that there really is no room to pay any dividends, in our opinion, to get where we want to get. A lot of things can go wrong in 5 years, and if AltaGas has such little room for error, while paying no dividends, the flexibility with dividends paid will be minuscule.

Is this the only hope?

Almost $4 billion of capex out of the $5.6-6.0 billion over the next 4 years is related to WGL assets. Hence, sale of any minority stake there rapidly reduces this capex requirement for AltaGas and gets fresh funds to reduce debt. This deals with the problem on both fronts. The big problem here is that there are probably 5 people on the planet who are not aware of the massive overpayment that AltaGas made while acquiring WGL's assets, and unless those 5 are ready to bid, the company will have a hard time selling this at similar multiples. Regardless of the losses though, any minority stake can improve the picture rather quickly and the market may heave a sigh of relief.

Conclusion

AltaGas is now a definite strong buy, albeit with good risk. We think the total return potential is about 12-15% compounded over the next 5 years from here. We are assuming that smarter minds will be given voice in management decisions and the company will focus on the long term rather than appeasing the dividend yahoos. That part, of course, remains to be seen. In the interim, please remember, cheap can get cheaper, and management credibility is bordering on abysmal. Other stocks like ENB, Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) and Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) are also cheap and act as competitive vessels for investment dollars. We have so far taken a small long position AltaGas and are adding gradually.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. All amounts disclosed in Canadian dollars. Tipranks: BUY

