Japanese Yen: Trade War Pushing This Currency Higher

Should the JPY/USD breach 0.009 to the upside, then I see this as indicating a long-term uptrend for the currency pair.

A weakening in the yuan, as well as strengthening US-China relations are pushing the yen higher.

A few days back, I expressed my view that the Japanese Yen has potentially significant upside against the greenback.

My reason for stating so was primarily that the yen appears to have reached a support level on a technical basis, and thus the JPY/USD had a favourable risk-reward profile in that there was little downside but a lot of upside for the currency pair.

From a macroeconomic standpoint, the Bank of Japan’s ultra-loose monetary policy continues to remain at odds with other developed economies, where interest rate hikes are accelerating.

That said, it looks like we’re starting to see a stronger macroeconomic basis for a rising yen going forward - and here’s why.

Tensions between the United States and China concerning trade has had two significant consequences:

A weakening in the Chinese yuan, as China’s central bank pursues loose monetary policy in order to sustain growth A significant strengthening of trade ties between China and Japan in the face of heightened trade tensions

On the first point, China has had to keep monetary policy loose in order to sustain growth, which has had the effect of weakening the yuan. However, a side effect of this has been renewed strength in the yen in spite of a loose monetary policy by the Bank of Japan.

The yen has reverted to its “safe-haven” status, whereby fears of a contraction by China are driving demand for the Japanese currency. Therefore, the yen is likely to continue to rise irrespective of monetary policy or economic activity in Japan itself.

On the second point, China-Japan ties have strengthened in the wake of the US-China trade war, with the two countries having signed US$2.6 billion worth of trade deals along with a $US29 billion currency swap deal.

Insofar as this relates to the Japanese yen, an increase in Japanese exports to China would fuel demand for the yen further. While the effect of this may be outweighed by a potential slowdown in Chinese economic activity, the very fact that China and Japan have been forging stronger ties in light of trade tensions is likely to push the yen higher.

Source: investing.com

At this point in time, I take an even stronger view that we could see the yen rise further against the greenback. A breach of 0.009 to the upside in my view would signal a long-term uptrend for the currency pair.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.