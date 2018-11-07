Cash, Bonds, Rates And Yields Are All Still Sending Nervous Signals

While high yield bonds under-perform, investment-grade debt is doing reasonably well.

Short-term yields are at their highest levels in over a decade.

Cash is king, on pace for its best yearly return since 2007.

The market is expecting less rate hikes than the Fed is projecting.

Bernanke

If you asked the person in the street, 'Why are interest rates so low?', he or she would likely answer that the Fed is keeping them low. Interest rates are determined by a wide range of economic factors - not by the Fed. - Ben Bernanke, March 2015

Here's the score this far: Person in the street: 8, Ben Bernanke: 0...

Fed

While the Fed is projecting 4 more 25 bps hikes over the next year, the market is currently pricing in only 3 (December 2018, March 2019, September 2019).

Auction

We wrote about the US Treasury issuing debt (IEF, GOVT, SCHR, VGIT, TIP) at record pace in November.

Following a relatively weak auction of 3-year Treasuries yesterday, yields on the debt have risen to a new post-crisis high.

Speaking of auctions...

Sotheby's (BID) hit a 52-week low, down 35% from its June high.

The ratio of Sotheby's to Consumer Staples (XLP) tells an interesting story about risk appetite over time.

Cash

Cash (JPST) is on pace for its best yearly return since 2007.

Short-Term

Short-term US Treasury (BIL, SHV, SHY, VGSH, SCHO, STIP) yields hit their highest levels in over 10 years:

1-month: 2.20%

3-month: 2.36%

6-month: 2.51%

1-year: 2.71%

Corporate Bonds

US credit markets (AGG, BND, LQD, BSV, TIP, VCSH, VCIT, SHV, EMB, SHY) are still showing signs of a risk-off mood, despite positive returns so far in November.

The lowest-rated bonds (HYG, JNK, AWF, BKLN) continue to return less than higher rated notes, even after October, when CCC rated debt under-performed by the most since early 2016.

Over the past 7 years, US bonds have returned 1.2% per year, their worst 7-year return in history.

If you have a 60/40 portfolio, though, you may have not noticed, as US stocks (returning +11.7%/year) have more than made up for this lack of return.

The overall return of a 60/40 portfolio during those years: +7.5%/year.

With less than 2 months to go, the Barclays Aggregate Bond Index is on pace for its worst year in history.

US Treasuries

October was a painful month for stocks. Nonetheless, US government bonds are actually doing much worse (relatively speaking) over a much longer period.

Treasuries peaked in value on July 8th, 2016. That makes the current losing streak of 606 trading days (as of November 6th, 2018) utterly unprecedented, shattering the previous record of 393 trading days.

Currency hedged* US Treasury (TLT, SPTL, VGLT) yield has dropped below Japan’s JGB equivalent.

Japanese 10-year bonds offer investors more yield than similarly-dated Treasuries on a hedged* basis for the first time (in a sustained way) over the past decade.

*Either buying 10-year US Treasury bond + selling the US Dollar (UUP) against the Japanese Yen (FXY), or buying 10-year JGB + buying the USDJPY.

Takeaway

Credit markets are seeing unprecedented streaks and records these days. Rates, yields, and spreads are reaching new highs as central banks are scaling back.

JPMorgan (JPM) has been avoiding subprime auto finance and has cut back on long-duration car loans. The bank is also said to move away from some credit-card loans.

The Fed is already there, reducing the total assets on its balance sheet, but the ECB has joined recently too.

Investors should get themselves ready for more volatility (VXX) as ECB deleveraging continues for a third straight week, meaning that liquidity is getting sucked out from the markets.

Although the ECB balance sheet has shrunk another €2.6B to €4,622.2B, ECB's total assets still equates to 41.2% of Eurozone (VGK, EZU, HEDJ, FEZ) GDP, twice as high as the Fed's 20%

