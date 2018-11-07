Exclusive Interview: Chris Martenson

I recently spent some time with Chris Martenson from Peak Prosperity about the market, the economy, and the "Great Reset" which is approaching.

Chris Martenson, Ph.D. (Duke), MBA (Cornell) is an economic researcher and futurist specializing in energy and resource depletion, and co-founder of PeakProsperity.com (along with Adam Taggart). As one of the early econobloggers who forecasted the housing market collapse and stock market correction years in advance, Chris rose to prominence with the launch of his seminal video seminar: The Crash Course which has also been published in book form (Wiley, March 2011). It's a popular and extremely well-regarded distillation of the interconnected forces in the Economy, Energy and the Environment (the "Three Es" as Chris calls them) that are shaping the future, one that will be defined by increasing challenges to growth as we have known it. In addition to the analysis and commentary he writes for his site PeakProsperity.com, Chris' insights are in high demand by the media as well as academic, civic and private organizations around the world, including institutions such as the UN, the UK House of Commons and US State Legislatures.

The interview has been broken down into 3-chapters for your viewing consumption.

Why I Am A Perma-Bear

Who Is Swimming Naked Now?

How Long Can The US Remain An Island Of Economic Growth?