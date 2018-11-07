Who On Earth Would Sell Crude With Iranian Oil Sanctioned?

But there is huge potential selling volumes from spec and hedgers with consequences for prices.

The question of this article is facetious. Maybe some will find it amusing.

In my article, Trump Signals Drawdown Of The Strategic Petroleum Reserve dated August 21, 2018, I mentioned several options President Trump had to manage the impact of the sanctions on Iran: get Saudi Arabia and friends to maximize their production, grant waivers to reduce the impact of the sanctions, and draw down the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Recently, Saudi energy minister Khalid Al-Falih declared OPEC+ is in “produce as much as you can mode.”

On Monday, waivers were granted to eight countries importing Iranian oil. President Trump remarked, "I could get the Iran oil down to zero immediately, but it would cause a shock to the market. I don't want to lift oil prices. And if you notice, oil prices are going down very substantially, despite the fact that already half of their capacity is gone."

The oil bull thesis apparently ignored those three policy options. And now some bulls argue that after mid-term elections are over, Trump will let oil prices rise.

My primary counter-argument is that Trump wants to pressure Iran’s oil export revenues, and the two ways of doing that are reducing their export volumes (check) and getting oil prices to drop. So I expect he will keep up the pressure to oversupply the market, which will also help promote economic growth in the U.S. and in other oil consuming nations. The price of oil in foreign countries, such as India, spiked due to the rise in the value of the dollar, and that is likely to impact world economic growth unless oil prices drop.

As I predicted in my July 3rd article, Trump, Saudis, Russians Could Beat The Oil Market Into Submission, Despite Iran And Venezuela, hedge funds have stampeded away from their long oil positions. Their length is down to January 2016 levels, when oil prices were bottoming below $30/barrel.

Who Is Left to Sell?

The answer to that question is short speculators and hedgers. And their potential selling volume is huge, based on prior position sizes.

Until recently, speculative short sellers had their smallest positions in the history of the data going back to 2006. In July, the position was only 17 million barrels. By contrast, in August 2016, their position had been about 220 million barrels.

Their latest position for the week ending October 30th was about 65 million barrels. This implies a potential sales volume of 155 million barrels to get to the maximum.

According to my model, Vertical Risk Management (VRM), the oil signal has turned red. And so I expect short sellers to build short positions as long as that is the case. (For a discussion of my VRM model, please see this article I published on Seeking Alpha. If you cannot access it, ask me to email you a copy.)

Hedge shorts, oil and gas producers, most recently had a position of 485 million barrels. This is 255 million barrels less than the last peak in March 2017 of 740 million.

Once they become convinced that the Iran sanctions are not going to drive oil prices higher, and that they have a strong risk of much lower prices, I expect they will greatly increase the size of their hedges.

In 2019, the Permian Basin will become de-bottlenecked. Then we can see oil production there really soar!

Conclusions

The potential selling from speculators and hedgers is on the order of 410 million barrels based on previous peak positions. If all of this selling materializes as I expect, it will drive oil prices much lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.