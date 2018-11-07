Mid-Con Energy Partners: Organic Production Growth Appears Modest

Debt reduction appears to remain the top priority, with production growth (organic or through acquisitions) occurring if it can be done cheaply.

Mid-Con also reduced its capital expenditure guidance for 2018 by $3.3 million and demonstrated good operating cost performance during the quarter.

However, this appears to be driven by acquisitions as its June to September production growth (excluding acquisitions) appeared to be flat.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) reported Q3 2018 earnings that showed significant production growth driven by acquisitions, but little organic production growth. It also reported good cost performance and lowered its capital expenditures guidance, indicating that debt reduction may continue to take priority over production growth, except where production can be added cheaply.

Production Growth

Production averaged 3,609 BOEPD during Q3 2018, a 23% increase compared to Q2 2018. That production growth was largely fueled by its various acquisitions that closed in July though.

Another way to look at production is to compare June production to September production as that would give a clear look at pre and post acquisition production numbers since I'm not sure when exactly in July the acquisitions closed. Mid-Con's production in June was 2,953 BOEPD and its acquisitions had 767 BOEPD in production in May (the last month production info was given for those properties). Adding those together gives a total of 3,720 BOEPD, around the same as September's 3,715 BOEPD in production.

This indicates that Mid-Con's organic production growth from June to September may have been minimal, although it also reduced its full year capital expenditure guidance from $12 million to $8.7 million.

Mid-Con's re-affirmed production guidance for 3,200 to 3,400 BOEPD in 2018 doesn't clear up what Q4 2018 production might look like, as anywhere from 3,446 BOEPD to 4,240 BOEPD in Q4 2018 would get Mid-Con to that full year range.

I suspect Q4 2018 production growth may be modest from September levels (with Q4 2018 ending up around 3,700 to 3,800 BOEPD).

Oil Percentages

As a result of the acquisitions, Mid-Con's oil percentage went down from around 94.3% in Q2 2018 to 93.0% in Q3 2018. This was a bit better than I was expecting and may point to Mid-Con's longer-term oil percentage being around 92.5% to 93.0% now (I had modelled 92.0% for 2019 post-acquisitions).

Mid-Con did note that its Worland acquisition (with its 544 BOEPD in May production) "is of lower quality and receives a discount", so that may impact its differentials modestly going forward, in addition to the Texas differentials (although those should narrow back to minimal levels by late 2019).

Cost Savings

The cost/expense side of things looks favorable for Mid-Con as it kept lease operating expenses to $20.04 per BOE for Q3 2018, resulting in an average of $19.63 per BOE for the first three quarters. It seems likely that Mid-Con will end up near the low end or below its guidance range of $20.00 to $21.00 per BOE for the year.

As well, Mid-Con lowered its capital expenditure guidance for the year by $3.3 million, improving its expected cash flow.

Revised 2019 Outlook

At current strip prices (around $63 WTI oil for 2019), Mid-Con is now expected to generate around $73.9 million in revenues net of hedges. This assumes production of 3,850 BOEPD and a 92.8% oil percentage.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 1,304,072 $59.00 $76.9 Natural Gas 607,068 $2.50 $1.5 Hedge Value -$4.5 Total $73.9

Mid-Con's cash expenditures are now expected to be around $60.3 million, resulting in $13.6 million in positive cash flow during the year.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $28.8 Production Taxes $5.3 Cash G&A $6.0 Interest Expense $5.0 Preferred Distributions $3.2 Capital Expenditures $12.0 Total $60.3

This cash flow projection is slightly higher than my previous estimate for Mid-Con as it assumes a lower level of capital expenditures ($12 million versus $15 million) along with lower operating expenses. Mid-Con's estimated 2019 EBITDA in this scenario is slightly lowered due to the lower production levels (3,850 BOEPD compared to 4,000 BOEPD) though.

Conclusion

Mid-Con's organic production growth during Q3 2018 appears to be less than I expected, as after adjusting for acquisitions, production growth appeared flat from June to September. Mid-Con also reduced its capital expenditure expectations for the year, which may have contributed to the lack of production growth.

Going forward (especially with a bit of a decrease in oil futures), it appears that Mid-Con will be continuing to focus primarily on debt reduction, with production growth being more of a secondary priority. The production growth that does occur may be driven more by acquisitions that can add production at a relatively cheap cost.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.