Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/2/18

|
Includes: BBDC, HY, IBM, NBR, PACW, SSP, WMB
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/2/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: We’re entering a period of increasing insider data. Form 4 filing volumes should continue increasing over the next several weeks, and stay strong through the third week of December.

-----------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Williams Companies (WMB);
  • E.W. Scripps (SSP);
  • PacWest Bancorp (PACW);
  • IBM (IBM), and;
  • Barings BDC (BBDC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Nabors Industries (NBR), and;
  • Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Belden (BDC);
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA);
  • Square (SQ);
  • Marcus & Millichap (MMI);
  • Lovesac (LOVE);
  • Intersections (INTX);
  • Garmin (GRMN);
  • Exact Sciences (EXAS);
  • Cerner (CERN), and;
  • Boston Scientific (BSX).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Gilde Healthcare Holding B V

BO

Axonics Modulation Technologies

AXNX

B

$12,999,990

2

Cormorant Asset Mgt

BO

Axonics Modulation Technologies

AXNX

B

$1,999,995

3

Yearwood John

DIR

Nabors Industries

NBR

B

$1,012,580

4

Creel Michael A

DIR

Williams Companies

WMB

B

$644,283

5

Scripps Eaton M

BO

E W Scripps

SSP

AB,B

$506,203

6

Rankin Alfred M Et Al

CB,DIR

Hyster Yale Materials Handling

HY

AB

$496,466

7

Taurel Sidney

DIR

IBM

IBM

B

$495,846

8

Stroup John S

CB,CEO,DIR

Belden

BDC

B

$494,280

9

Barings

FO,BO

Barings Bdc

BBDC

B

$484,193

10

Eggemeyer John M Iii

DIR

Pacwest Bancorp

PACW

B

$412,306

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Kao Min H

CB,DIR,BO

Garmin

GRMN

AS

$44,862,192

2

Heyer Andrew R

DIR,BO

Lovesac

LOVE

JS*

$26,308,308

3

Illig Clifford W

VCB,DIR

Cerner

CERN

S

$14,383,030

4

Sac Acquisition

BO

Lovesac

LOVE

JS*

$10,536,796

5

Osmium Partners

BO

Intersections

INTX

S

$8,089,238

6

Dorsey Jack

CEO,CB,BO

Square

SQ

AS

$7,396,239

7

Lidgard Graham Peter

O

Exact Sciences

EXAS

AS

$5,714,841

8

Mahoney Michael F

CB,CEO,DIR

Boston Scientific

BSX

AS

$4,240,739

9

Wilson Thompson Kathleen

VP

Walgreens Boots Alliance

WBA

AS

$4,096,006

10

Marcus George M

DIR,BO

Marcus & Millichap

MMI

AS

$3,500,205

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.