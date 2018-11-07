Dynavax Approaches The Critical Inflection Point

The company is still guiding to be cash flow-positive by the end of 2019 as sales continues to ramp.

During the conference call, the company revealed that sales of Heplisav-B were ramping in Q4, already dwarfing Q3 revenues; shares jumped on November 6 as markets read beyond the headlines.

At first glance, the Q3 2018 earnings release from Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) did not look so hot. The company missed on both revenues and earnings, with the meager revenue growth over Q2 looking especially worrisome. Heplisav-B, Dynavax’s best-in-class Hepatitis B vaccine, began its commercial launch this year, and expectations were for considerably higher quarter-on-quarter growth. Unsurprisingly, shares fell on the news after the close on November 5th. But the fall proved short-lived.

It turns out that while Q3 revenues were slow, Q4 has already gotten off to a riotous start. Profit remains in sight in 2019, which would represent a fundamental inflection point for the company. The market sentiment that has halved Dynavax share price in recent months is deeply misguided.

Heplisav-B Forges On Toward Profitability

On the Q3 conference call, CEO Gray had this to say about the Heplisav-B commercial program:

Today, we reported HEPLISAV-B net sales of $1.5 million for the third quarter. This modest increase from quarter two does reflect some effects of summertime with a slowdown in both P&T reviews and operations at our institutional customers especially during the month of July. However, this summer effect is behind us.



Within the quarter three number, September was the best sales month since launch. In addition, although [indiscernible] unaudited, we can now see that October continues this trend strongly. Not only has it surpassed September, but shipments in October are comfortably in excess of the total shipments for quarter three.



September and October combined 55% of the total shipments since launch. October was a particularly strong month for orders from new customers. And as we look forward to the ordering patents in November and early December, we feel confident in saying that we are now experiencing the start of an inflection in HEPLISAV-B sales that we've consistently predicted for year end. In addition, looking further forward, we remained firm in our expectation for HEPLISAV-B to be cash generative by the end of 2019.

According to CEO Eddie Gray, October alone saw sales greater than all of those in Q3. Granted, there is still a long way to go before Dynavax reaches the point of becoming the standard of care, but continued formulary wins means that revenue growth should explode in 2019.

Fears of a small, developmental biotech trying to commercialize a product on its own, while definitely justified in most cases, appear to be unwarranted at this stage.

SD-101 Development Charges Forward

SD-101, Dynavax’s leading immuno-oncology pipeline candidate, has been in the spotlight recently. After presenting ostensibly disappointing results this past summer, SD-101 ended up the star of the show at this year’s ESMO conference.

On the Q3 conference call, CEO Gray recapitulated the good results presented at ESMO, before providing an update on SD-101’s various paths forward:

We are pursuing multiple paths forward for SD-101, we met the summer with the FDA along with our clinical partner, Merck, to ensure we had a clear understanding of the city design and endpoints for approval of a Phase III study in melanoma patients naive to anti PD-1 therapy. We are evaluating opportunities to share cost of that trial with a partner.



In addition, we are advancing in some valuable clinical applications that we are fully capable of pursuing on our own. These are tumors where we believe there's a high likelihood of responsiveness to our mode of action and to clear registrational pathway. The first example is the I-SPY 2 TRIAL, neoadjuvant treatments of locally advanced breast cancer that we recently announced.



We are also testing the 2 milligram dose in patients with advanced melanoma who have tumors refractory or resistant to anti PD-1 therapy. If the results were the 2-milligram dose or as good or better than those we've demonstrated with 8 milligram and the recurrent resistant melanoma population. We have a clear registrational paths for a study well within our means and capabilities.

In essence, SD-101 has numerous potential promising applications and could become a powerful platform drug in combination with other established therapies such as Keytruda.

The universe of potential applications is huge, and the decision to move forward along several paths indicates a willingness not only to invest in SD-101 but to identify a set of usable indications that can add to the company’s bottom line.

Investor’s Eye View

After Dynavax presented its Q2 earnings, we declared that the company remained on track to success. That conclusion has been bolstered in this latest earnings release. Despite the stock charging upward in the premarket session on November 6th, it finished the day with only a modest gain. The market is still waiting to see the commercial viability of Heplisav-B under the stewardship of management that has historically been focused almost entirely on the developmental side of the business. But that creates an excellent buying opportunity even now.

Dynavax is de-risked, with an excellent product set to see a massive ramp in sales. In addition, it has the potential boons of SD-101 as a platform drug in the growing immuno-oncology space. But even without SD-101, Dynavax ought to be worth twice where it now trades. With $180 million in the bank, as well as access to $75 million in a private loan facility, Dynavax has enough runway to get through 2019 comfortably, at which point it should be generating sufficient cash to operate at will.

Dynavax has a great year ahead of it. Investors ought to consider getting in before the market realizes that the inflection into a self-sustaining commercial biotech company is already in progress.

