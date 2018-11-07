Best Performing Stocks YTD 2018

There are 66 stocks in the Russell 3,000 that are up more than 100% year-to-date in 2018. Below is a list of the 40 best performers. As shown, three stocks - NII Holdings (NASDAQ:NIHD), Tandem Diabetes (NASDAQ:TNDM), and Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) - are up 1,000%+ year-to-date, meaning they've recorded "10-baggers" already in 2018. NIHD is up the most at 1,672%, TNDM is up 1,493%, and HEAR is up 1,014.9%.

The next closest stock on the list is Intelsat (NYSE:I) with a gain of 697%, while Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) rounds out the top five with a gain of 452.6%.

The list of best performers is dominated by Healthcare/Biotech names, which is usually the case with these lists (at least during bull markets). Below we show the best performers of 2018 that aren't Healthcare sector stocks. A few notables include Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE), and Square (NYSE:SQ). Payment processor Square is by far the biggest stock on the list with a market cap of $31 billion. The next biggest in terms of market cap is recent IPO and cloud communications company Twilio.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.