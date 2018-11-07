October Dividend Income Report

In September 2017, I received slightly over $100K as a result of the commuted value of my pension plan. I decided to invest 100% of this money into dividend growth stocks. Each month, I publish my results. I don't do this to brag, I do this to show you it's possible to build a portfolio during an all-time high market. The market will crash... eventually. In the meantime, I rather cash some juicy dividends!

***UPDATE*** In September 2018, I hosted a live webinar on how I used my investing methodology to build this portfolio. I'm going back to my screening methods and how I invested the full amount in the market to get the result I'm presenting today.

Portfolio holdings

The past couple of weeks have been, let's say, interesting, weren't they? The market got hit to right, left and center, and investors started panicking. Now there's this debate about whether or not we are in the middle of a market correction or not. What did I do? To be honest, nothing. I didn't even look at my portfolio. I already knew numbers would have been bad, haha! But I was a lot more interested in reading quarterly earnings of many of my holdings.

Canadian portfolio (CAD)

Company Name Ticker Market Value Alimentation Couche-Tard ATD.B.TO $5,470.46 Andrew Peller ADW.A.TO $6,204.5 National Bank of Canada NA.TO $4,787.20 Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO $5,734.20 CAE CAE.TO $4,710.00 Enbridge ENB.TO $6,568.79 Fortis FTS.TO $4,247.09 Intertape Polymer ITP.TO $5,286.00 Lassonde Industries LAS.A.TO $4,928.70 Magna International MG.TO $4,600.39 Cash $802.42 Total $53,339.50

My account shows a negative variation of $2,874.86 (-5%) since the last income report.

The iShares S&P/TSX 60 ETF (XIU.TO) is down -5.79% for the past 30 days. I'd guess I can call that a victory that I'm *only* down by 5%! More seriously, my total portfolio is worth $128.5K this morning (November 2nd), up almost 20K from when invested this money a year ago. Do I really care about this small market drop?

Not much happened in terms of news for this part of the portfolio during October. The real data will come in November. In fact, by the time you are reading this report, Enbridge and Fortis already published their results. More on that next month!

Numbers are as at October 3rd 2018:

U.S. portfolio (USD)

Company Name Ticker Market Value Apple AAPL $6,394.06 Disney DIS $5,178.60 Garrett Motion GTX $44.40 Gentex GNTX $5,005.50 Hasbro HAS $4,486.38 Honeywell HON $4,624.00 Lazard LAZ $4,190.16 Microsoft MSFT $6,300.90 Resideo Tech REZI $115.55 Starbucks SBUX $5,432.35 Texas Instruments TXN $4,272.50 United Parcel Services UPS $3,910.30 Visa V $6,919.00 Cash $694.03 Total $57,367.35

The US account shows a negative variation of $4,516.78 USD (-7.3%) since the last income report.

While my Canadian portfolio did a little better than the market, it's the opposite for my US one, as the S&P 500 total return shows a negative return of -6.93% at the time of writing this report. Overall, I'm pretty much following the market.

You will notice two small additions to this portfolio. This is what happens when a great company (Honeywell) decides to spin off some divisions. I'm now a shareholder of Garrett Motion and Resideo Tech. With such small value, I'll just keep them, as selling those shares would cost too much in transaction fee!

Honeywell posted a good quarter showing 7% organic growth. Sales by segment: Aerospace +10%; Home and Building Technologies +2%; Performance Materials and Technologies +3%; Safety and Productivity Solutions +11%. After spinning off Garrett Motion, Honeywell is about to spin off another division with Resideo Technologies. Resideo will be a leading global provider of critical, residential comfort and security solutions, and a leading global wholesale distributor of security and low voltage products. Management will keep a focus on the company's core businesses while unlocking value for shareholders.

Both Apple and Texas Instruments got severely hit due to weaker guidance. Their current numbers are great, but both managements announced growth will be a little more difficult going forward. I've been giving some thoughts on selling a few shares of AAPL lately. Not because of its recent earnings, but my total shares of AAPL across all my portfolios (I have an RRSP and an RESP including Apple too!) now represent 12% of my total investment value. I find it a bit high, but the company is incredibly solid. For that reason, I'll stick with my position for now.

While Gentex missed revenue estimates, the company still shows a strong business model. It shipped 6% more mirrors than last year, and management just finished paying its long-term debt. The company shows a stellar balance sheet in a moment where everybody is concerned about interest rates rising. The company is not likely to surge in the upcoming months, as it will have to deal with a shaky automobile industry. However, Gentex is strong enough to go through this challenging period with a smile. This company is clearly among my favorite consumer cyclical dividend stocks.

Dividend income: $109.06 CAD (up from $28.44)

Ah! This was the moment I was waiting for: my first comparable month! To be honest, this is still cheating, as I had only 76K of my total 108K invested back then. Therefore, I didn't have all my money working for me back then. Still, it's great to see that the red bar is a lot higher than the blue one!

Let's take a look at which companies paid me this month:

Canadian Holdings payouts: $70.89 CAD

Andrew Peller: $21.29

National Bank of Canada: $49.60

U.S. Holdings payouts: $29.14 USD

Gentex: $25.85

Garret Motion: $3.29

Total payouts: $109.06 CAD

*I used a USD/CAD conversion rate of 1.31

Since I started this portfolio in September 2017, I have received a total of $2,615.95 in dividend. Keep in mind that this is a "pure dividend growth portfolio," as no capital can be added in this account (it's a LIRA). Therefore, all dividend growth is coming from stocks and not from additional capital.

Final thoughts

I'm already starting to build some cash in both my CDN and US accounts. I think I'm going to add some shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS). The company's valuation is attractive, and its yield is now over 4%. It wouldn't hurt my portfolio to invest a grand or two in this one, right?