Dividend Income Update October 2018

It's dividend income update time. One of my favorite times of the month, as I get to review my previous month of passive income received from my dividend income portfolios. After going through a roller coaster of a month, it seems that November is shaping up to be more of the same. Increased volatility marked by sizable run-ups followed by large declines. It appears that watching your portfolio on a day-to-day basis is a bit pointless if you are a long-term dividend growth investor.

Of course, with all this volatility, at least I could find comfort in one thing - my dividends are still rolling in. As we all know, the market may move up and down irrationally and seemingly on a whim, while our dividends remain much more stable, reliable and predictable. Sure, dividends may not increase every year and a cut (thank you, GE) or elimination is even possible, but the odds are greatly reduced when you diversify among different companies and sectors and focus on dividend quality (free cash flow, EPS and payout ratios). Forget chasing the high yield unicorns and focus on the boring, lower-yielding, but sustainable dividends. In the long run, you'll be better off. With that being said, let's take a look at my October 2018 dividend totals.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $421.61, up from $381.08, an increase of 10.6% from October of last year.

Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $140.49, up from $133.40, an increase of 5.3% from this time last year.

Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $63.37, up from $1.95 from this time last year. An increase of 3,149.7%.

Grand total for the month of October: $625.47, an increase of 21.1% from October 2017.

Brokerage Account

Year-to-date dividends: $4,755.85

Date Description Symbol Amount 10/01/2018 DIVIDEND:KO KO $49.14 10/02/2018 DIVIDEND:KMB KMB $57.00 10/09/2018 DIVIDEND:ITW ITW $58.00 10/10/2018 DIVIDEND:DEO DEO $91.77 10/10/2018 DIVIDEND:MO MO $12.80 10/12/2018 DIVIDEND:PM PM $45.60 10/12/2018 DIVIDEND:MDLZ MDLZ $8.32 10/12/2018 DIVIDEND:CB CB $6.57 10/12/2018 DIVIDEND:JCI JCI $30.68 10/15/2018 DIVIDEND:CAH CAH $24.77 10/25/2018 DIVIDEND:GE GE $36.96 Total: $421.61

ROTH Account

Year-to-date dividends: $1,791.52

Date Description Symbol Amount 10/01/2018 DIVIDEND:KO KO $12.09 10/02/2018 DIVIDEND:KMB KMB $7.00 10/12/2018 DIVIDEND:PM PM $7.98 10/12/2018 DIVIDEND:MDLZ MDLZ $11.44 10/30/2018 DIVIDEND:BNS BNS $101.98 Total: $140.49

IRA Account

Year-to-date dividends: $754.13

Date Description Symbol Amount 10/12/2018 DIVIDEND:VTR VTR $57.67 10/31/2018 DIVIDEND:LTC LTC $5.70 Total: $63.37

For a known "quiet" month, I was very pleased with my results. After all, who would complain about a year-over-year raise of 21%? Not I. Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your October dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above.