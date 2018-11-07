Zillow: The Premium Agent Business Will Be Fine In The Long Run

Currently, the Instant Offers playbook has expanded to seven cities, with new additions in Houston, Charlotte, and Raleigh.

Investors balked at the company's rate of deceleration, mostly due to a slower ramp of Zillow Instant Offers (a program investors are queasy about).

It's been an extremely painful year to be a Zillow (Z) investor. The real estate website suffered its second huge one-day loss this year after reporting mixed Q3 results that missed Wall Street's revenue estimates; and adding further insult to injury, Zillow also guided low for Q4.

Let's cut to the chase: I'm extremely long on Zillow. The short term may be painful, but Zillow's long-term thesis remains very much intact. Virtually no other company has the data assets that Zillow has, nor its brand power. Across its portfolio of sites - including other heavy hitters like Trulia and StreetEasy in New York - the modern homebuyer, and even renter, can't avoid doing research on Zillow before making a real estate transaction. That's why, for realtors and other real estate professionals, having an advertising presence on Zillow is key.

After falling 20% in after-hours trading and extending a harsh 50% decline from its peak, shares of Zillow are trading at two-year lows:

Z data by YCharts

While I acknowledge that Zillow's quarter could certainly have been better, the continued selling pressure on the stock exaggerates an already-overstated pullback. It may take several quarters for Zillow to get back on track, but for a company with this much consumer popularity and with such vast proprietary data, a recovery is nearly guaranteed.

What's going on with the Premier Agent business?

Two items thoroughly spooked investors during Q3 earnings: first, a light guidance view for Q4, and related to that, commentary on softness in Zillow's Premier Agent business - which, to date, is the largest driver of Zillow's revenues.

In Zillow's Q3 shareholder letter, the company wrote as follows (key points highlighted):

Our third quarter Premier Agent revenue was lower than our guidance because of higher-than-expected advertiser churn. We made big changes to the Premier Agent program, and they were not all well-received by our advertisers. First, we introduced new changes to our model just as agents began feeling a high amount of strain from three factors: 1) cost-per-lead increases resulting from growing demand in the auction-based pricing model; 2) pressure on home sales from a slowing market; and 3) seasonality in the back half of the year when real estate typically slows. Second, we prioritized quality of leads over quantity. Regardless of lead quality, many agents tell us that they also value a higher quantity of leads. Both the timing and effects of our changes drove higher advertiser churn, despite continued strong sales."

Zillow is not the first internet company to begin tweaking its business model this year, and almost each of its predecessors saw a similar plunge in stock prices. Snapchat (SNAP) toyed with how users see the primary Story feed. Trivago (TRVG) greatly changed its advertising model and saw a large contraction in site visits as a response.

In Zillow's case, however, management believes that the issues in the business are "temporary and solvable," and noted that "we have already made changes to improve advertiser retention and drive acceptance of the new model." As previously mentioned, there are simply so few alternatives for Zillow out there on the internet. Like it or not, Zillow is the dominant platform where consumers spend their time before making a purchase decision. Especially amid a slowing real estate market, driven by rising rates and persistently low housing inventory, real estate agents will be angling to get in front of homebuyers to win more deals.

It's worth noting that in Q3, Zillow's group of sites hosted 1.9 billion site visits alone, up 13% y/y. Visits to Zillow.com, meanwhile, were up 22% y/y in September. These are powerful traffic metrics that will eventually shepherd agents and advertisers back onto the Zillow platform.

The resulting outlook for Zillow's fourth quarter could have been better: but a ~20% stock plunge in response to a single quarter's guidance during a particularly jarring business shift is an overreaction.

Figure 1. Zillow 4Q18 guidance Source: Zillow investor relations

Zillow is expecting total revenues of $340-$357 million, which at the midpoint of that range is still up 23% y/y over 4Q17 revenues of $282.3 million. Premier Agent midpoint revenues of $223 million are also up 12% y/y over 4Q17's $199 million. Wall Street was expecting slightly higher total revenues of $367.8 million (+30% y/y). All told, while the guidance certainly disappointed, it wasn't disappointing enough to merit a 20% crash - especially when management already warned that Q4 suffers from seasonality. Zillow has also noted that it is confident advertiser churn will return to normal levels in 2019.

Q3 recap

Here's a look at Zillow's performance in Q3:

Figure 2. Zillow 3Q18 results

Source: Zillow investor relations

Total revenues grew 22% y/y to $343.1 million, keeping pace with last quarter's revenue growth. Premier Agent revenues, however - Zillow's bread and butter, and its largest margin generator - decelerated to 18% y/y growth, down from 22% last quarter. Wall Street was expecting slightly stronger total revenues in the quarter of $344.2 million, or a negligible 40bps lower than Zillow's actual results.

The Homes segment is also beginning to contribute to Zillow's growth, generating its first-ever quarterly revenues of $11.0 million in Q3. Zillow's Instant Offers strategy is the other big reason that investors are shying away from the company, but in my view, Instant Offers is net accretive to both the top and bottom lines. Flipping homes is obviously not a risk-free business, but if any entity is equipped to reduce transactional risk through extensive data, it's Zillow. Zillow also reported that it ended the quarter with 151 homes on its balance sheet and just under $25 million of debt drawn on its credit line, which is actually small relative to Zillow's ~$1.3 billion annual revenue scale.

Zillow also disclosed some new key points on its Instant Offers strategy: it's targeting a long-term net profit of 1-2% on a per-unit basis. It also charges home sellers a 6-9% fee on homes sold to Zillow Offers, essentially giving Zillow a transactional revenue stream that works just like a real estate agent's fee. It's not just buying every home that comes across its desk, however - Zillow noted that it has received interest from "nearly 20,000" home sellers, and has purchased just about 1% of these.

Zillow's expense growth in the quarter compressed its EBITDA expansion. The company reported a 30% y/y increase in general and administrative expenses and a 26% y/y increase in technology and development costs, respectively. As a result, Zillow's EBITDA fell -7% y/y to $66.1 million, while EBITDA margins retreated to 19%, down 6 points from the year-ago quarter.

Investors should be patient with Zillow, however, as it tweaks its Premier Agent delivery model and begins to ramp up its Homes segment. Its near-term results aren't going to be indicative of the company's long-term growth trajectory.

Final thoughts

I keep buying shares of Zillow on every dip, and though I concede that Zillow's third-quarter results and Q4 guidance were slightly disappointing, these are near-term hurdles that pose no threats to the company's long-term future. I'd be more concerned if Zillow's traffic numbers were slowing down or if a major competitor came onto the playing field, but in Zillow's case, its only a slight and temporary dip in agents and advertisers in a period of slowing real estate activity. With billions of homebuyers swarming Zillow's sites on a quarterly basis, eventually these advertisers will return- Zillow is one of the best sources of leads in the real estate industry.

Recall that Zillow's management is hopeful that normal rates of churn will return in 2019, and that year-end seasonality will have an outsized impact on Q3 and Q4's growth rates. Zillow is not in the midst of a longer-term, secular decline; it's still the dominant player in real estate technology. Stay long on this fantastic name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long Z.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.