Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - New Lowest Levels For The Prices In The Sector

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders like us.

Now that these products have grabbed our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark

Over the past week, the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) reached new lowest levels for the year. The price of the main index fell by $0.73 and finished the week at $106.60 per share.

The stabilization of the stock market stimulated the investors to change again their focus to riskier assets. Along with the panic in the stock market, the positive impulse in the municipal sector has vanished. Since the beginning of September, we do observe a downward sloping trend in the sector, and the next main support level which could be found is around $106.33 - a level which was reached two years ago in November 2016.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

Of course, it is important to mention that part of these $0.73 was the regular monthly dividend. On Thursday, the benchmark paid out $0.247.

Source: Nasdaq.com

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices, and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar data by YCharts

Source: YCharts.com, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread and 3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, many funds have declared their regular dividends, so it will be difficult to gather all the available information in one paragraph. To simplify the review, I will briefly mention the sponsors whose funds announced distributions:

Invesco

Dreyfus

PIMCO

Nuveen Fund Advisors

Blackrock Advisors

Eaton Vance

Massachusetts Financial Services

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) has decreased its dividend by -$0.0043. The next monthly dividend will be $0.0531.

The dividend cut of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEMKT:EIM) is by $0.0017. The new distribution will be $0.0429.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Source: CEFConnect.com, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Weekly Charts

1. Funds traded at discount and Z-score less than -2.50 points

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Funds traded at discount and yield above 6.00%

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Sorting the funds by the lowest Z-score, we find out that more of the funds are statistically undervalued. The Z-score is an appropriate indicator to see how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. In our case, we use it to find closed-end funds with a statistical edge for a "Long" position.

The only one fund with a Z-score of -3.00 points is IQI. The leading position of the fund is not so surprising, especially if take into account the dividend cut which was announced over the past week.

From the rest of the funds, I am interested in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSEMKT:NZF). They have the needed quality and statistical edge to be reviewed as potential "Buy" candidates. Of course, the risk of a decrease in their dividends is the one which we should аccept and the one we should be cautious for.

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other side of the coin are the funds whose Z-score indicates that they should be overpriced at the moment. Of course, the statistical parameter is not telling us the whole story, and we can use it only as a starting point for our analysis. Usually, when I am looking for potential "Short" candidates, I do insist to have a Z-score above 1.00 point and the funds to be traded at a premium. In our case, we have only one fund that meets the requirements, but the low average daily volume and the liquidity risk of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEMKT:BHV) raises a red flag for me.

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is -1.31 points. The last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was -1.45 points.

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

Over the past week, the price of the BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) fell by $0.12 (0.96%), and its net asset value fell by $0.10 (0.67%). Currently, this fund has the biggest spread between its price and its net asset value in the sector.

The recent downtick of the prices in the sector revealed many interesting "Buy" opportunities in the sector. So, if you want to extend your portfolio, the timing seems favorable.

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

The prices in the sector remain at their lowest levels for the current year, and it not a big surprise that it a challenge to find funds traded at a premium and relatively high Z-score.

The average discount/premium of the sector is -11.23%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and net asset values of the funds was -11.38%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample shows the funds which outperformed their peers. The average return on net asset value for the past five years for the sector is 5.41%.

As you see, most of the participants are sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC, and these good results are the reason why the market participants are willing to pay a premium for them on a regular basis. All of the funds from PIMCO which are traded at discount or at their net asset values should be followed, because if we see a reversion in the sector and a start of a new upward trend, these funds will be much desired by the investors again. Our purpose is to catch exactly this positive impulse in them.

6. Highest Distribution Rate

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important. The average yield on price is 5.02%, and the average yield on net asset value is 4.47%.

Below on the chart, I plotted the yields of funds from the sector with a discount of more than 10% and a Z-score less than -2.00 points.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

From a leverage perspective, we have seven closed-end funds whose effective leverage is equal to zero. The average effective leverage of the sector is 36.4%. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage, especially in such a market environment.

Conclusion

The price of MUB is still suffering from the rising Treasury yields and the future expectations. Definitely, the change of the interest rates will play a role, and we should anticipate a reflection on the Muni sector as well. Compared to the previous year, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened. While I find this to be fundamentally justified, I always expect some buying impulse to give us at least a mean-reversion trade in these products.

