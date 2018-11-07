RPM's Tarnishing Finish

The company’s valuation ratios are pushing the upper limits of the company’s historic highs and reflect little margin for error in terms of outcomes.

However, the company’s present valuation not only fully reflects those qualities but includes optimistic speculation about operational improvements and even a possible sale of the company.

RPM International (RPM) is a manufacturer of a wide variety of products generally focused on adhesives, building materials, coatings, flooring systems, paints, resins, roofing materials, sealants, etc., for a broad range of consumer and industrial applications. A large proportion of the company’s products are related to building and construction markets, although the company has in the past proven somewhat resilient to market setbacks due to the variety of products used for ongoing maintenance, protection, and repair applications.

We’ve been shareholders of the company since the depths of the last recession when the company’s share price briefly dropped into the high single digits and the dividend yield rose to nearly the same level. However, as long-term value-oriented shareholders, we’ve closed our position as speculation swirls about operational improvements and a potential sale of the company which has boosted the company’s share price beyond a level supported by the company’s fundamentals.

A Lot to Like…

RPM has a long history of increasing revenues and earnings (excluding issues related to the company’s legacy asbestos liabilities) despite the intermittent interruptions caused by recessions. The record, combined with consistent free cash flows and rising dividend distributions, provides a lot to like for both growth and income oriented investors.

The company’s growth is driven by a combination of acquisitions and organic revenues. The company is a disciplined acquirer of independent manufacturers and subsidiaries and has a demonstrated ability to integrate acquisitions and encourage ongoing performance. RPM operates in some sense similarly to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) in terms of its approach to acquired companies by retaining founders and operators and allowing them to operate with a significant degree of independence within the corporate structure. In RPM’s terms, the company is a great home for entrepreneurs. RPM is in effect a capital allocator within its core industrial segment and the historical results largely speak for themselves.

…and One Thing Not to Like – Valuation

However, the result is that the company’s valuation has been quite healthy for some time and has expanded even further over the last several years. The company’s price-to-earnings ratio has incrementally crept up from the low teens several years ago towards an historical high approaching (or exceeding) 20 times earnings. In the meantime, the company’s dividend yield, which was once close to 4%, has fallen back to just over 2% despite consistent annual dividend increases.

The optimistic expectations for accelerated earnings improvement going forward due to recent restructuring initiatives have further boosted the company’s market valuation. The forward earnings per share projection for 2021, currently around $4.55, is some 50% over the forward earnings projection for the current year. The forward valuation based on this projection – assuming a price-to-earnings ratio of around 15 consistent with the company’s longer term average – comes to around $68.50, not significantly higher than the current share price. A higher price-to-earnings ratio closer to the historical high of around 20 times earnings would yield a forward share price of around $90. The resulting compound annual rate of return implied by that valuation from the current share price, excluding dividends, is around 12% (or closer to 14% including dividends), which would be solidly respectable outcome. However, that outcome is predicated, in our view, on highly aggressive and presumptive outcomes and represents the higher end of the potential range of outcomes. A more likely outcome would fall somewhere between the base case of $68.50 and $82.50 by 2021, representing a much lower potential total return, and even these values rely on an exceptionally high degree of management execution. We therefore believe the risk to returns is biased towards the lower end rather than the higher end of the range of potential returns.

The company is similarly richly valued when considered other valuation metrics. The company’s EV/EBITDA valuation ratio in 2011 was approximately 10 times while the current EV/EBITDA ratio is approaching 18 times. Similarly, the company’s free cash flow yield has declined significantly since our initial purchase in 2009. The free cash flow yield approached 14%-15% (and peaked briefly as high as 16%) during the recessionary period but declined over the following years into the 5%-6% range and currently stands just over at a very low 3%.

It’s possible that an eventual sale of the company, if speculation on this front eventually proves correct, could yield a satisfying gain for shareholders. However, we consider this speculative at best and the upside/downside risk is sufficiently balanced (and sufficiently limited) not to warrant an investment solely on that basis. Indeed, we’re of the opinion that the odds of an acquisition are less than an even split in which case the downside risk prevails over the upside potential.

The present valuation therefore reflects not only the company’s operating history but also a healthy dose of optimistic speculation regarding the company’s ability to improve operating performance and, possibly, a sale of the company as the company recently eliminated its poison pill provisions. The shares thus no longer fit the rubric of a value investment and offers undue risk with limited potential appreciation.

Conclusion

RPM International has a consistent record of profitable growth through both acquisition and organic expansion. In addition, the company offers a decent dividend yield and incremental growth opportunities into the future with a measure of resistance to economic events. However, the current valuation more than fully reflects these factors and incorporates a significant speculative element regarding operational improvements or a sale of the company. The forward earnings estimates are highly optimistic and result in a narrow margin for error with the company’s market value at the upper end of historical valuation metrics. The valuation has diverged from the fundamentals.

In view of these factors, we don’t consider RPM’s shares to represent near the value they did in prior years despite the possibility of a restructuring to improve results. In addition, while the presence of activist investors inherently leads to speculation of a sale of the company, we don’t place significant weight on such events and, on average, believe the company’s rich share price reflects much of the potential expectations. In light of more compelling value oriented opportunities, we’ve closed our position.

RPM is a great company. However, at the current valuation, the shine has begun to tarnish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.