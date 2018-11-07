Celgene Does Not Have A Growth Catalyst - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/6/18)

by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

BlackRock is a buy.

Take-Two Interactive is a better pick than Activision Blizzard.

The up move in Arena Pharmaceuticals is done.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, November 6.

Bullish Calls

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK): It yields 3% and CEO Larry Fink is smart. Cramer thinks it's time to buy the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS): Hold on to it. It's a winner.

Bearish Calls

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG): The stock is down and Cramer does not see a growth catalyst.

Nio (NYSE:NIO): Cramer is not recommending Chinese stocks till the trade war issue is resolved.

Hospitality Properties (NYSE:HPT): It yields 8%. "After what I heard from Marriott (NYSE:MAR) this morning, I'm telling you, I don't want to be there. Marriott's a really great operator, and that stock just got crushed."

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI): Cramer used to like the stock but now prefers Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) due to the success of their latest game 'Red Dead Redemption 2'.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA): It's too late to get into the stock.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN): It has jumped from $3 to $22 in few months. Cramer cannot recommend buying this high.

