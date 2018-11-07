Celgene Does Not Have A Growth Catalyst - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/6/18)

The up move in Arena Pharmaceuticals is done.

Take-Two Interactive is a better pick than Activision Blizzard.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, November 6.

Bullish Calls

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK): It yields 3% and CEO Larry Fink is smart. Cramer thinks it's time to buy the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS): Hold on to it. It's a winner.

Bearish Calls

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG): The stock is down and Cramer does not see a growth catalyst.

Nio (NYSE:NIO): Cramer is not recommending Chinese stocks till the trade war issue is resolved.

Hospitality Properties (NYSE:HPT): It yields 8%. "After what I heard from Marriott (NYSE:MAR) this morning, I'm telling you, I don't want to be there. Marriott's a really great operator, and that stock just got crushed."

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI): Cramer used to like the stock but now prefers Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) due to the success of their latest game 'Red Dead Redemption 2'.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA): It's too late to get into the stock.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN): It has jumped from $3 to $22 in few months. Cramer cannot recommend buying this high.

