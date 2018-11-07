Oil Is Running Out Of Fuel But May Provide The Fed A Reason To Pause

If the Fed is looking for an excuse to pause - oil may be it.

Although inflation expectations have risen recently, the 5-year break-even point is quite low - below 2%.

OIL-ympus has Fallen

Oil (USO, OIL) price is falling to $61.5 a barrel, completing a 20% drop from its 52-week high, recorded not much over a month ago.

Crude oil WTI is at the lowest level since April as US granted eight mega consumers/importers to keep buying oil from Iran, at least for now.

While many investors (including yours truly) were/are aiming for/expecting oil to reach $100 soon, we are now seeing oil prices entering a bear market territory.

What's Behind the Fall?

In the background of the recent decline, there are three main elements.

First of all, the fear of American sanctions on Iran is dissipating, with (too?) many countries receiving waivers: China (MCHI, FXI), Greece (GREK), India (PIN, INDA), Italy (EWI), Japan (EWJ), South Korea (EWY), Taiwan (EWT), and Turkey (TUR).

It has already been reported that South Korea, the world's fifth-largest oil consumer, is planning to keep using/importing Iranian oil at a pace of 4 million barrels a day.

Japan's trade minister also said that (Japanese) companies are expected to return to "business as usual" with Iran in the next few days.

Secondly, a slowdown in global economic activity is expected to adversely affect demand for commodities, in general, and oil, specifically.

Thirdly, oil output is increasing rapidly, creating a massive oversupply shock.

Finally, oil inventories which have just seen the largest jump since September are pushing prices down further.

Technically Speaking

On the weekly price graph, we can see that oil is on its way to a fifth consecutive week of sharp declines.

Crude oil closed at its lowest level since March, down over 20% from its high last month.

Gasoline futures also closed at their lowest level since February, down 6% YTD.

Inflation Expectation

Earlier this year, inflation expectations were moving in lockstep with oil prices. However, there has been a divergence as of late.

Since the beginning of the month, inflation expectations over the next 5-10 years (white line) have increased, while crude prices keep falling (orange line)

Here's what's likely driving the little pop in inflation expectations: Wage growth.

A Reason To Rethink Things Over?

The move lower in crude over the past month has coincided with falling inflation expectations. The 5-year break-even inflation rate is currently at its lowest level since February. If the Fed is contemplating whether to slow down after the anticipated December rate hike, they now have some cover.

