Monopoly Mania In The Mall REIT Sector

It’s difficult to opine whether Simon would take a run at PEI, but it’s obvious that BPY is stepping up its game to become a mall consolidator.

But I also think there’s plenty more to come, and for good reason. As less profitable malls are shut, there’s less of a need to have so many cooks in the kitchen, or retail REITs in this case. I will make the case for why two companies in particular are prime acquisition targets, but first I want to give you a little history as it relates to who might be the perfect buyer.

In 2010, the largest mall owner in the U.S., Simon Property Group (SPG), tried to buy General Growth Properties, the second largest mall owner in the country at the time. GGP had just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection roughly one year prior, unable to take care of a $27 billion debt load.

Instead of taking Simon’s offer, though, GGP ended up working with Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), which agreed to invest $2.625 billion in equity to help the REIT recapitalize and emerge from bankruptcy.

When Simon’s bid was passed over, CEO David Simon said:

I am confident in our ability to grow the business as we have done historically. We will continue to focus on our business and evaluate other opportunities in the marketplace as we always have: prudently, in a disciplined manner, and in the best interests of our shareholders.

Fast forward to today, and GGP has now been gobbled up and put under the arm of Brookfield Property Partners (BPY). Just last week on an earnings call, Brookfield said it planned to convert at least 100 GGP malls into “mini cities” and will spend as much as $1 billion each year for the next few years to reposition those assets, adding hotels and office spaces.

So while Simon can’t get his hands on GGP malls, it would make sense for the gigantic mall REIT to consider two other strong -- and not huge -- portfolios of malls run by Macerich (MAC) and PREIT (PEI).

Both of these REITs have focused over the years on trimming their portfolios - getting rid of underperforming malls - to leave them with stronger balance sheets. However, the benefits of scale and cost of capital - the most critical levers for REITs - are less than impressive for PEI and MAC, and we are questioning whether they can continue without either (1) a public-to-public merger with a larger and well-capitalized REIT like Simon, BPY, or Starwood Property (STWD) or (2) a private deal with a company like Blackstone (BX).

In order to sustain and grow dividends, we believe that it’s important for any company to build a wide moat, and we simply do not believe PEI or MAC will exist without scale. Looking back at REIT performance over the last several decades, it becomes clear that the most successful companies (i.e. Federal Realty (NYSE:FRT), Realty Income (NYSE:O), and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)) have put up the best numbers because they have designed their blueprint around these two critical levers.

In this article today I will examine both REITs (PEI and MAC) in order to demonstrate the fact that economies of scale can provide meaningful value that in turn translates into sustainable economic profits.

The Case for PREIT

I’ve argued in the past that the success of PREIT’s anchor replacement program and robust tenant demand are a testament to the strength and compelling nature of its well-positioned portfolio. The company has been proactive in replacing Bon-Ton (OTCPK:BONTQ) and Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) boxes, for example, leaving it with less risk than some of its peers.

In my latest article I explained, “the success of PEI’s anchor replacement program and robust tenant demand are a testament to the strength and compelling nature of the well-positioned portfolio.”

Currently the company is "replacing 10 underperforming department stores with a roster of 27 diverse users with substantially better credit, doing three times the sales of the department stores and paying more rent." PEI has also done an excellent job addressing the Sears demise: the REIT has four Sears stores remaining and estimates the cost to redevelop these to be approximately $60 million.

We are maintaining a Strong Buy recommendation, recognizing that PEI’s development costs are much more predictable than those of CBL Properties (CBL) or Washington Prime (WPG). PEI said it has around $200 million of potential asset sales and around $232 million of available liquidity.

PEI’s FFO payout ratio was 55% and the FAD payout ratio was 96%. That’s obviously tight, but normalize same-store NOI growth was up 1% and occupancy is going the right direction, up 80 basis points (for core malls) to 93.8%, and non-anchor occupancy was up 30 basis points to 91.3%.

For the full year, PEI’s FFO as adjusted is expected to be between $1.53 and $1.58 and FFO is expected to be between $1.52 and $1.57. Reviewing the FAST Graph below we can see that PEI trades at 5.8x P/FFO with a dividend yield of 9.4%. The company is forecasted to grow FFO/share by -3% in 2019.

The most obvious metric on the chart (above) is PEI’s market cap of $632 million. By selling off assets, PEI has been shrinking and this puts further pressure on corporate overhead. This makes it much more difficult to generate profit margins and that makes it much more difficult to grow the platform, especially with no cost of capital advantage. As I have referenced previously, “I don’t consider M&A a catalyst, but when I think about PEI, I am reminded that the company is small and has no scale advantage.”

The Case for Macerich

Macerich, while also reporting strong tenant demand - especially from digitally native brands - is in a unique position that could lead to it being bought.

CEO Art Coppola is stepping down from Macerich at the end of this year, and when the news was announced it sparked speculation that a deal could be looming. It was right after international mall owner Westfield was acquired by Europe’s biggest property firm, Unibail-Rodamco (OTCPK:UNRDY). And analysts also recalled when Simon - having already gone after GGP and failing - bid for Macerich in 2015. But Macerich ultimately said the offer undervalued the third-largest U.S. mall owner and its growth prospects.

Macerich and Simon just recently announced they will be working together in Los Angeles in a 50/50 joint venture to build a new premium outlets. (If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.)

Back in May, Beyond Savings said, “There is little doubt that the assets MAC has would still be a good fit for SPG. If SPG thought it could buy MAC at a fair price, or even a premium to a fair price, it would take advantage of it.”

One the Q3-18 earnings call MAC said it “continues to see an improving leasing environment with strong retailer sales, far fewer bankruptcies, and a much more positive tone from the retailer community”. The company generated FFO per share of $0.99, which compared favorably to guidance of $0.97. Also, quarter-end occupancy was 95.1%, up 80 basis points from last quarter, and up 80 basis points from September 30, 2017.

Same-center net operating income (including lease termination revenue) was also up 3.7% for the quarter. Excluding lease termination, revenue same-center was up 3.1%.

In terms of costs of capital, MAC is in much better shape than PEI. The balance sheet continues to be in good shape. At quarter-end the balance sheet metrics were as follows: debt to market cap was 48%, average debt maturity is 5.3 years, interest coverage is 3.2x, and net debt to EBITDA on a forward basis is 8.2x.

Also in Q3-18 MAC narrowed the guidance range for FFO per share, (excluding costs related to shareholder activism that were recognized in the second quarter of this year) to $3.82 per share to $3.87 per share. This full-year guidance also equates to a same center net operating income range of 2.2% to 2.7%.

As you can see (above), MAC is trading at 13.8x P/FFO with a dividend yield of 5.8%. We are maintaining a BUY and as viewed above, analyst forecast FFO/share to grow by 7% in 2019 (and the dividend is well-covered).

Notably, MAC is much larger in size ($7.319B market cap) than PEI, but we believe the company is positioned to be acquired. Back in May, Beyond Savings said,

“For investors currently sitting on the sidelines, the potential for an offer at a premium to today's prices makes for the intriguing potential of near-term upside. Several factors appear to be in place for a takeover. The retiring of Coppola, several new faces on the Board, an activist investor, and an environment where private equity has shown interest in REITs all point towards a potential takeover.”

In closing, we believe that eventually these two REITs (PEI and MAC) will either be taken private or consolidated with a larger publicly traded entity. We are maintaining BUYs (actually STRONG BUY on PEI) on these REITs, recognizing that the valuations are extremely compelling. It’s difficult to opine whether Simon would take a run at PEI, but it’s obvious that BPY is stepping up its game to become a mall consolidator and we consider PEI and MAC prime targets.

In my recent article I said, “the key to building a successful real estate empire is to practice diversification. You have to own Park Place and Boardwalk to own hotels, and it’s critical to own other asset types as well (utilities and railroads in Monopoly).”

We consider PREIT and Macerich great pair trades, recognizing that you don’t have to always own Boardwalk and Park Place. Landing on Baltic Avenue and Mediterian Avenue can put you on the board, and eventually you will do exactly what “Simon Says”. Now it’s your turn to roll the dice.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, TCO, SKT, PEI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.