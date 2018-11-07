GNC: Short Squeeze Coming

We envisage fireworks if Q3 is positive and the $300M cash injection gets the green light.

We also review GNC's SSS performance in the last four quarters.

GNC delays its Q3 earnings release to accommodate the updates of the Hayao investment in the company.

Investment thesis

GNC (GNC) will release its Q3 earnings report on Nov, 9th 2018. The date was pushed further by nine days to accommodate the update concerning Hayao investment in GNC. In the past week, the tug of war between bears and bulls has been increasingly hot-blooded. The share price has been swinging wildly without much other news. Meanwhile, GNC's short ratio remains high as only 3.5M shares were covered. We believe a positive Q3 SSS growth and the completion of the Hayao investment will bring about the biggest short squeeze in 2018.

Each investor will have her/his research to estimate the outcome of Q3. To guesstimate on the SSS improvement, we have reverted to the channel check of the product performance of GNC’s competitors, Herbalife (HLF) and Weight Watchers (WTW). Their results were positive and suggested a positive Q3 for GNC.

Channel Check

Investors have presented different angles to research GNC. Besides fundamentals, some have done their anecdote field interviews, and some have focused on the technical aspects of the share price movement. In this report, we want to add to the discussion by reviewing the recent performance of GNC’s peers. Our goal is to find a proxy measure for the third-quarter sales sentiment of GNC. So, we reviewed the sales performances of the products of GNC’s rivals.

Before we dive into the findings, below is the breakdown of GNC’s product lines.

Source: GNC’s 8-K Q2 2018

Also, below is the breakdown of GNC’s geographical revenue and operating income:

Source: GNC’s 8-K Q2 2018

To find peers that have a similar product mix and geography exposure, we go no further than Herbalife and Weight Watchers.

Herbalife

Herbalife sells products in four categories: weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports & fitness; and outer nutrition. As far as we know, it doesn’t disclose individual product category sales in the Q3 filing, but we can safely say that at least 70% of HLF's product mix overlaps with GNC.

What we are interested in is HLF’s US sales. The table below shows its sales in the region improved by 21%. The exciting part is that it was driven strongly by volume, which grew 19%.

Source: HLF 10-Q financials

Another bullish sign for GNC from HLF results was the guidance for Q4.

For the fourth quarter 2018, we estimate net sales to be within a range of 6.5% to 10.5% growth Richard P. Goudis, CEO - Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. HLF Q3 CC

Weight Watchers

The validity of the clues in WTW is not as compelling as HLF because WTW’s product mix and target customer are different from GNC’s. However, we think it adds colour. WTW also operates in the same health nutrition segment.

WTW’s Q3 sales were up 14% (on constant currency). By geographic market, in North America, revenue increased 15% on constant currency.

Its full-year 2018 revenue is expected to be $1.53B, an increase of 17% compared to FY 2017 ( WTW Q3 2018 earnings call).

WTW’s results and sales guidance showed a positive trend like HLF in the health sector and the US market.

Review of GNC’s SSS

Source: GNC Q4-17 8-K, highlighting ours

GNC’ sales have been in decline for many quarters now. However, thanks to its aggressive reduction of non-performing stores and changes in pricing, its SSS has improved gradually. Notably, since the beginning of H2 FY 2017, GNC.com has helped the overall SSS massively.

Source: GNC’s 8-K Q2 2018

Another point to note is that the negative SSS of 0.4% may read as a break on the progress since H2 2017. However, if you exclude the impact of higher loyalty points redemption, SSS would have been 1.3%. See the highlighted text below

Source: GNC, 10-Q Q2 2018

The adjustment above means that SSS has been improving in the last four consecutive quarters.

Short ratio

GNC’s latest short interest counted on Oct 15, 2018, was 22M shares, a reduction of 3.5M share compared to Sept 28, 2018. During the same period, GNC’s share price has been moving up and down wildly. However, the only thing that could have driven this volatility was the update of the Hayao investment in GNC.

With our wildest guess, the 3.5M shares covered was because of the varied speculation surrounding the Hayao investment in GNC.

Therefore, much of the remaining 22M shares will be on the line on Friday, Nov 9th. If the result is positive for GNC, i.e. SSS continues to be positive, and $300M cash injection from Hayao got the green light, GNC’s share will climb on the biggest rocket investors can imagine.

Source: shortsqueeze.com, GNC

Valuation

If all else fails, we will have to go back to the drawing board. Assuming GNC’s FCF will achieve the mid-point guidance of FY 2018 or $100M. The table below shows that the whole sector is out of favour and that GNC is dead cheap, trading at just 3.3x FCF.

There is just no way the stock can go much lower unless the perception of going concern comes back.

Source: Financials, Authors’ calculation.

Takeaway

The outcome of GNC Q3 results will depend primarily on the merit of SSS improvement and cost reduction. Additionally, the icing on the cake will be the completion of the Hayao investment.

At risk of eating our own words, we believe the latest SEC filing suggests it is 99% completed. Your guesses are as good as ours, but the momentum for positive SSS has persisted since H2 of 2017. Finally, our channel check has shown that the recent sales performance of GNC's peers in the US market has also been good.

All in all, we have high expectations of fireworks on Nov 9th, 2018. Just a few days now, investors stay tuned.

Endnote

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.