CeGeReal: High-Quality Office Properties In Paris With A 6% Dividend Yield

Introduction

While the US REIT sector is very well-covered here on Seeking Alpha, the foreign REIT’s don’t receive as much attention. This could create investment opportunities as some of the smaller and less-followed REIT’s appear relatively cheap (on a price/quality basis). One of those companies is the relatively unknown CeGeReal (OTC:CGEEF) which focuses on high-quality office buildings in and around Paris. Although the company has been around since 1999 and has been listed since 2006, this appears to be the very first article on this REIT here on Seeking Alpha.

CeGeReal does have an US listing but it’s very illiquid. Hardly a surprise considering even the Paris listing isn’t too liquid either; the average daily volume on Euronext Paris is just over 100 shares per day so it’s incredibly important to always work with limit orders! The ticker symbol in France is CGR, the current share count is 15.6 million shares resulting in a market capitalization of approximately 562M EUR. As the company trades and reports in Euro, that will be the currency used throughout this article.

Sidenote: the University of Texas is the 4 th largest shareholder with a 5.2% stake (note, this might be slightly lower or higher after the recently completed capital raise).

A quick look at the REIT’s portfolio and performance in the first half of the year

CGR’s focus is pretty simple: it’s focusing on the Paris office market and although the book value of its properties is in excess of 1.3B EUR, it only owns 5 properties. The location of all assets is almost perfect. The Europlaza building is a top-tier office building in La Défense, the most prestigious business district in Paris. A second building, ‘Arcs de Seine’ is located right in between the Austerlitz and Lyon train stations in Paris while the other assets are in some of Paris’ hot spots as well:

Having high-quality office buildings is great, but there are some risks involved with CGR’s strategy as for instance the Rives de Bercy office building (31,900 square meters) is fully let to just one tenant: Crédit Foncier. The lease contract is expiring in December 2021, so there will always be some pressure on CeGeReal to make sure it renews all leases on time.

The portfolio of strong assets and high occupancy rate (thanks to the large and reliable tenants) also allowed CGR to keep its rental income stable (despite the ongoing renovations in the Europlaza building, see later). The rental income increased marginally (less than 1%) to 26M EUR, but the net income decreased by almost 2/3rds due to a net decrease of 1.4M EUR in the fair value of its properties.

I think that’s an acceptable result of the constant evaluation of the assets, as CGR’s property value increased by 37M EUR in value last year (which corresponds to approximately 3%). It’s too easy to just continue to increase the value of your assets by applying a lower required rental yield, but as the era of ‘cheap money’ appears to be over, the trend will very likely be reversed and I think we will see some more (gradual) reductions in the book value of the portfolio. That’s nothing to worry about and perfectly normal.

As it’s useless to quote an outdated book value and share count (CGR has completed an additional asset purchase and raised cash to fund it) I will provide a fair value estimate later in this article.

The recent capital raise might dilute the H2 performance

In October, CGR closed a rights issue financing whereby it issued 2.23 million new shares at a price of 35.85 EUR per share. This allowed the company to raise 79.9M EUR (before expenses) which will be used to fund a portion of the acquisition of the new Passy Kennedy building.

Although I do think this acquisition makes sense from a longer term view point, it will have a negative impact on the H2 results as the capital raise resulted in a 16.7% increase of the share count to 15.6 million shares. Sure, the Passy Kennedy building will also start to contribute to the gross rental income as well, but it will only start to contribute for a full year from 2019 on.

I don’t mind this capital raise as it was necessary to keep the LTV ratio under the 60%, and the opportunity of the Kennedy property appeared to be too good to pass up on. However, I do question the management’s decision to pay a special dividend in the first half of the year, only to issue new stock to finance a new purchase. It would have been more prudent to keep the cash in the bank as that would have resulted in a lower dilution. The special dividend has cost CGR 13M EUR, or the equivalent of almost 363,000 shares at 35.85 EUR/share.

According to the initial press release, the office building’s 23,615 square meters is fully let to 10 tenants (including Radio France) with a WAULT of 6.5 years. Those are great statistics, but the rental income of 10.3M EUR is a little bit on the lower end of the spectrum for this 218M EUR acquisition as it indicates the gross rental yield is just 4.72%. Perfectly acceptable in today’s market, but a little bit on the lower end of the spectrum if I would use a higher required rental income yield (which I will apply in the next section of this article).

Additionally, CeGeReal has been upgrading the upper floors of its Europlaza building, and that’s the reason why the total occupancy rate was just 90.5% in H1 2018. Considering the rest of CGR’s portfolio has an occupancy rate of 99.5% (!), I have very little doubt the entire floor area of Europlaza will be occupied by new tenants once the renovations are done.

Running the numbers using a more conservative approach

As the Passy Kennedy acquisition will have a major impact on CGR’s investment profile (the gross rental income will increase by 20%), I decided to run my own numbers based on a pro-forma situation including the impact of the capital raise to buy the new property (a higher share count, a higher rental income and a higher net debt).

I will use a full-year gross rental income of 62.5M EUR and an occupancy rate of 92.5% (the acquisition of Passy Kennedy will increase the occupancy rate from the 90.5% in H1, while the new KPMG lease agreement will also have a positive impact). As CGR invests in prime real estate in a world-class city, I will apply a required rental income yield of 6% (compared to the 8% I would use for ‘normal’ properties and the 6.5-7% I would use for prime real estate in major B-cities. I used a 6.5% cap rate for the Brussels Central Business District when I was checking up on Befimmo (OTC:BFMOF), but I think Paris’ CBD deserves a higher valuation).

Source: author calculations based on publicly available data

So using my more conservative approach with a required rental yield of 6%, CGR is worth just 24 EUR per share (compared to the recent closing price of 36 EUR). Right now, the market is valuing the real estate at a 5% rental yield. That’s completely fine looking at today’s market circumstances, but should CGR be forced to apply a higher cap rate, its NAV/share will plummet. On top of that, even a small decrease in the value of the real estate would push the LTV ratio to in excess of 60%.

And that’s perhaps the main issue. As CGR only owns 5 buildings, selling an asset to reduce the net debt levels is not a viable strategy so when the cap rates start to increase, CGR shareholders will face another capital raise, further diluting the value of their shares.

Investment thesis

And that’s the main reason why I decided to not invest in CeGeReal this time. I do like the assets, but the LTV ratio is a reason to be concerned as even a small move in the cap rates could push the LTV ratio over the limit. A potential solution could be to consider a stock dividend. Using last year’s 2.20 EUR/share dividend, CGR will now have to spend almost 35M EUR on the FY 2018 dividend. Offering an option to take the dividend in new stock could have a positive impact on the LTV ratio: should 50% of the shareholders take the dividend in stock, CGR will keep 17.5M EUR in house, which would reduce the LTV ratio by 1.5% (using my 6% cap rate scenario).

Right now, I’m not interested in CeGeReal. But as the float is pretty low, a ‘liquidity event’ could push the share price lower. I will add the company to my watch list, but I think there are better (read: safer) REIT’s out there.

