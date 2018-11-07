Tellurian Equity Is Not Necessarily Going To Capture The Future Business Value

In my opinion, the stock is an Avoid because there is no way to calculate what returns will actually flow through to the equity even if everything goes really well.

In the open-ended capital structure plan, this company is working with, the higher the stock goes the more shareholders will be diluted in order to get the least expensive funding.

TELL is a rare stock issue which consists of equity claims on a project or series of projects which are in the planning phase.

Tellurian (TELL) stock is a situation I rarely come across in the public markets. They are using an uncommon and innovative approach to raising money for a multibillion-dollar business start-up.

I find it difficult to write on this stock because if I persuade readers not to buy into this stock issue, the whole TELL deal may collapse and the planet may have to go without all of the new energy business infrastructure the group in charge there is planning to build. On the other hand, the TELL equity issue does not appear designed to make money for public stockholders and my responsibility is to inform you of the results of my analysis on this company.

My conclusion is Avoid this stock because I found no mention of limits to how much common stock will be diluted from here on out.

TELL's Liquefied Natural Gas Plant And Pipeline Plans

The images used below come from Tellurian's Corporate Presentation for October 2018 unless otherwise noted.

TELL is in the planning phases of a handful of massive projects. There are three pipelines with an estimated cost of $7.1 billion and a large natural gas liquefaction plant planned to cost $15 billion. The whole group of units is projected to commence full commercial operations in 2025. Each project has its own name and instead of trying to juggle them, I will refer to the projects as the Tellurian Infrastructure Projects (or TIP for short).

The Geographic Location And Artist Rendition of Proposed Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant

In the next graphic, we will see management's expected capital structure for TELL six years into the future. The budget projections have been elaborated to include expectations for interest expense and so forth over the anticipated 6 years' development time.

The total costs management presents add up to $35 billion through 2025. In the graphic, we see the company's totally non-binding statement projecting how much money they hope to raise through stock issuance: $8 billion.

The main point for an investor is to get something with a determinant claim on some assets and cash flows. This is where TELL stock is revealed as highly speculative.

Right now, the company has around 230M fully diluted shares outstanding and trading at $8.68, the company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion.

Now, as we saw just a moments ago, the company expects to raise $8 billion through issuing additional stock. The company has raised less than $500 million through equity issuance so far, so there is $7.5 billion more to raise. Suppose the company manages to accomplish all of these incremental capital raises without the per share price of TELL stock decreasing? That still means a four times increase in stock shares outstanding, bringing the share count up from ~230M to ~1094M shares outstanding.

I believe there is plenty of risks this project won't get done on-time and on-budget simply because of the massive size of the project. There are plenty of moving parts in a $15 billion plant, let alone the three pipelines and the other activities going on here.

And whether or not the project will actually get done only time will tell.

Let's return our focus to the question of what claim does a share of TELL stock actually give? According to the raise of another $7.5B through equity management is aiming for, we're looking at ~1094M shares outstanding by 2025.

The Corporate Presentation includes the following image where the company is trying to sell its common stock to rubes. In the fourth column, Cash flow per share(3) the company uses projected operating costs subtracted from projected revenues for a business whose main operating plant has not even had its ground broken yet.

And to make matters worse for equity investors, that little (3) in superscript goes to a footnote: The cash flow per share figure given is based on 230M total shares outstanding. From the discussion above, we already know the earnings will be spread out over something more like 1094M shares.

Therefore, by my estimation, the company is overstating its cash flow per share projection by five times in the slide below:

What Management May Do To Increase The Appeal Of TELL Stock

I consider the case for owning TELL equity on its own particularly weak at this time. The main factor, aside from the actual business risk, is simply that the company's total increase in shares outstanding and other claims diminishing the value of the common stock is absolutely uncertain through 2025.

Some members of my audience may point out that there are several large holders of the common stock who are invested in the day to day execution of this ambitious project. However, these are not holders who are simply buying and selling the stock like you and I might, these guys and gals also get stock shares as compensation. They aren't directly putting hard-earned cash into the stock at this time, just receiving grants and contributing to the dilution problem.

My viewpoint is there needs to be more certainty in the total number of shares and other claims on equity the company will have by 2025. The best way to get this certainty is simply to wait until we are closer to 2025 and then make a more informed estimate.

Maybe the innovative management team will come up with a better way to lock down the equity pie and reduce TELL stock to a speculation on execution and business risks. Until we have certainty in capital structure, TELL stock is potentially toxic to public retail investors.

The infrastructure projects are ambitious and hopefully, the company can come up with a satisfactory financing arrangement which deals more fairly with the investor in public stocks who isn't also an interested business or major lender.

Disclaimer: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from public sources that the author believes are reliable. However, the author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this article. It is merely the author's interpretation of the information contained in the article. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Click or tap +Follow Faloh Investment for my latest reports and find your way among the top stock pickers publishing today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.