HSBC: Solid Progress From Third Quarter

HSBC (HSBC) presented their 3rd Quarter 2018 last week and delivered a solid set of results in line with expectations. Their Group Finance Director Ian Mackay stated during the presentation to analysts and investors that the bank is a well-diversified business which is not particularly dependent on the strength of any one particular business in any particular quarter.

There was good growth both from the top line and the bottom line and from a broad-based business. Their main focus is still from corporate clients as opposed to financial institutions which some of their peer groups focus on. Group adjusted revenue was $1.1 billion or 9% higher than last year's third quarter due to a strong performance of their global businesses.

Deposit growth underpinned the growth in revenue. Assuming that the Fed will continue to hike interest rate, management believes this growth is sustainable for the next couple of quarters.

Loan Impairment Charges (LIC) was also down from $1,111 million in 3rd Quarter of last year to $914 million in 3rd Quarter of this year.

In my previous article, HSBC On Track To Deliver Growth, I discussed some areas which are important to monitor in terms of whether HSBC is an attractive investment at this moment.

ROTE- In 2017, the return on tangible equity was only 6.8%. Their goal is to achieve a ROTE higher than 10%. The good news is that, for the first nine months of this year, they have been able to deliver a ROTE of 10.1%.

NIM - The net interest rate margin has increased marginally to 1.67% from 1.63% for the first 9 months of last year. As pricing of lending has gone up, so has the costs of their funding through deposits and debt. I do believe it is going to be hard to move the needle much here as the competition, especially in their main market Hong Kong, is fierce and not going to go away soon.

JAWS - Management has over the last couple of years said that they expect to deliver a positive JAWS. This has also improved as it was negative 5.6% at end of previous quarter and is now only negative 1.6% for the year so far. Management continues to communicate their plan to grow revenues quicker than costs. Their CEO was expecting lots of questions on JAWS during this week presentation, but not much came forth. He also went on to say that:

Positive jaws are the means to the end. The end is a much-improved return on our equity

Income from insurance businesses. This is an area which I believe HSBC is targeting to grow considerably. Net insurance premium income for the first 9 months increased by roughly $1 billion, which translate to an increase of 13.7% from last year. Claims and benefits paid and movement in liabilities to policyholders was also lower by $799 million in the same period.

In September of each year, the bank makes a yearly adjustment to changes to market or economic assumptions and the value of equity markets or bond prices. Although it is accounted for in the P&L on a monthly basis, this annual exercise has an impact in the 3rd quarter. That is the main reason why we saw a particularly strong result from this segment in this quarter.

Internationalization of renminbi. No news was disclosed as to their ability to grow their renminbi business. In the 2nd quarter of 2018, they did $1.2 billion, which was much lower than their target of $2.0 billion to $2.5 billion. It would have been useful if the bank reported regularly on this development, so investors can gauge how they are progressing.

Volatility is back. During the last year, volatility in the stock market was unusually low. This can be seen from the VIX below:

Why is this volatility important to what is happening to the share price of HSBC? The two largest counters on the Hang Seng Index are HSBC and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). They both have a weighting of 10 percent each. This makes for a fairly strong correlation between the movement in the Hang Seng Index and that of HSBC.

Earlier this year, HSBC announced a continuation of their share buyback program, with an addition of up to $2 billion worth of shares. The purchases started in May and were expected to be completed by August to September 2018.

There is no current plan to do more share buybacks. I would have liked to see HSBC doing some more buybacks in view of the drop of 20% from the top earlier this year.

Conclusion

HSBC is a solid bank with a 6% dividend yield. I believe they will grow the business and offer attractive opportunities to those that want to invest in a blue-chip company which offers a great proxy to the economic growth in the main markets of the bank.

