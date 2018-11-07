Boston Scientific Channels Red Sox Winning Streak

Sales should grow around 9% and EPS around 15% over the next 2 years driven by international expansion and acquisitions funded by organic cash flow.

BSX is a med tech company with products focused on several segments including the #1 cause of premature death globally, Cardiovascular Disease, which claims about 18 million lives every year.

Background

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is a $50B medical technology company which designs, manufactures, and markets a slew of medical devices covering various medical specialties worldwide.

BSX currently operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurge.

Source: Company 10-K

Cardiovascular includes the international cardiology and peripheral interventions parts of the business. The cardiovascular segment is by far the largest portion of the company, bringing in a total of 39% of sales in 2017. Interventional cardiology develops products meant to diagnose and treat a variety of different cardiovascular disorders. BSX has a huge product portfolio consisting of two drug-eluting stents, three complex PCI therapies, three PCI guidance systems, and two structural heart therapies. The other half of the cardiovascular segment, peripheral interventions products are designed to treat peripheral arterial diseases and various forms of cancers. The product line consists of three angioplasty balloons, three peripheral stents, two venous disease products, and two interventional oncology options.

Rhythm Management: The Rhythm Management segment is comprised of the cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology sections of the business accounting for 24% of sales through 2017. Cardiac rhythm management includes a variety of implantable devices used to monitor heart health and treat cardiac abnormalities. The product line consists of implantable defibrillators using Boston Scientific Corporation's state-of-the-art EnduraLife battery technology. The electrophysiology segment is for treatment of rate and rhythm disorders with therapeutic and diagnostic catheters.

MedSurge: The MedSurge segment is made up of the endoscopy, urology and pelvic health, and neuromodulation portions of the company, and brought in 37% of the total sales in 2017. This segment of BSX targets gastrointestinal and pulmonary complications. Urology and pelvic health targets health conditions such as kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, male incontinence, and pelvic floor disorders. Lastly, the neuromodulation segment targets neurological movement disorders and chronological pain with a robust product line consisting of 8 different devices.

About 2/3 of the company is focused on cardiovascular disease (CVD) and related issues which are the number one cause of premature deaths in the world. Deaths from CVD increased about 40% from 1990 to 2013 driven by smoking, diet, and high blood pressure. As the global population becomes wealthier and diets shift to more meat consumption, the urgency to tackle CVD will become even more important.

Source: World Health Organization

Geographic Exposure

Source: Company 10-K

With a majority of its sales still within the United States, Boston Scientific has done an impeccable job expanding its influence across the world. Currently, 57% of all sales are sourced from the United States, European countries account for 20%, AMEA 19%, and other fills up the remaining 4% of revenues. Out of the international segments, AMEA is the fastest growing segment with an operational growth of 7.5% for 2017, followed by Europe at 6.8%, and other at 5.3%. For emerging markets, the total annual sales increased 15% backed by extremely robust growth in China coming out to 20%.

How the company has evolved over the past 20 years

Prior to 2004, BSX was on the rise due to its well-performing acquisitions and an impressive number of products approved by the FDA. The stock climbed from $6 at the end of 2000, to over $40 in early 2004. In July and August of 2004, however, BSX announced a recall of close to 100,000 stent systems after three people died and over 40 people were injured due to issues with the device. At the time, it was the most popular drug-coated stent in the U.S. and controlled 60% of the market share. This event, along with more and more complaints in the coming months, sent the stock price tumbling.

Source: Koyfin

In 2006, Guidant, a manufacturer of cardiovascular medical products, terminated its merger agreement with Johnson and Johnson (BSX's main competitor at the time) and agreed to merge with Boston Scientific in a deal valued at $27 billion. Only a few months later, problems emerged at Guidant, which was already a target of government investigation. In late June 2006, BSX issued recalls or warnings on 50,000 Guidant devices. On top of this, CEO Tobin came out and said Guidant, a multi-billion-dollar investment, was producing zero profit. Fortune named it the second-worst M&A deal ever, and the stock continued to plummet. During the years of 2006 and 2012, BSX made write-downs of its goodwill that amounted to roughly $9 billion or roughly ⅓ of the acquisition price. This sent the stock to a low of $5.19.

In 2013 and 2014, strong earnings, promising acquisitions, and continued global expansion finally righted the path of the company. In 2015, the company settled the remaining litigation with rival Johnson & Johnson over the Guidant merger. This sent shares up 13% and cleared a persistent overhang for the stock. BSX's current deal-making strategy tends to avoid big multi-billion-dollar acquisitions and focuses on smaller companies valued at less than $1 billion. The company tends to fund these acquisitions with mostly cash. Overall, over the past few years, strong core operations, as well as acquisitions, helped the stock price increase.

Source: Koyfin

BSX has a history of aggressive acquisitions, with M&A activity spiking in 2016. The increased number of M&A was due to the purchases of EndoChoice Holdings Inc., Cosman Medical, and several more tuck-in acquisitions. In the medical device industry, it is vital to stay current and be able to innovate alongside technology. BSX's acquisition of EndoChoice in 2016 is a perfect example of this: they acquired the company for roughly $210 million, expanding its endoscopy business as sales of such products have slowed. When sales slowed, BSX took action and adapted to the changing industry by expanding their product line with EndoChoice.

Fundamentals

Revenue has been steadily increasing in the last ten years, demonstrating BSX's strong product pipeline and the success of their business strategy. Sales continue to grow as BSX moves towards conglomeration, effectively combining smaller companies with a focus on medical devices to dominate all corners of the market. As BSX continues to pursue this trend of acquisitions and aggressive stance on EM, we can expect to see revenue continue to increase as well.

Source: Koyfin

BSX's EBITDA margin has steadily increased over the past ten years due to growing organic sales as well as the success of its acquisitions. The integration of BSX's acquisitions has contributed to sales but has resulted in synergies resulting in lower costs and improved margins. Comparing BSX's margins to stock price, the two metrics are positively correlated suggesting the stock market is rewarding the expansion of margins.

Source: Koyfin

Over the next two years, analysts expect sales to increase by about 8% and EPS to increase by about 14% driven by operating leverage and acquisitions.

Source: Koyfin via Capital IQ

Valuation

BSX's forward P/E ratio peaked in 2003 at 43x when expectations were sky high for the potential of stents. These expectations turned out to be too optimistic. Fewer people than originally thought needed to have stents implanted. Litigation involving patent infringement of Johnson & Johnson's stents added to the negative sentiment surrounding the stock. The last of the patent litigation ended in 2015 lifting a major overhang. Since then, the valuation multiple has expanded as investors focus on the improving margins in the business. Going forward, the company will continue to broaden out its offering with tuck-in acquisitions as well as expanding internationally.

Source: Koyfin

BSX's forward P/E of 24.4 is higher than the S&P average but in line with peers. Medical devices companies tend to have a higher valuation than other companies in the market because of higher net income margins. Below is the scatter plot of companies in the Medical Devices ETF (IHI) with companies above 50x excluded.

Source: Koyfin

On a technical basis, BSX stock has held up relatively well vs. the S&P 500 despite its 130% outperformance over the past 5 years. This is encouraging given that high momentum stocks like Tech have been some of the biggest losers in the October market sell-off. Mr. Market might be suggesting that this stock is a buy regardless of short-term macro concerns.

Source: Koyfin

Special thanks to Sean O'Dea, Gloria Ghita, Anqin Chen, Faris Karim, and Yuki Lau for help with their research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.