Canopy Growth: After The Pot Stock Sell-Off, A Better Price To Buy

Canadian legalization will increase over the course of many years and Canopy Growth will be able to grow in line with these sales.

Lately, there has been a big push into pot stocks that has driven valuations up to what could possibly be labelled as irrational exuberance. I have written on this subject with Canopy Growth (CGC). I felt the valuation was way off from reality, and I had also taken a short position on that stock. Since then, the stock has come down significantly, down ~45% from its peak highs. I have been asked from many what I felt was a good valuation for Canopy, and if it was wise to get back in to the stock. Personally, I think Canopy is a great company with a lot of potential in a sector that will see a significant amount of growth over the long term. But, that in itself is not enough. Getting in at the right price is one of the most important aspects of investing. I am going to look at the valuation of Canopy along with the cannabis market in Canada to determine what I think would be a good entry price.

Here is a look at Canopy Growth's stock over the past few weeks, showing its meteoric rise over the past year:

The most recent pot stock sell-off has provided a buying opportunity for the sector. Canopy peaked at $59.00 and fell to a low of $32.00, a 45.7% drop in about 2 weeks' time. The stock is now sitting at $40.00. The general trend is still upward despite the move lower. But, that move lower is off of a sharp spike higher and could be termed a correction. So, has the market corrected all it needs to correct, or will it come down lower? Let's first look at what would be a proper valuation for the company.

Current Valuation

Canopy Growth will have approximately 5 million sq. feet of grow space in all of its facilities throughout the world. Despite knowing that number, the company has not reported the exact amount they will be able to produce annually. Forbes states that analysts predict up to 750,000 kilograms per year. I have heard less from other sources. The measuring stick I am using is 500,000 kilograms per annum of production capabilities.

It may be that eventually the company can get to the 750k level. But, that may take a few years. The reason is two-fold. First, the company has to get licensed to do so. That takes a modicum of time, but not an entirely huge barrier to cross. The second is that while the company can ramp up to those levels, the industry itself will need time to get up to the need for that much capacity. Canada just legalized recreational sales last month; the country is a long way off from 100% demand levels. Still, that 750k number may be in the wheelhouse of Canopy in the future. Considering this is forward looking, I will use the 500k level for now with a note that the potential for more exists.

And, for the record, Canopy Growth is not even close to being at capacity of 500k. The company is still in the building phase of some of their facilities. Most of this 500k is working on the assumption that these levels of productivity come online in the next 9-14 months, in line with some of the announcements the company has made lately.

Currently, wholesale pot in Canada is selling for $5.19 per gram. At 500k kilograms, that would equate to $2.595 billion in revenue. If there were an approximate 15% in profit margins, then the annual profits with a valuation of 20-times earnings (this is approximately the average valuation of the broader stock market), this puts the projected valuation at $7.78 billion. Canopy Growth's actual valuation is $8.55 billion; just slightly high by about 10%. That would mean from a stock price of $40.00, the market would be priced about right at $36.00.

Keep this number in mind. My original articles where I recommended a short on Canopy were written when Canopy Growth's stock price was trading at $57.50 (their valuation was about $12 billion at that price level). I rode the stock down from $55.00 to my final exit of $34.00. However, I did not go long at that time. I thought the stock had the potential to go lower.

Canopy Growth's stock price has since gone up. But, had you been the untimely individual who hit the buy button at the recent peak, you may be in a state of buyer's remorse. The fundamentals of the company have not changed one iota. Yet, the price is significantly different from then to now.

The expected amount of Canadian Cannabis

There is an expectation of some $5 billion in sales for Canada in recreational cannabis. Truth is, that is an approximation; no one is sure how much will actually be consumed. But, if you look at Colorado's numbers, you get a sense of the possibility.

As it turns out, Colorado and Canada are fairly similar when it comes to the demographics of the two populations. The best indicator is that 15% of the general population will consume cannabis in some form or another.

However, note that it will take some time, perhaps a few years, for Canada to get to its potential of the $5 billion in annual sales, but even these numbers are getting patched down significantly. People are very quick to point out Colorado's record sales pace the state is on this year; Colorado has sold $1 billion within the first 8 months of 2018, whereas the state sold $1.5 billion in all of 2017. Yup. That is true.

Currently, the state is on pace to have another banner year. Of course, the state has had four previous banner years prior to this year. This is a fact that seems to fall on blind eyes. Colorado started sales in 2014. Every year, the state has had increasingly higher sales. Canada, no doubt, will do the same. But, they will not have a year that starts out at full potential. That takes time.

Ahhh... but, what about the international sales? To begin with, there are only two countries in the world that have legalized Cannabis on a recreational basis: Canada and Uruguay. Don't count on Uruguay being the bedrock of growth for Canopy Growth, or any cannabis company for that matter. Their population is 3.5 million people. Their median per capita income is all of US$10,000. An ounce of weed costs $300.00 retail. That would be 3% of an individual's income for one ounce.

Ahhh... but, what about the international medicinal cannabis sales? Individuals are quick to point out that I make no mention of international sales. Those individuals would be mistaken. Canopy Growth has a footprint in 4 continents. And, they are selling medical cannabis in those countries already. The 500k in production, which the company has not yet achieved that level, accounts for the international sales of medical cannabis already.

Simply, Canopy Growth's stock sold off because it was overvalued relative to what it was worth. Now, however, the price is more in tune with fundamentals. However, I am still not in love with the stock price. I have buy orders below the market. One of my buy orders is at $25.00. I am even considering putting in an order at $20.00.

So, does that mean Canopy Growth is a buy?

Like I said before, I like Canopy Growth as a company. I did not like their valuation, however. And I shorted the stock heavily; that paid off. Given the amount of revenue that could potentially be generated by Canopy Growth from their production possibility, as well as the going rate for wholesale prices in Canada, and factoring in the average profit margin and valuation, Canopy Growth should be a strong buy at levels just below where we are today.

Some believed the stock was on a one-way ticket upwards. That may have been rationalization. Now that the wind has been taken out of those sails, prudent investing can now take place. Canopy Growth is a great company; they have the world's largest footprint. Their stock will very likely go higher, much higher. However, the direction of the stock is not a one-way trip upward. And, prudence will dictate the ultimate direction of the stock.

I am looking for low $30s for an entry into Canopy. Those levels appear to be in line with the potential for the stock. I am also looking for Canopy's stock to appreciate higher over many years. I think a lot of the hot air was taken out of the stock's price. I will go long when I can and hold for many years. Canopy is a great company. Now to buy it at a great price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CGC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.