Does Achaogen Have The Operational Runway Required To Deliver Value?

An examination of the company's current financial standing & prospects reveals a likely cash runway through 2019 and potential for breakeven by early 2020.

This is in-line with my previous assertion that AKAO's early-stage assets have intrinsic value which should contribute to the company's bottom line and reduce the need for dilutive financing.

Achaogen is not on the verge of bankruptcy

We all know that the endless siren calls around Achaogen's (AKAO) relatively precarious financial position have been a major contributing factor to the stock's decline since the approval of Zemdri for cUTI, but not for BSI caused by CRE in the United States. I have written extensively on why the drug is uniquely positioned to capture the outpatient opportunity in recurrent and refractory cUTI - a 1 million-patient / year opportunity in the U.S. alone - and why the stock's >60% decline since approval has been unwarranted on the premise of a supposedly missed opportunity in CRE BSI.

What I have not addressed in great detail until now is the company's likely operational leeway in the light of its current cash position, financing options and the likely trajectory of its operational expenses ('OpEx') against Zemdri sales ramp. In the light of AKAO's most recently announced, additional restructuring & exploration of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholders value, fears around an imminent default / bankruptcy appear to be peaking, with some going so far as to allege a conspiracy to 'groom' the company for bankruptcy in order for a third party to steal the company's assets from shareholders:

Intentionally steering the company towards bankruptcy without thoroughly exploring all available business development opportunities and opportunities to ensure the company's financial viability would be a massive breach of fiduciary duty, and the fact that Achaogen have engaged Evercore while massively cutting spend points towards their complete alignment with shareholder interest.

To better understand Achaogen's affordance at present, it is important to think about the company's likely cash / operational runway thoroughly in the light of yesterday's announcement and tomorrow's crucial earnings call.

As my readers will know, I am of the conviction that the prospects of a lucrative ROI motivate investors or other third parties to ensure the required financing to see an investment through. Naturally, the economics do have to work out eventually, and the sooner an investment reaches breakeven, the more likely a keen financial supporter will emerge.

In the context of listed companies such as AKAO, market sentiment is, for the better and for the worse, a major contributing factor to the terms on which add-on financing can be conducted. In early 2017, investors were happy to inject >$100m into AKAO at a share price >$20, whereas at present, with the drug approved & its launch well underway, the market is telling us that it would consider buying into a secondary only at prices well below $5.

But how reliant is AKAO really going to be on public market support over the coming 12 months? What sort of ex-US terms or proceeds from an asset sale would investors have to expect in order to avoid a secondary altogether?

Let's set the record straight

Here are (some of) the facts from which we can proceed:

Core OpEx - excluding one-time, extraordinary charges - stood around $42m / quarter in 1H 2018. Q2 expenditures were artificially inflated by a one-time, final payment to Ionis (IONS) following the FDA approval of Zemdri.

By the end of Q2, AKAO had about $100m in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments ('cash' for short).

Furthermore:

The company has just drawn an additional $25m from its loan agreement with Silicon Valley Bank ('SVB')

The company is likely to incur a one-time, $6m restructuring & severance fee in Q3

This provides us with a solid starting point to think about the company's likely cash position to be reported tomorrow.

To complete the picture, we will presume that the company has exercised nearly all of its $50m ATM agreement with Cowen in Q3 and that Zemdri sales have contributed only modestly to the bottom line during the drug's first, and truncated, quarter of sales.

Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Cash / cash equivalents $100m $99.5m Core OpEx $42m $42m Net loss $50m $0.5m Zemdri revenues $2.5m Misc $7.5m Ionis payment $6m restructuring fee $45m ATM

In the above graph, expenditures are designated in bold for clarity's sake.

As you can tell, provided that the company has utilized its ATM almost fully, its cash position would remain relatively unchanged by the end of Q3.

That would, in and of itself, be a very reassuring sign to any investor currently on the edge of their seat. Together with initial Zemdri sales that handily exceed the morose precedent set by the likes of AvyCaz and Vabomere, it would be a real show of strength.

Evidently, if the company has made no use at all of its ATM in Q3, its cash position will be reduced to about $55m. That would still be far from catastrophic, especially in the light of the additional restructuring & exploration of asset sales + M&A now underway, but it would make add-on financing near-inevitable before the end of the year.

However, keeping in mind that AKAO have fully used their previous ATM arrangement, and knowing that they are fully aware of the fact that ongoing operations require cash, my expectation is that they have in fact drawn upon this $50m ATM quite heavily in Q3. This would also have contributed to the fact that a significant portion of the massive AKAO short position has been able to exit the trade without affecting share price meaningfully:

Moving on from Q3, the fun really begins. How are the company's finances going to shape up into 2019, with the 'boost' from an ATM no longer available? Here are my conservative projections, presuming a not-so-amazing Zemdri sales trajectory:

Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Cash / cash equivalents $99.5m $86.5m $57.5m $42.5m $32.5m Core OpEx $42m $42m $30m $25m $25m Net loss $0.5m $13m $29m $15m $10m Zemdri revenues $2.5m $4m $7m $10m $15m Misc $6m restructuring fee $45m ATM $25m loan tranche $6m restructuring fee

There is one certainty we can incorporate into our Q4 projections: the company has drawn down the second tranche of its loan agreement with Silicon Valley Bank ('SVB'), resulting in a $25m cash boost in Q4.

We can also expect, per the company's guidance in Q2, that Q4 OpEx will remain in-line with Q1 & Q2:

Zeryn Sarpangal (current CFO) Yes. Hi, Ami. So the way to think about our OpEx is it will be based on the last three quarters excluding one-time charges and non-cash expenditures like stock based expenses. So this quarter that translated into about a $46.5 million OpEx. And the prior two quarters was around $40 million to $42 million. Source

Presuming that Zemdri sales will ramp up modestly from $2.5 in Q3 to $4m in Q4, this results in an end-of-Q4 cash balance around $86.5m. Again, if one were to presume that the company has not made use of its $50m ATM at all by that time, EOY cash balance would instead be reduced to $36.5m.

For Q1 2019, we are looking at a significant, enduring change in dynamic due to the aggressive restructuring announced yesterday. While a one-time $6m restructuring fee might be due, OpEx should also be reduced to about $30m while Zemdri sales continue to ramp. As a result, AKAO would end Q1 2019 with about $57m in the bank. This is where you can tell that not using the ATM at all would really reduce the company's prospects, seeing how its cash balance would gravitate towards $0 by the end of Q1 2019.

You can continue to extrapolate in a similar fashion throughout 2019, with OpEx reductions reaching the desired 35% (the company is even shooting for 40%) in Q2, and a realistic ramp in Zemdri sales further contributing to a significant extension of the company's cash runway through the second half of 2019. Additionally, it becomes evident that only minimal add-on financing could be required until breakeven by 1H 2020; perhaps to the tune of $50m.

With regards to the SVB loan agreement's requirement that the company maintain a $48m cash balance with the bank in order to avoid higher interest rates; in the above scenario, AKAO should conduct an add-on financing in Q1 2019 to maintain its cash above that stipulated level. However, even if the company were to fall below the $48m cash threshold around mid-2019, the consequence would not be bankruptcy but instead a rise in interest rates.

The Company is required to have cash on deposit at SVB equal to the greater of ('A') $48.0 million and ('B') the “Monthly Cash Burn,” […] Upon the occurrence and for the duration of an event of default, an additional default interest rate equal to 3.0% per annum will apply to all obligations owed under the Loan Agreement.

It is important to note that no repayment of the loan's principal will be due before 2020, further easing financial overhead:

We are permitted to make interest-only payments on the Term A Loan through February 2020 and on the Term B Loans for the first twenty-four (24) months following the funding date of each respective Term B Loan after which we will be required to repay the Term A Loan in 36 consecutive equal monthly installments of principal and repay any Term B Loans in 24 consecutive equal monthly installments of principal.

Even so, the financial liability to this loan is relatively minute as the following table shows:

Conclusions

Unless the company has not drawn on its $50 ATM in Q3 at all - which seems highly unlikely given their keen awareness of the need to raise additional cash to sustain operations - AKAO should be funded through mid-2019. This provides a relatively comfortable runway during which a meaningful ramp-up in sales should prove that Zemdri's commercial prospects far exceed those of other recently launched antibiotics. My thoughts on that matter, and on the stock's resulting intrinsic value, are well known.

Additionally, AKAO & Evercore should have at least until mid-2019 to thoroughly evaluate the possible sale / out-licensing of certain assets that are not a priority for AKAO right now (antibodies against pain, angiogenesis, etc) with a view on generating non-dilutive financing for Zemdri's ongoing commercialization. Additionally, with the EMA application for Zemdri filed last month, and approval with a full cUTI & BSI label being in the cards in the EU in 2H 2019, this runway together with a substantial ramp-up in Zemdri sales facilitates the conclusion of ex-US commercialization agreements. In parallel, M&A is a very real possibility, but this operational runway signals that any such sale would not be a 'fire sale' under distress, contrary to the speculation of certain biotech pundits. Achaogen have meaningful options, and sufficient time, to deliver substantial value to shareholders henceforth.

I reiterate my $16-32/share intrinsic value price target range for the company.

