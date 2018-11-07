Canopy Growth Decisions That Could Cost It Long-Term Market Leadership

If cannabis demand soars as expected, over time it could lose a lot of revenue from lower production capacity it could have had.

Now it has to rely on branding to maintain its leadership position - something that is far from guaranteed.

source: seeking alpha

Canopy Growth (CGC) at one time had the opportunity to shut out its competitors by making some key acquisitions that would have resulted in there being little or nothing its competitors could do to match the production capacity of the company.

Having failed to do so, it has opened itself up to competitive pressures it otherwise wouldn't have had to face, which could result in it losing the long-term race to the top of the cannabis production segment of the market.

What that does is leave it not only vulnerable to losing the race in regard to production capacity, but also potentially in branding, which it must win in order to retain its place as one of the market leaders, if not the market leader.

Now that the $4 billion investment from Constellation Brands Inc. has closed, after being approved by its shareholders and Canadian regulators, how it leverages and allocates the capital will go a long way to determining the future outlook for the company.

Companies Canopy could have acquired

There are a number of companies Canopy could have acquired, but I want to focus on those acquired by major competitor Aurora Cannabis, which if it had grabbed them before Aurora did, the game would have been all over; no one would have been able to come close to Canopy's production capacity for many years, if ever. The lead would have been too great to overcome.

There were of course other companies Canopy could have acquired, but for the sake of comparing these two market leaders against one another, I've limited it to acquisitions Aurora made that Canopy could have also made.

The major companies they could have brought into the fold include CanniMed, MedReleaf, and most recently, ICC Labs. Combined with other assets, it will allow Aurora Cannabis to produce approximately 700,000 kilograms annually. As Canopy Growth stands today, it will produce in a top range of about 450,000 to 500,000 kilograms annually.

With global demand for cannabis set to explode for many years, over the long haul Canopy could lose out on a lot of potential revenue it could have otherwise had if it had been more aggressive in its acquisition strategy concerning cannabis producers that would have added immediate supply. This to me is one of the biggest mistakes management made, as it has opened the door wide for Aurora to take the market lead from them, and it has walked through it.

Can Canopy maintain its perceived brand recognition?

One of the major arguments for Canopy Growth to retain its market leadership is its perceived brand recognition, which could have the potential for it to command higher prices, wider margins and stronger earnings going forward.

Where I see a vulnerability there is with the durability of the lead it has enjoyed primarily from the investment that came from Constellation Brands Inc. While I agree that Canopy won the early branding stakes because of that, from now on I see the diminishing in value as other market leaders have started to attract media coverage and more branding recognition.

Also, as more variety is introduced into the pot market, there will be many different brands that emerge. In other words, I don't think major branding will be what differentiates companies in the years ahead, but vertical brands introduced to meet a variety of consumer needs and wants.

For example, I'm a fan of root beer. Even within root beer varieties I have my favorites, with one of them always being my preference if I find it at the time I'm looking to buy it, or use it for a drink option at a restaurant, assuming they serve it. That said, I have no idea who the parent company of the brand is, and neither do I care. That's also true with cigarettes and the multiple options within that space. I think the cannabis market, on the recreational and medical level, are going to have brands emerge that aren't going to be connected in the minds of consumers to the parent brand, but will stand individually in the thoughts of those preferring them.

The point of all that is to say whether it's Canopy or Aurora Cannabis, or another smaller competitor, eventually the parent brand isn't going to be the impetus behind consumer decisions, but the individual brands designed to cater to specific demands of various customers.

Why it's important to take branding into account is because over time, supply will eventually catch up with demand, and when that happens, pricing power will be determined by specific brands within a company, rather than the corporate brand itself. That will take a few years to play out, but it is where the cannabis market is going to end up.

As it relates to Canopy Growth, as with any pot producer, how it brands its verticals will determine its long-term success. I don't see branding at the level of any parent company being that valuable in the long term.

In the Canadian market this will be hard to do until guidelines are changed, because they are at this time required to sell recreational pot in modest packaging. I think that will without a doubt change over time, although creative companies will find ways to brand better than their competitors, and this is something to watch closely with Canopy.

For the near term this won't be relevant because producers are going to struggle to meet demand, but once supply ramps up, it'll become a significant factor in Canopy's performance.

Conclusion

How you view the actions and performance of Canopy in relationship to lost opportunities on the capacity and production sides of the business, will be determined by whether or not cannabis demand will meet or exceed global expectations; I mean both recreationally and medically.

My thought is it's going to be a much larger industry than many in the market think, and as it continues to gain global acceptance and governments, states or provinces maintain hefty debt loads and pension requirements, they will continue to look for ways to generate tax revenue to meet them. That is one of the elements related to the cannabis industry the market and investors are missing. Just consider the growing acceptance of sports betting to get an idea of how desperate governments are getting to find ways to generate more tax revenue. The same impetus is behind the cannabis industry.

In the end, I think the idea Canopy Growth will outperform its competitors because of its early-mover lead on the branding side of the business is wrong. As with most market sectors, ultimately there will be consumer demand for all sorts of products within the industry, and that's where the value of branding will take hold. We have no idea at this time who the winners and losers will be.

Probably for at least four years, the winners in the cannabis market will be those that bring the most supply to the market. That could be even longer as more countries legalize pot and demand grows. If that's how it plays out, and it's almost certain to be the case, Canopy Growth in my view missed a great opportunity to not only enjoy the lead from a branding point of view, but also in relationship to production.

If management had been more aggressive, it could have left all of its competitors in the dust. As it is now, it could easily lose branding and the production leads it had to other more aggressive companies willing to take the risk.

That is why I'm more optimistic over the long-term future of its major competitors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.