Higher Costs Take A Big Bite Out Of Kraft Heinz's Earnings

Organic revenue grew +2.6%, the best in over four years, though it was partly driven by price reductions.

Food retailer Kraft Heinz (KHC) reported organic sales growth of +2.6% in 3Q18, following three consecutive quarters of contraction. Despite this, the results ultimately left a bad taste in the mouth as EBITDA missed consensus expectations by over 7% due to higher costs and investment. Management looked to assuage investor concerns by claiming that some of the cost creep would be temporary. However, as we discuss below, we favour adopting a wait and see approach, remaining on the sidelines until there is concrete evidence of simultaneous revenue and margin expansion.

Organic revenue growth: sweet treat

Kraft Heinz has invested $300m so far in 2018 to stimulate revenue growth. This appears to be having a positive effect, as in 3Q18, the company demonstrated promising sales growth of +2.6% due to more aggressive product innovation. Moreover, management remains confident that volume-driven top-line momentum can continue in Q4 and extend into 2019. Importantly, however, the results also showed a -0.9% decline in pricing. This suggests that the company may have also been forced to lower prices and/or offer discounts to achieve such sales growth. Thus, there is a risk that margins will need to be sacrificed in order to achieve volume growth.

Earnings miss on bloated costs

Crucially, higher sales were overshadowed by a significant fall in earnings. Kraft Heinz's EBITDA declined by about $290m in 3Q18, largely due to higher costs. About $190m of the additional costs had already been anticipated and flagged by management. These included commercial investment expenditure on new products, and an adverse bonus accrual impact due to Kraft Heinz's variable compensation structure.

However, roughly $100m of the additional costs were unexpected and considered "one-off". They can be broken down as follows:

As sales volumes increased, Kraft Heinz bought freight from the spot market - which tends to be more expensive - to ensure that it could meet its customers' demands. This resulted in an additional expense of about $40m. Similarly, in order to prioritise customer service, Kraft Heinz delayed cost saving projects at its US manufacturing facilities, which increased costs by about $20m. Finally, transitioning its supply chain in the Middle East resulted in a further $40m of unexpected costs.

Further investment could eat into margins

While some of these costs do appear temporary, the need for further commercial investment to grow the business is likely to be more enduring. Indeed, Kraft Heinz continues to lose market share in a number of key segments in the US. Like many other large-cap food retailers, the company has already arguably cut back too far on product development infrastructure and marketing, particularly against a backdrop where consumers are shifting towards private label and natural/organic foods. If further significant investments are required, margins could come under sustained pressure.

M&A optionality

While these results are disappointing, Kraft Heinz still has the potential to undertake a sizeable M&A deal to acquire a rival packaged food manufacturer. This could bolster growth and result in significant cost synergies. Such a deal may be highly earnings accretive, meaning that M&A speculation should provide some degree of support for the shares.

That said, because many investors already believe that Kraft Heinz will engage in M&A activity, this appears to be partially priced into the stock already. Thus, if a deal is not forthcoming, the company could experience some multiple contraction. A deal is far from assured at this stage, particularly as Kraft Heinz's leverage increased in 3Q18 to 4.3x net debt/EBITDA (last twelve months). This, combined with a less valuable equity currency due to a significant share price sell-off, limits Kraft Heinz's ability to drive value via M&A.

Patience is a virtue

Management has sought to reassure investors that cost creep will be temporary and that it will not need to make further investments in addition to the $300m it has already ploughed into the business this year. However, Kraft Heinz has repeatedly fallen short of consensus expectations this year due to elevated cost inflation, limited pricing power, and executional challenges. Thus, management's credibility does appear to be somewhat impaired, and it would seem prudent to wait for clear evidence of margin improvement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.