2018, A Year Of Record Earnings; 2019, The Year After That Year Of Record Earnings

Assuming that 2018 is the peak of the party, will 2019 become the hangover?

Some say earnings have already peaked; others say we are only reverting to the mean.

At 11.9%, profit margins are at their highest level in history!

Wage growth is growing at its fastest pace over the past decade.

Bouncing Back

Global equity markets (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM, IVV, VTI, VOO, VEA, EFA, IEFA, VWO) have gained $2T in market cap this week, equal to the GDP of Italy (EWI), as equities strongly bounced after October's slump.

Nonetheless, current earnings season is shaping up to be one of most volatile since the Great Financial Crisis as investor expectations may have caught up to reality.

Goldilocks Continues?

Average hourly earnings up 3.1% Y/Y in October, the biggest gain in nearly a decade.

In spite of the very decent average hourly earnings Y/Y growth, one has to remember that this is quite moderate given the phase of the economic cycle.

Some Think Earnings May Have Peaked

Signs of profit peak put global stocks at a crossroad: Surging earnings have been the major driver of the Dow (DIA) run this year to 15 record highs. Nonetheless, many believe that the profits bonanza has come to (or is very close to reaching) an end.

Third-quarter per share earnings for S&P 500 companies are on track to rise 27.1% Y/Y. Analysts estimate that as much as a third of that quarterly gain stems from last year's US corporate tax cut. Therefore, in spite of the US wage accelerating at the fastest pace of the economic cycle, the earnings growth is unlikely to continue at this pace next year.

Based on economic projections and current profitability, earnings growth is likely to slow significantly, though remain healthy at the same time.

In addition, sales growth is ~10% Y/Y, which has historically coincided with roughly 10% earnings growth.

While the S&P 500 average sales growth is about 10%, the giant tech (XLK) corporations are growing at a much faster pace than that:

Company and Symbol Revenue Growth, Y/Y Netflix (NFLX) +34% Facebook (FB) +33% Amazon (AMZN) +29% Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) +22% Apple (AAPL) +20% Microsoft (MSFT) +19% Average growth: +26%

Others Believe It's a New Norm

Nevertheless, these are those who think this is only a reversion back to the mean. For example, Deutsche Bank (DB). The German bank's strategists say that this earnings season is largely a return to historical averages, and that underlying earnings growth remains strong.

Operating Earnings

With 68% of companies reported, S&P 500 operating earnings are up 29% Y/Y, the highest growth rate in 8 years.

Operating Profit Margins

S&P 500 profit margins rose to 11.9% in the third quarter, their highest level in history!

Takeaway

With less than two months to go till year-end, all the main indices (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) are on track for their 10th consecutive positive year.

That would be a new record for the longest up streak since the Great Depression.

On one hand, there's no doubt that this is a fantastic earnings season.

On the other hand, it's quite clear (at least to us) that it would be hard - perhaps impossible - to match the earnings Y/Y growth that we are seeing this year, generally speaking, and during the third quarter, specifically.

History suggests that the market is going higher from here, no matter the outcome of the midterm elections.

This may cause many investors to pay little-to-no attention to earnings growth. We, however, believe that in spite of a likely end-of-year rally, 2019 might be the year when we wake up with a hangover.

If 2018 is/will be going down in history as the "Year Of Record Earnings", 2019 might have to settle for a less sexy title, e.g. "The Year That Comes After That Year With Record Earnings"...

