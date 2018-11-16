Why you should read articles out loud before submitting.

A simple, free and quick way to test if this works for you (or not).

Obviously, the thesis is most important, but proper grammar/spelling is a close second -- and a requirement for publication.

By John Leonard, CFA

For the tl;dr crowd - you should always read articles out loud before submitting as this takes a fraction of the time spent on actually writing the article but will reduce 99% of grammar, spelling and sentence structure errors and make your work more professional and easier to read.

I’ll address what are likely the two biggest objections:

First - “That is a waste of time - I can accomplish the same thing reading it in my head.”

Response: Unlike the auto-correct on your phone, your brain is extremely accurate at “auto-correcting” in real-time grammar, spelling and sentence structure errors. If you doubt this, please see what I did their.

Second - “That is a waste of time - spell check will save me.”

Response: While you can/should check for spelling errors in the submissions template before submitting (see words with a red underline), this will not catch everything. While the spell/grammar checker in Microsoft Word (keyboard shortcut is F7) is very good, it is not perfect.

Key takeaway: Try this for the next week. For every important email you send that does not have to be sent immediately, read it out loud before you send it and see how many mistakes you catch.

Please keep in mind two key points. First - so you know, we (as editors) have our priorities straight, your thesis is most important - using “its” instead of “it’s” does not change the thesis. Second - while sometimes we will correct grammar and spelling errors ourselves to expedite publication, if there are too many errors, this is a recurring issue (there are always too many errors), or we are providing feedback anyways, we may ask for you to correct these.

Conclusion

Always read articles out loud before submitting. It won’t change the thesis - it’ll just make it read better.

