Silver Weekly: It Will Surprise You!

With gold/silver ratio close to its all-time high, silver is poised to surprise to the upside most investors into year-end.

Unlike gold, ETF investors did not express much interest in silver during the volatile October, Fastmarkets shows.

Specs are still net short Comex silver, which is a rare feature, according to CFTC statistics.

Introduction

Welcome to my Silver Weekly.

In this brief report, I wish to discuss my views about the silver market through the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV). SLV is the largest silver ETF and is directly impacted by the vagaries of silver spot prices because the fund physically holds silver in London.

To do so, I start by analyzing the changes in speculative positions in Comex silver futures contracts (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) in order to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then I discuss my global macro view and the implication for monetary demand for spot silver prices and this SLV. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

Speculative positions on the Comex

The CFTC statistics are public and free. The CFTC publishes its Commitment of Traders report (COTR) every Friday, which covers data from the week ending the previous Tuesday. In this COTR, I analyze the speculative positioning, that is, the positions held by the speculative community, called “non-commercials” in the legacy COTR (which tracks data since 1986).

It is important to note that speculative activity rarely involve physical flows. In fact, it is very uncommon for speculators who trade silver futures contracts to take delivery of the physical on the futures contracts they trade. Speculative activity can have a significant impact on spot silver prices due to the great use of leverage taken by speculators. The changes speculative positions in silver futures contracts tend to be much greater than the changes in other components of silver demand like industrial demand although the latter accounts for roughly 50% of total silver demand.

Accordingly, the impact of speculative flows on silver spot prices tends to be relatively more important and volatile, which in turn affect the value of SLV because the latter physically holds the metal in vaults in London and therefore, have a direct exposure to spot silver prices.

Silver-ETF positions

The data about silver ETF holdings are from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex. FastMarkets tracks on a daily basis a total of 15 silver ETFs, whose silver holdings represent the majority of total silver ETF holdings. The largest silver ETF tracked by Fastmarkets is the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV), whose holdings represents roughly 50% of total silver ETF holdings.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

Based on the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, non-commercials lifted remarkably their net short position in Comex silver by 512 tonnes over the latest reporting period of October 23-30. This was exclusively the result of short accumulation (673 tonnes), partly offset by some fresh buying (161 tonnes).

Still, over the past month, non-commercials have slashed by 1,404 tonnes their net short position, which suggests a less bearish speculative sentiment regarding Comex silver.

But speculators remain net short Comex silver, which is a unusual configuration. This suggests that there is plenty of room for improvement in silver’s spec positioning.

Accordingly, I expect non-commercials to swing back to a net long position in Comex silver, which is set to converge to its historical average of 4,140 tonnes (1986-present). This implies a massive wave of speculative buying in favor of Comex silver, resulting in a potentially super-rally in Comex silver spot prices.

Bottom line: Despite the less bearish spec positioning toward Comex silver over the past month or so, speculators remain net short, which in a rare feature. I therefore expect more speculative buying (short-covering and/or long accumulation) in the near future until silver’s spec positioning gets “cleaner”, that is, more in line with its historical norm. This will push Comex silver spot prices much higher and lift the value of the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV).

Investment positioning

Source: Fastmarkets

ETF investors slashed their silver ETF holdings by about 156 tonnes over the latest reporting period of October 26-November 2, according to Fastmarkets’ iterations.

Silver-ETF holdings totaled 19,886 tonnes as of November 2, reaching their lowest since February 2018.

Since the start of the year, ETF investors have liquidated around 322 tonnes of silver, a drop of 1.6% in silver ETF holdings.

Last month, silver ETF investors liquidated their holdings by 156 tonnes or 1%. In contrast, gold ETF investors were net buyers of 11 tonnes. This was the first time since May that ETF investors were more bullish on gold than silver.

This reflects the fact that gold tends to be seen as a relatively better “haven” asset during bouts of volatility. And October lived up to its reputation, as I documented in my latest Gold Weekly (see: Gold Weekly: Set To Become In Vogue, November 6, 2018).

Although we could see more ETF outflows in silver should the volatile October spills over into November, I do not expect the pace of ETF selling to be sufficiently substantial to have a marked impact on Comex silver spot prices because speculators are getting incrementally less bearish on the precious metal and cover their shorts.

Bottom line: Although ETF investors have liquidated their silver holdings at a stronger pace of late, I do not expect silver ETF outflows to have a large impact on silver prices because silver ETF selling should be more than counterbalanced by silver speculative buying.

Trading view

Silver seems to be playing some catch-up with gold since the start of November (Comex silver: +1.7% vs Comex gold:+0.7%) after underperforming its complex last month. In this regard, silver was the only precious metal to end in negative territory in October, down 2.6%, whereas gold made a gain of 2.0%.

With the gold/silver ratio (83) close to its all-time high and far above its historical average of 63, I am willing to believe that the catch-up phase that silver is currently enjoying will continue into year-end.

To take advantage of a potential appreciation in spot silver prices over a 6- to 12- month view, I propose the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV).

iShares Silver Trust – SLV – Review

SLV is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SLV holds physically silver bars in vaults in London.

The physically backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

SLV has $4.85 billion in assets under management while the average daily volume is $111 million. Its average spread (over the past 60 days) is 0.07%, which allows financial markets to get in and out of their positions at a cheap cost. Its median tracking difference (over the past 12 months) is -0.47%, which is fairly accurate.

The horizon of this investment would be between 6 to 12 months (maximum) due to its quite high expensive ratio of 0.50%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

From a technical viewpoint, SLV seems to have bottomed out in September. The 20 daily moving average has become upwardly sloping since mid-September, which has in turn exerted some upward pressure on SLV.

However, weakness cannot be ruled out in the immediate term due to the negative momentum. I would see any dip as a buying opportunity over a 6-month horizon.

Bottom line: While silver has disappointed most of 2018, market participants appear reluctant to come back in on the long side of the market. Speculators remain net short and ETF investors seem more inclined to buy gold. Yet there is a strong case for silver to outperform gold in the coming months as the gold/silver ratio, close to its all-time high, is more susceptible to fall from here.

