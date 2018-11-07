The Cautiously Greedy Investor Is Now Live!

Join and help create a community of investors where we can dive deeply into stocks, companies, portfolio management, business models and much more.

When I was a kid my father had a saying that stayed with me to this day and has served me well:

“Hope for the best but prepare for the worst.”

This is similar to the concept of “margin of safety” that Benjamin Graham, the forefather of value investing introduced in the investment community. This is the first mental model I put all my investments through. “What’s the worst that could happen? And what is the best outcome I could conservatively hope for?”

The second filter is a mental model that I found in the book “The Dhandho Investor” written by Mohnish Pabrai. He articulated that he seeks “low risk, high uncertainty” investments. This is not a new idea and was excellently displayed in two of Warren Buffett’s most famous investments. American Express and the Washington Post. Mr. Buffett bought stock in both companies when the market regarded their future as extremely uncertain. But he had made sure beforehand that they suffered no real existential threats. Only perceived ones.

These two mental models are the bedrocks of my investment approach and the core of the Cautiously Greedy Investor.

So, what is this service exactly?

The Cautiously Greedy Investor is a stock-picking service that aims to provide you with low-risk (defined as capital impairment, not volatility), high-return investment ideas that will help you make money.

Why should I pick you, Gregory?

Because I am not just a dedicated research provider. I invest you in the ideas I propose, and you will see through my portfolio that I eat my own cooking gladly. This is not a theoretical exercise for me as the results of these investments affect directly my portfolio.

What stocks do you look for?

I hunt for companies that are discounted due to uncertainty regarding their future performance (not their future existence). These can be cyclical stocks, IPOs, spin-offs, some controversial stocks, companies that hit some non-life-threatening temporary setback etc.

My edge lies in weeding out the really bad situations and focusing on those that have no significant risk of permanent loss but could rise greatly if things go well. This way when the uncertain circumstances clear-up we are to make some profit even my thesis (for an outsized gain) was wrong.

Let me give you a classic even if somewhat dated example:

On December of 2011, my very first article was about CYH, a hospital operator that was facing fears about impending changes in Medicare, Medicaid, the effects of Obamacare and the company's big load of debt. However, the company was trading at a great discount to liquidation value (protecting investors even in the case of bankruptcy) and 60% of its hospitals were in rural areas and effective monopolies.

As these fears subsided the stock more than doubled within 18 months. This is exactly the kind of opportunities the "Cautiously Greedy Investor" looks for.

Why did you create the service?

I launched the Cautiously Greedy Investor so that I can continue sharing my best ideas and research. Doing the in-depth research, structuring it and putting it in writing is full-time work, and I believe that I can offer a lot more value to you through this format.

Through the service I will be able to offer:

My best ideas exclusively with the members of the service. Keep in mind though that quality ideas don't come easily and on-demand. There will be some months with lots of new ideas and there will be some months with zero new ideas. Expect at least 8-12 new ideas every year.

with the members of the service. Keep in mind though that quality ideas don't come easily and on-demand. There will be some months with lots of new ideas and there will be some months with zero new ideas. Expect at least 8-12 new ideas every year. I will monitor and stress-test all open positions against all news and developments and issue a weekly update on them.

and all open positions against all news and developments and issue a weekly update on them. A weekly update on my personal portfolio . I put real money where my mouth is and have skin in the game. I will discuss weekly any changes and how I allocate my resources among available ideas.

. I put real money where my mouth is and have skin in the game. I will discuss weekly any changes and how I allocate my resources among available ideas. In-depth discussion through the exclusive live chat platform of company news, business models, allocation, industry developments and much more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.