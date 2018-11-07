Odds Favor A Post-Election Recovery

With the Congressional elections now behind us, investors can turn their undivided attention to the equity market. As we’ll discuss in today’s report, the weeks following a midterm election tend to favor higher equity prices. For that reason, I’ll also focus on the most promising sectors which are showing relative strength as we look for signs of recovery in the broad market.

After a tumultuous October, the benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX) has cut its loss from 10% at the correction low to 6%. In the previous report I made the case that the SPX and other major averages would recover their losses in the upcoming weeks due to the panic-driven nature of last month’s decline. Market sell-offs which are based solely on irrational fear, as opposed to legitimate concern over corporate profit growth or liquidity, tend to be quickly reversed. This time should prove to be no exception, especially now that the uncertainty over the U.S. elections has ended.

Along these lines, Tim Shirata of Guild Investment Management points out that it’s not uncommon for the months immediately prior to a major U.S. election to result in a stock market correction. After the election is over, however, there is often a rally of varying magnitude. Shirata quotes a Deutsche Bank study which found that the three months surrounding an election - one month before and two months after - have seen gains averaging 8%. Significantly, only one of those periods has witnessed a decline in the last 80 years. Shown here is a chart which illustrates the historical tendency for stocks to rally around elections.

With the stock market’s fundamental and liquidity profile still bullish, the odds are that we’ll once again see this historical pattern repeat. While the stock market still hasn’t confirmed an immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom, we’re very close to one. For example, the SPX has closed two days higher above its 15-day moving average as of Nov. 6. This is the minimum requirement for an immediate-term bottom based on the rules of my trading discipline. As long as the SPX doesn’t erase this signal on Nov. 7 by closing under the 2,740 level (the pivotal Nov. 1 closing value), we’ll have a confirmed bottom in the SPX on Wednesday. This was preceded by a confirmed bottom signal in the S&P 400 Midcap Index (MID) on Nov. 5, as previously mentioned.

Another important consideration for a market bottom is the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA). Ideally, DJTA should not only climb back above its 15-day moving average (which it already has done) but it should also lead the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) after a bottom has been established. The following graph shows that the Dow Transports are still lagging the Dow Industrials. At minimum, the Transports and Industrials should move in sync together. There is still time for DJTA to catch up with DJIA and eventually reclaim its erstwhile leadership position. For now, though, caution is still in order until the Transports show greater strength.

An important sign of technical strength is currently visible in the financial sector stocks. Banks and broker/dealers are finally perking up after several weeks of above-average weakness. Shown here is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which has already confirmed an immediate-term bottom signal in relation to its 15-day moving average. The fact that the financial stocks have confirmed a bottom before the S&P 500 Index is constructive. Leadership in the financials after a big decline is usually a good sign for the broad market. What’s good for the broker/dealers in particular is good for the stock market in the aggregate.

On the fundamental front, the S&P 500 is currently sporting a forward P/E ratio of 15.3, while corporate profits are expected to rise by an average 7.5% in 2019. Liquidity, meanwhile, remains abundant and Fed monetary policy hasn’t yet become restrictive. The Fed funds interest rate is still well under the 10-year Treasury yield. These are all sufficient supports for expecting the bull market to continue as we head into 2019. Investors should therefore continue to focus on bullish opportunities and avoid a bearish posture since the odds don’t favor a bear market. To that end, let’s take a look at some promising segments of the broad market.

The ointment is not without flies, however. Internal conditions for the stock market, while gradually stabilizing, are still showing signs of weakness. As of Nov. 6, there are still more than 40 new 52-week lows on both the NYSE and the Nasdaq. On Tuesday there were 65 new lows on the NYSE against 51 new highs. Thus, the hi-low differential remains negative. If the number of stocks making new 52-week lows continues to outpace the new highs in the coming days, it will definitely be a concern. It should be noted, however, that each day since last week the new 52-week highs are slowly increasing while the new lows are diminishing - particularly on the NYSE.

Most of the recent new 52-week lows fall under the category of bond funds or real estate stocks. The culprits are easy to see: a strengthening U.S. dollar and, especially, rising bond market interest rates. Rising bond yields put downward pressure on industries that are extremely rate-sensitive, like mortgage originators and real estate stocks. While the rising trend in the 10-year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) remains a concern going forward, the most important consideration is that as long as TNX doesn’t shoot up above the 4% level anytime soon, stocks should be able to acclimate to the rising rate environment.

My expectation is that investors will shift their focus from interest rates to finding bargains among beaten-down stocks now that the election is over and the market has experienced a correction. To that end, we’ll want to focus our attention on the potential leaders of the market’s next rally phase. Already there are a couple of likely leadership candidates: the consumer staples and the healthcare providers. Shown here is a chart comparing the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) with the S&P 500.

Another industry group with high potential in the coming weeks and months is healthcare providers. Shown below is the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) versus the S&P 500. IHF is also in a conspicuous leadership position versus the benchmark index, as you can see here. The assumption behind relative strength after there has been a broad market correction is that there has been informed buying of the stock group in question since the typical small-time retail investor would be too scared to buy while the market is declining.

Once we have a confirmed bottom in the SPX and the NYSE new lows shrink below 40, we’ll be able to initiate some new long positions in individual stocks and ETFs. For now, though, I recommend a defensive stance until the remaining pockets of internal weakness completely diminish and the market returns to a normal, healthy condition as reflected in the new 52-week highs and lows.

Investors meanwhile can continue to maintain longer-term investment positions to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes, in particular, the healthcare and consumer staples sectors, both of which have shown relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index in recent months. With earnings growth still on a positive trajectory, the probability is strong that the large cap major averages will survive the latest increase in broad market volatility with their long-term uptrends remaining intact.

