Micron: The Chinese DRAM Threat Has Taken A Hit

The US Commerce Department added Chinese DRAM company Fujian Jinhua to a list of banned companies not able to receive exports of components or technologies from the US.

Volatility has been center stage for Micron (MU) since my previous article two weeks ago discussing the thrashing the market was giving it. However, volatility isn't enough of a reason to write - unless, of course, it's driven by something. And indeed it was quietly driven by something last week.

Micron has three specific pillars driving the bear thesis, all with potential. Just bringing them up doesn't lend them credence, as there has been a basis to discuss them this year. In recognizing them for what they are when certain events transpire, it allows the bull thesis to squarely counter them.

In no specific order, the three pillars are China entering the DRAM market competitively, the trade dispute with China and the tariffs therein, and the DRAM memory environment (regarding pricing and demand). These are valid concerns, and while I am a long myself, there's no reason to pretend they don't exist, however, unrealistic or unlikely their bearish outcomes may be.

But, that's precisely why I've written this article - one of them has become less likely. I'll let you decide where on the chart the likeliness was in relation to where it has now dropped.

Last week, the Trump administration's Commerce Department placed Fujian Jinhua "on a list of entities that cannot buy components, software, and technology goods from U.S. firms." Additionally, of its own accord (supposedly), United Microelectronics (UMC) halted R&D with Fujian Jinhua due to the move by the US Commerce Department. But, this was likely an olive branch offering as the US Justice Department three days later indicted UMC and Fujian along with three individuals for conspiring to steal trade secrets from Micron.

You can read the specifics of the Trump administration's moves yourself as I want to focus on what this means for the DRAM market as well as Micron.

The reason this knocks at the foundation of the Chinese DRAM pillar starts with sourcing manufacturing equipment. It has been speculated by sources Fujian Jinhua has already acquired manufacturing equipment with the purpose of producing DRAM. Even if this is 100% true, the problem with sourcing equipment at such an early stage is the ability to ramp to fruitful, meaningful output requires additional equipment. Setting a fab up for 20,000 wafer starts per month (WSPM) requires less equipment than one trying to produce 100,000 WSPM. To get to high output levels - all difficulties in setup and equipment tuning aside - requires more manufacturing lines.

The ban placed by the Commerce Department now requires a license to export, re-export, and transfer software, components, and technology to these two companies. This license, however, "will be reviewed but with a presumption of denial," according to the Department.

But China can source equipment from companies outside the US, right? Possibly, but let's take a look at a list of the leading semiconductor equipment manufacturers in the world and the implications therein.

Three out of the top five are US-based companies - Applied Materials (AMAT), Lam Research (LRCX), and KLA-Tencor (KLAC). ASML is a provider out of the Netherlands while Tokyo Electron, as you can surmise, is a Japanese-based company. And, as you also might surmise, Japan doesn't have the greatest relationship with China. This leaves only one out of the top five semi-equipment companies in the world able to sell to China - if it has the bandwidth to do so.

To make matters worse, if Fujian were already working with and sourcing its production equipment lines from any of the other four, it would have to start adding new lines with no baseline for equipment tuning, and for that matter, the would-be already figured out process can't be duplicated easily. Not having identical lines make for a poor DRAM manufacturing environment, not to mention a tuning and maintenance nightmare. So, not only being short on sources for equipment but also once a secondary source is acquired, the ramping process starts from a much more primitive level, rather than merely duplicating other lines and getting up to speed faster than the initial line.

Furthermore, the most important aspect of memory manufacturing is R&D and movement toward the next generations of DRAM. Memory manufacturing is not about the current generation. The big three suppliers, Micron, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF), are working three generations ahead today along with any new memory types they might have. For China, just getting on the DRAM train now means it will fall further behind if it's not also doing this. This becomes an issue as it can't access US technology and components to further R&D. Additionally, it can't purchase equipment to add to established lines for the required additional steps of newer generations or make up for lost wafer starts from node transitions.

The second issue for Fujian is its ties with other companies are being weakened. Taiwan-based United Microelectronics appears to have created a knock-on effect. UMC wasn't obligated to halt R&D activities with Fujian under any of the edicts sent down last week, but if the Taiwan company wants to work its way to the Trump administration's good side, it will want to sever ties with others related to the indictment.

China's ability to be competitive in the DRAM industry has taken a pretty decent hit, especially at a crucial time where the company is allegedly on the cusp of ramping up production. Even if the progress reports are 80% true, this setback is quite cut and dry and hard to explain away. Prior puffed up stories would have to appear nonsensical and wildly downplayed for new reports to say things were at much better levels prior to this US ban.

Now, even if everything I've said is wrong and China is literally on the verge of pumping out 90% yielding, three-generation-old DRAM, it cannot simply rest and take a break. As I said above, it must be developing the next generation of DRAM and the generation after that, simultaneously with each other and simultaneously with current generation ramping in order to have any customer retention. To do this, you need - you guessed it - software, components, and technology, continuously. All of which, again, will not be provided from the US going forward.

More directly to the matter we care about, the markets have reacted positively toward the semiconductor sector since this announcement, but not evenly.

Stock/Index Return Since 10/29 Micron 17.7% Applied Materials 14.2% Lam Research 14% KLA-Tencor 12.3% NASDAQ (QQQ) 6.5%

Micron has outperformed in the last week of trading while equipment manufacturers have had a nice rally among themselves though have trailed Micron's large move.

The reason for this is simple. Micron stands to gain the most from this move because the Chinese DRAM threat is, as I began the article, a pillar for the bear thesis. DRAM in large quantities of comparable competitive nature will oversupply the market and cause memory prices to drop. This is the thesis in a nutshell. However, by putting a roadblock directly in front of the Chinese threat by way of this US Department action and limiting its resources in a meaningful way means this oversupply is less likely to happen.

Now, while this benefits the memory manufacturers and relieves risk toward an oversupplied market, it directly hurts sales of Applied Materials and Lam Research, depending on who was supplying Fujian or could have potentially supplied it. It becomes a double-edged sword as keeping the DRAM market in balance allows Micron and crew to continue purchasing equipment in a disciplined and somewhat level manner. This means equipment suppliers can continue to see moderately level orders. But, the other side of this, US action immediately removes a potentially large customer from the table. Therefore, it makes sense the market rewards Micron the most and the equipment manufacturers less.

For Micron, there is minimal, if any, negative outcome from last week's legal action toward Fujian. Breaking down the threat of Chinese DRAM means a pillar of the bear thesis is taking a hit. For equipment manufacturers, it brings about the same added security the oligopoly will remain in control and continue disciplined supply. At the same time, it must take a hit on the customer end as the action limits its ability to serve one of the biggest Chinese DRAM would-be's. The market so far has said it appears to be worth it.

