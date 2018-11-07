Canadian Natural Resources: Takeaways From A Solid Quarter

On Thursday, November 1, 2018, Canadian exploration and production giant Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) announced its third quarter 2018 earnings results. The initial headline numbers here were certainly respectable as the company beat the expectations of its analysts on both the top- and bottom-lines, causing the shares to trade upward in the pre-market session that accompanied the announcement of these results. A closer look at the firm's results do indeed confirm the market's initial conclusion as Canadian Natural Resources matches the trend that we have seen of oil companies delivering strong year-over-year growth.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Canadian Natural Resources' third quarter 2018 earnings results:

Canadian Natural Resources had total product sales of $6.327 billion in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 33.90% increase over the $4.725 billion that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported an adjusted funds flow of $2.830 billion in the quarter. This compares quite favorably to the $1.675 billion that it reported in the year-ago quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources had an average daily production of 1.061 MMBOE in the most recent quarter. This compares quite well to the 1.036 MMBOE that the company averaged per day in the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $3.642 billion in the third quarter. This compares very well to the $2.522 billion that the company reported a year ago.

Canadian Natural Resources reported net earnings of $1.802 billion in the third quarter of 2018, which works out to $1.47 per diluted share. This represents a 163.45% increase over the $684 million that the company reported during the prior-year quarter.

As was the case with many of the other oil and gas companies that I have looked at in recent weeks, Canadian Natural Resources delivered very solid year-over-year growth in essentially every measure of profitability. One of the biggest reasons for this is that oil prices were broadly higher in the most recent quarter than they were a year ago. This resulted in Canadian Natural Resources receiving more money for every barrel of oil that it sold than it did a year ago. We can see this quite clearly by looking at the company's realized pricing:

Source: Canadian Natural Resources

Here, we can quite clearly see that the price that Canadian Natural Resources received per barrel of crude oil produced increased sharply year-over-year, although that was offset somewhat by an increase in the average differential between WTI and WCS. The price of natural gas may have gone down somewhat year-over-year but as the overwhelming majority of the company's production is oil, that is not really a big concern. In addition, substantially all of the company's production is sold at either WTI or Brent pricing and not at the much lower WCS price, so the widening differential is not really a huge concern. All in all, then, we can see that the company received a much higher price per unit of production than it did a year ago and it should be fairly obvious how this would exert a positive influence on the company's results.

As I mentioned in the highlights, the company also saw its average daily production increase year-over-year, going from 1.036 million barrels of oil equivalents to 1.060 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Source: Canadian Natural Resources

The reason for the higher production year-over-year was largely due to a few new projects that the company brought online over the period including a few new wells in the North Sea and the third phase of development of the company's massive Horizon development. While the growth from this was partially offset by Canadian Natural Resources curtailing the development of a few heavy oil wells in the first half of the year, the overall impact was certainly positive. This boosted the company's revenue by giving it a greater amount of product to sell, which naturally amplified the impact of a higher pricing environment.

A few years ago, one concern that investors had about many oil companies, particularly those that operate in somewhat high cost areas like the West Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Canadian oil sands, and offshore Africa like Canadian Natural Resources, was that their relatively high cost of production would hinder their ability to make a profit. Fortunately, Canadian Natural Resources has done an excellent job keeping its costs down and even managed to reduce its costs somewhat in the third quarter. This can be seen quite clearly here:

Source: Canadian Natural Resources

As we can see here, the company had an average production cost of $14.47 per barrel in the third quarter. This was lower than its average cost in either the second quarter of this year or the third quarter of last year. Although all of the production cost numbers above are well below the current price of oil, the fact that the company managed to reduce its costs is still a very good thing as it helps more of the company's revenues to migrate down to the bottom-line. This was another factor that had a positive impact on the firm's profit and cash flow growth in the latest quarter.

One critical activity for oil and gas companies to perform is exploratory drilling as these companies need to discover new sources of oil and gas to replace those resources that they remove from the ground. A company that fails to do this will eventually run out of product to sell. It is nice to see then that Canadian Natural Resources increased its drilling activity during the quarter and enjoyed a reasonable success rate.

Source: Canadian Natural Resources

As we can see here, out of 236 wells drilled, only five came up empty. The company discovered resources at all of the rest of them. Of these, the overwhelming majority were in Canada, which accounted for 62% of the company's capital spending in the trailing nine months period compared to 17% in the corresponding period of last year. This shows quite clearly that due to recent developments, the company seems to have much more confidence in the future of Canadian oil production. This actually seems somewhat surprising considering the problems with Canada's pipeline infrastructure right now but perhaps the company has more confidence that this problem will be solved somewhat sooner than I do. With that said though, 113 out of 181 wells drilled during the quarter that were meant for crude oil were targeting heavy crude, which makes this all the more curious because that is an area that Canadian Natural Resources was cutting back on earlier in the year. The original plan though was to drill 127 more heavy crude wells than it actually did (the company drilled 29 light crude wells instead), so this looks to me like simply an attempt to diversify itself to the current conditions in the market.

Overall, this was a fairly good quarter for Canadian Natural Resources as the company benefited from many of the same trends that other big oil firms did, namely rising prices and production. The company also enjoyed fairly good success with its exploration program and was able to reduce costs, both of which should prove beneficial for the future. Overall, shareholders should be satisfied here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.